Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,630 in the last 365 days.

Community West Bancshares Reports Full Year Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 Per Common Share

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (“Community West” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $7.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $13.4 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.   For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported $479,000, or $0.05 per diluted share compared to $2.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share for the preceding quarter and $3.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 were negatively impacted by expenses associated with the pending merger with Central Valley Community Bancorp.  

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share, payable February 29, 2024, to common shareholders of record on February 9, 2024.

“While 2023 proved to be a challenging year for our industry, we are pleased with our 2023 operating results as we continue benefiting from the tremendous efforts our team has put into this organization,” stated Martin E. Plourd, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Steady loan growth during the year was a result of focused efforts by our team of bankers, and asset quality continues to reflect minimal delinquencies. Our earnings for the year reflected lower net interest income, which was impacted by higher deposit costs and higher expenses associated with our pending merger, partially offset by higher asset yields.”

Recent Events

On October 10, 2023, the Company announced the signing of an Agreement of Reorganization and Merger with Central Valley Community Bancorp (“Central Valley”), (NASDAQ: “CVCY”), headquartered in Fresno, California, together with its banking subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (“CVCB”)., pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Community West Bancshares will merge with and into Central Valley Community Bancorp and Community West Bank will merge with and into Central Valley Community Bank.

We are pleased to report the merger with Central Valley has received all customary regulatory approvals and final preparations for a second quarter close are underway. We look forward to merging with the professional bankers at Central Valley to create further shareholder value as we serve our clients and markets in California from the Sierras to the sea.

“Since opening in 1989, Community West Bank has become the premier community bank serving Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. Combining forces with Central Valley is the next logical step in our growth strategy, particularly as both banks share so many fundamental values and practices,” said Plourd. “Both companies are equally committed to our communities, clients and employees, and both have fostered the same essential corporate culture focused on client advocacy by professional bankers and a legacy of deeply rooted stability.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income was $479,000, or $0.05 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in third quarter 2023, and $3.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share in fourth quarter 2022.
  • Net interest margin was 3.87% for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to 3.98% in third quarter 2023, and 4.58% in fourth quarter 2022.
  • Return on average assets was 0.18% for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to 0.83% in third quarter 2023, and 1.24% in fourth quarter 2022.
  • Return on average common equity was 1.63% for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to 7.72% in third quarter 2023, and 11.98% in fourth quarter 2022.
  • The Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) was 1.31% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2023, and 1.15% at December 31, 2022.  
  • Net non-accrual loans were $4.0 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.2 million at September 30, 2023, and $211,000 at December 31, 2022.
  • The Bank’s uninsured deposits totaled approximately 22% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, and 21% at September 30, 2023.
  • Book value per common share was $13.10 at December 31, 2023, compared to $13.11 at September 30, 2023, and $12.80 at December 31, 2022.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains well-capitalized with a Tier 1 leverage ratio* of 10.88% at December 31, 2023, compared to 10.84% at September 30, 2023, and 10.34% at December 31, 2022.

* Capital Ratios are preliminary.

Income Statement

Total interest income increased $116,000 in the fourth quarter 2023 to $14.7 million, compared to $14.6 million in the preceding quarter, and increased by $1.4 million compared to $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income from loans increased $244,000 to $13.6 million compared to the prior quarter. Interest income from securities and interest-earning deposits decreased $128,000 to $1.1 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to decreased average interest-earning deposit balances. Total interest expenses for the quarter increased $494,000 to $4.5 million compared to the prior quarter due to the deposit portfolio mix and higher rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. Total wholesale deposits at the end of the fourth quarter were $252.9 million compared to $284.1 million at the end of the third quarter.

For the year, total interest income increased $8.4 million to $57.5 million compared to $49.1 million in 2022. Interest income from loans increased $5.9 million to $52.6 million for the year, compared to the prior year, and interest income from securities and interest-bearing deposit balances increased $2.5 million to $5.0 million. Total interest expense increased $11.8 million to $15.1 million during the year 2023 compared to $3.3 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to deposit costs increasing $11.6 million to $14.2 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2022.

Net interest income decreased $378,000 to $10.1 million in the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $10.5 million in the preceding quarter and decreased $2.0 million compared to $12.1 million in fourth quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income for the quarter was attributable to less revenue from interest-bearing deposits, increased levels of wholesale funding and increased deposit costs. For the year, net interest income decreased $3.4 million to $42.4 million, compared to $45.8 million in 2022. The decrease in net interest income for the year was due to less revenue from interest-bearing deposits and increased deposit costs.

The yield on earning assets was 5.59% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an eight basis-point improvement compared to the third quarter 2023 and a fifty-eight basis-point improvement compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter 2023 increased ten basis-points to 5.63%, compared to 5.53% for third quarter 2023 and increased forty-two basis-points compared to the fourth quarter 2022, due to increased average balances and increased loan rates. The yield on investment securities increased five basis-points to 5.66% during the fourth quarter due to higher rates earned on investments from variable rate securities. The yield on federal funds and interest-bearing-deposits decreased three basis-points to 5.05%, compared to 5.08% for the third quarter 2023 and increased 166 basis-points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was due to increases in average balances and rates earned for overnight deposits and interest-earning deposits. The cost of funds for the fourth quarter increased twenty-three basis-points to 1.93%, compared to 1.70% for the preceding quarter due to higher rates paid on deposit accounts and changes in the portfolio mix. Net interest margin was 3.87% for fourth quarter 2023, an eleven basis-point decrease compared to third quarter 2023 and a seventy-one basis-point decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The increase in yield on earning assets was offset by an increase in the total cost of funds. The increased yield earned on earning assets was due to higher average balances and rates earned from loans and increased rates earned on interest-bearing liabilities as a result of higher market rates.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter 2023 decreased $203,000 to $878,000 compared to the third quarter 2023. The decrease was attributable to less revenue from loan fees partially offset by increased gains from loan sales and service charges. Other loan fees were $241,000 for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $248,000 for third quarter 2023 due to less loan originations during the quarter. Gain on sale of loans was $61,000 in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $24,000 in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of more loan sales during the quarter. Other non-interest income decreased $236,000 to $336,000 for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $572,000 in the third quarter of 2023, due to a $278,000 OREO gain at the time of foreclosure recorded in the third quarter.

Total non-interest income for the year decreased $111,000 to $3.9 million, compared to $4.0 million in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $86,000 in lower gain on loan sales and $217,000 less in loan and document processing fees.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.3 million to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $8.4 million in third quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $627,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $614,000 increase in professional fees and a $173,000 increase in other non-interest expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due to increases in benefits, contract labor and merger related expense. The increase in professional fees was primarily due to merger-related expenses incurred during the quarter. For the full year, non-interest expense was $35.7 million, compared to $31.3 million in 2022. The increase over prior year was due to a $2.0 million increase in salaries and benefits due to wage competition, increased benefit and insurance costs, an $805,000 increase in professional services due to higher audit and accounting fees and $964,000 in merger related transaction costs for legal and consulting expenses, a $436,000 increase in FDIC assessment charges as a result of changes in funding mix, and a $901,000 increase in other expenses. The increase in other expenses is primarily related to a $992,000 collection and legal expense recovery in 2022. The total expense for the year includes $1.0 million in merger-related expenses.

Income tax expenses decreased $482,000 to $460,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $942,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 49.0% compared to 29.5% in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the effective tax rate is due to merger-related expenses that are not deductible for income tax purposes.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $52.3 million, or 4.6%, to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2023, and was nearly unchanged compared to December 31, 2022. Total interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions decreased $68.0 million to $70.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $138.8 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $7.4 million compared to $63.3 million at December 31, 2022. Total investment securities were $17.7 million at quarter end, compared to $17.6 million at September 30, 2023.

Total loans increased $14.8 million, or 1.6%, during the quarter to $967.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $952.7 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $12.1 million, or 1.3%, compared to $955.3 million at December 31, 2022. Commercial real estate loans (which include SBA 504, construction and land) increased $3.4 million during the quarter to $560.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $557.0 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $15.1 million compared to $545.3 million at December 31, 2022. Manufactured housing loans increased $5.3 million during the quarter to $330.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $325.1 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $14.5 million compared to $315.8 million at December 31, 2022. Commercial loans increased $6.5 million during the quarter to $58.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $52.0 million at September 30, 2023, and decreased $16.5 million compared to $74.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Other assets increased $1.5 million to $43.0 million on December 31, 2023, compared to $41.5 million on September 30, 2023, and decreased $9.8 million compared to $52.8 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2023 was related to increased income tax receivables related to the prior year.  

Total deposits decreased $63.2 million to $852.9 million on December 31, 2023, compared to $916.1 million at September 30, 2023, and decreased $22.1 million compared to $875.1 million at December 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $168.6 million at December 31, 2023, a $22.2 million decrease compared to $190.8 million at September 30, 2023, and a $47.9 million decrease compared to $216.5 million at December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $79.3 million to $377.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $456.8 million at September 30, 2023, and decreased $50.6 million compared to $428.2 million at December 31, 2022. Certificates of deposit, which include wholesale deposits, increased $39.0 million during the quarter to $290.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $251.6 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $83.6 million compared to $206.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Total borrowings were $100.0 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $90.0 million at September 30, 2023, and at December 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $116.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $116.1 million at September 30, 2023, and $112.7 million at December 31, 2022. Book value per common share was $13.10 at December 31, 2023, compared to $13.11 at September 30, 2023, and $12.80 at December 31, 2022.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $386,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for credit loss expense of $43,000 in third quarter 2023, and a negative provision for loan loss expense of $461,000 in fourth quarter 2022. The provision expense for the fourth quarter included a $103,000 negative provision related to available-for-sale investments, a $114,000 provision related to an OREO write-down and a $375,000 provision expense related to loans and unfunded commitments. The allowance for credit losses was $12.5 million, or 1.31% of total loans held for investment, at December 31, 2023. Net non-accrual loans, plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure, were $5.0 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $4.7 million at September 30, 2023, and $2.5 million at December 31, 2022.

Net non-accrual loans were $4.0 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $3.2 million at September 30, 2023, and $211,000 at December 31, 2022. Of the $4.0 million of net non-accrual loans at December 31, 2023, $2 million were construction loans, $990,000 were manufactured housing loans, $800,000 were commercial real estate loans and $138,000 were single family loans.

There was $982,000 in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.5 million at September 30, 2023, and $2.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

On August 30, 2023, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has extended the stock repurchase plan until August 31, 2025. The Company did not repurchase shares during the fourth quarter of 2023, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program.

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank (by assets) serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve and are subject to significant risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such statements, including, but not limited to, the following: deterioration in the strength of the United States economy in general and of the local economies in which we conduct operations, the effect of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; continued high inflation; disruptions in credit and capital markets and government policies that could lead to a tightening of credit and an increase in credit losses; our ability to attract and retain deposits and other sources of funding and liquidity, the impact of bank failures in 2023 and other adverse developments to financial institutions and the general reaction by bank customers and by investors in the capital markets regarding the stability and ability of banks to meet ongoing liquidity demands; the effect of international conflicts and the potential involvement of the United States in such conflicts; weather, natural disasters, and climate change; increased unemployment; deterioration in credit quality of our loan portfolio and/or the value of the collateral securing the repayment of those loans, including those involving real estate; reduction in the value of our investment securities; risks from the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; the costs and effects of litigation and of adverse outcomes of such litigation; the cost and ability to attract and retain key employees; a breach of our operational or security systems, policies or procedures including cyber-attacks on us or third party vendors or service providers; regulatory or legal developments, including any requirement to increase capital levels imposed by law or regulation; United States tax policies, including our effective income tax rate; and our ability to implement and execute our business plan and strategy and expand our operations as provided therein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including the risk factors contained in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available in the “Investor Relations” section of our website, https://www.communitywest.com/sec-filings/documents/default.aspx. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of Central Valley and Community West public filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to their respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, its Proxy Statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Central Valley’s documents filed with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at Central Valley’s website at www.cvcb.com or at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Central Valley’s documents may also be obtained free of charge from Central Valley by requesting them in writing to Central Valley Community Bancorp, 7100 N. Financial Drive, Suite 101, Fresno, California 93720; Attention: Corporate Secretary, or by telephone at (559)298-1775. Community West documents filed with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at Community West’s website at www.communitywestbank.com or at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Community West documents may also be obtained free of charge from Community West by requesting them in writing to Community West Bancshares, 445 Pine Avenue, Goleta, California 93117, or by telephone at (805) 692-5821; Attention Corporate Secretary.

Central Valley has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC which was declared effective on or about December 27, 2023 and which includes a joint proxy statement/prospectus which was distributed to the shareholders of Central Valley and Community West in connection with their vote on the merger. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders of Central Valley and Community West are urged to carefully read the entire joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as any amendments or supplements thereto, because it contains important information about the proposed transaction. Investors and security holders are able to obtain the joint proxy statement/prospectus free of charge from the SEC’s website or from Central Valley or Community West by writing to the applicable address provided in the paragraph above.

The directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees at Central Valley and Community West may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in favor of the merger from their respective shareholders. Information about the directors and executive officers of Central Valley is included in the proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023. Information about the directors and executive officers of Community West is included in the proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 17, 2023.



COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES                  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                  
(unaudited)                  
(in 000's, except per share data)                  
                   
  December 31,   September 30,     December 31,      
    2023       2023         2022        
                   
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,471     $ 1,855       $ 1,379        
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions   70,727       138,764         63,311        
Investment securities   17,749       17,591         29,470        
Loans:                  
Commercial   58,437       51,968         74,929        
Commercial real estate   560,373       556,945         545,317        
SBA   6,034       6,169         6,855        
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)   160       192         1,773        
Manufactured housing   330,358       325,068         315,825        
Single family real estate   10,327       10,590         8,678        
HELOC   2,556       2,556         2,613        
Other (1)   (773 )     (806 )       (648 )      
Total loans   967,472       952,682         955,342        
                   
Loans, net                  
Held for sale   16,648       18,435         21,033        
Held for investment   950,824       934,247         934,309        
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (12,451 )     (12,135 )       (10,765 )      
Net held for investment   938,373       922,112         923,544        
NET LOANS   955,021       940,547         944,577        
                   
Other assets   43,015       41,542         52,765        
                   
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,087,983     $ 1,140,299       $ 1,091,502        
                   
Deposits                  
Non-interest-bearing demand $ 168,603     $ 190,817       $ 216,494        
Interest-bearing demand   377,530       456,808         428,173        
Savings   16,257       16,905         23,490        
Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more)   13,892       14,911         6,693        
Other certificates of deposit   276,656       236,652         200,234        
Total deposits   852,938       916,093         875,084        
Other borrowings   100,000       90,000         90,000        
Other liabilities   18,801       18,144         13,768        
       TOTAL LIABILITIES   971,739       1,024,237         978,852        
                   
Stockholders' equity   116,244       116,062         112,650        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
$ 1,087,983     $ 1,140,299       $ 1,091,502        
                   
Common shares outstanding   8,875       8,850         8,798        
                   
Book value per common share $ 13.10     $ 13.11       $ 12.80        
                   
(1) Includes consumer, other loans, securitized loans, and deferred fees                  
                   



COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES                              
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS                              
(unaudited)                              
(in 000's, except per share data)                              
                               
    Three Months Ended          
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,          
      2023     2023     2023     2023       2022            
Interest income                              
Loans, including fees   $ 13,575   $ 13,331   $ 13,161   $ 12,489     $ 12,467            
Investment securities and other     1,094     1,222     1,554     1,096       811            
Total interest income     14,669     14,553     14,715     13,585       13,278            
                               
Deposits     4,302     3,830     3,751     2,277       913            
Other borrowings     226     204     247     278       224            
Total interest expense     4,528     4,034     3,998     2,555       1,137            
Net interest income     10,141     10,519     10,717     11,030       12,141            
Provision for credit losses     386     43     12     (722 )     (461 )          
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     9,755     10,476     10,705     11,752       12,602            
Non-interest income                              
Other loan fees     241     248     286     169       246            
Gains from loan sales, net     61     24     56     30       12            
Document processing fees     84     88     102     78       85            
Service charges     156     149     167     154       143            
Other     336     572     535     331       278            
Total non-interest income     878     1,081     1,146     762       764            
Non-interest expenses                              
Salaries and employee benefits     5,741     5,114     5,302     5,448       4,853            
Occupancy, net     1,054     1,093     1,135     1,098       1,116            
Professional services     1,286     672     851     919       1,236            
Data processing     332     349     377     349       346            
Depreciation     184     180     183     180       176            
FDIC assessment     224     331     276     182       111            
Advertising and marketing     255     179     282     210       234            
Other     618     445     448     448       507            
Total non-interest expenses     9,694     8,363     8,854     8,834       8,579            
Income before provision for income taxes     939     3,194     2,997     3,680       4,787            
Provision for income taxes     460     942     876     1,216       1,411            
Net income   $ 479   $ 2,252   $ 2,121   $ 2,464     $ 3,376            
Earnings per share:                              
Basic   $ 0.05   $ 0.25   $ 0.24   $ 0.28     $ 0.38            
Diluted   $ 0.05   $ 0.25   $ 0.24   $ 0.27     $ 0.38            
                               



COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES                  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS                  
(unaudited)                  
(in 000's, except per share data)                  
                   
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
      2023     2022       2023       2022    
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees   $ 13,575   $ 12,467     $ 52,556     $ 46,657    
Investment securities and other     1,094     811       4,966       2,481    
Total interest income     14,669     13,278       57,522       49,138    
                   
Deposits     4,302     913       14,160       2,511    
Other borrowings     226     224       955       817    
Total interest expense     4,528     1,137       15,115       3,328    
Net interest income     10,141     12,141       42,407       45,810    
Provision for credit losses     386     (461 )     (281 )     (195 )  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     9,755     12,602       42,688       46,005    
Non-interest income                  
Other loan fees     241     246       944       1,161    
Gains from loan sales, net     61     12       171       257    
Document processing fees     84     85       352       422    
Service charges     156     143       626       438    
Other     336     278       1,774       1,700    
Total non-interest income     878     764       3,867       3,978    
Non-interest expenses                  
Salaries and employee benefits     5,741     4,853       21,605       19,637    
Occupancy, net     1,054     1,116       4,380       4,180    
Professional services     1,286     1,236       3,728       2,923    
Data processing     332     346       1,407       1,265    
Depreciation     184     176       727       711    
FDIC assessment     224     111       1,013       577    
Advertising and marketing     255     234       926       921    
Other     618     507       1,959       1,058    
Total non-interest expenses     9,694     8,579       35,745       31,272    
Income before provision for income taxes     939     4,787       10,810       18,711    
Provision for income taxes     460     1,411       3,494       5,262    
Net income   $ 479   $ 3,376     $ 7,316     $ 13,449    
Earnings per share:                  
Basic   $ 0.05   $ 0.38     $ 0.83     $ 1.54    
Diluted   $ 0.05   $ 0.38     $ 0.81     $ 1.51    
                   



COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES                 
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid                   
(unaudited)                                
(in 000's)                                
                                 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended          
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022          
  Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost          
  Interest-Earning Assets                                
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 60,851   $ 775 5.05 %   $ 70,564   $ 903 5.08 %   $ 48,512   $ 415 3.39 %          
Investment securities   22,348     319 5.66 %     22,568     319 5.61 %     54,022     396 2.91 %          
Loans (1)   957,403     13,575 5.63 %     955,609     13,331 5.53 %     949,007     12,467 5.21 %          
    Total earnings assets   1,040,602     14,669 5.59 %     1,048,741     14,553 5.51 %     1,051,541     13,278 5.01 %          
  Nonearning Assets                                
Cash and due from banks   1,729           2,114           2,145                
Allowance for credit losses   (12,138 )         (12,107 )         (11,204 )              
Other assets   37,162           35,121           36,432                
        Total assets $ 1,067,355         $ 1,073,869         $ 1,078,914                
  Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 377,720   $ 1,972 2.07 %   $ 388,385   $ 1,908 1.95 %   $ 442,313   $ 591 0.53 %          
Savings deposits   16,120     15 0.37 %     17,797     13 0.29 %     22,801     13 0.23 %          
Time deposits   260,016     2,315 3.53 %     242,794     1,909 3.12 %     152,249     309 0.81 %          
Total interest-bearing deposits   653,856     4,302 2.61 %     648,976     3,830 2.34 %     617,363     913 0.59 %          
Other borrowings   91,313     226 0.98 %     90,217     204 0.90 %     92,391     224 0.96 %          
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 745,169   $ 4,528 2.41 %   $ 739,193   $ 4,034 2.17 %   $ 709,754   $ 1,137 0.64 %          
  Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   185,871           200,804           241,759                
Other liabilities   19,564           18,209           15,555                
Stockholders' equity   116,751           115,663           111,846                
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,067,355         $ 1,073,869         $ 1,078,914                
Net interest income and margin   $ 10,141 3.87 %     $ 10,519 3.98 %     $ 12,141 4.58 %          
Net interest spread     3.18 %       3.34 %       4.37 %          
                                 
Cost of total deposits     2.03 %       1.79 %       0.42 %          
Cost of funds     1.93 %       1.70 %       0.47 %          
                                 
(1) Includes nonaccrual and held for sale loans.                          
                                 



COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES                   
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid                 
(unaudited)                          
(in 000's)                          
  Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended            
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022            
  Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost            
  Interest-Earning Assets                          
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 76,314   $ 3,699 4.85 %   $ 119,524   $ 1,226 1.03 %            
Investment securities   24,265     1,267 5.22 %     47,949     1,255 2.62 %            
Loans (1)   954,492     52,556 5.51 %     921,638     46,657 5.06 %            
    Total earnings assets   1,055,071     57,522 5.45 %     1,089,111     49,138 4.51 %            
  Nonearning Assets                          
Cash and due from banks   1,959           2,169                  
Allowance for credit losses   (12,184 )         (10,906 )                
Other assets   36,928           37,751                  
        Total assets $ 1,081,774         $ 1,118,125                  
  Interest-Bearing Liabilities                          
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 395,328   $ 7,004 1.77 %   $ 480,472   $ 1,508 0.31 %            
Savings deposits   19,133     53 0.28 %     24,317     60 0.25 %            
Time deposits   241,633     7,103 2.94 %     160,788     943 0.59 %            
Total interest-bearing deposits   656,094     14,160 2.16 %     665,577     2,511 0.38 %            
Other borrowings   92,838     955 1.03 %     90,795     817 0.90 %            
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 748,932   $ 15,115 2.02 %   $ 756,372   $ 3,328 0.44 %            
  Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities                          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   199,968           237,849                  
Other liabilities   18,046           16,151                  
Stockholders' equity   114,828           107,753                  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,081,774         $ 1,118,125                  
Net interest income and margin   $ 42,407 4.02 %     $ 45,810 4.21 %            
Net interest spread     3.43 %       4.07 %            
                           
Cost of total deposits     1.65 %       0.28 %            
Cost of funds     1.59 %       0.33 %            
                           
(1) Includes nonaccrual and held for sale loans.                       
                           



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION               
(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)                      
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended    
PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022      
Return on average common equity   1.63 %     7.72 %     11.98 %     6.37 %   12.48 %      
Return on average assets   0.18 %     0.83 %     1.24 %     0.68 %   1.20 %      
Efficiency ratio   87.98 %     72.09 %     66.48 %     77.25 %   62.81 %      
Net interest margin   3.87 %     3.98 %     4.58 %     4.02 %   4.21 %      
                       
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended    
AVERAGE BALANCES December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022      
Average assets $ 1,067,355     $ 1,073,869     $ 1,078,914     $ 1,081,774   $ 1,118,125        
Average earning assets   1,040,602       1,048,741       1,051,541       1,055,071     1,089,111        
Average total loans   957,403       955,609       949,007       954,492     921,638        
Average deposits   839,727       849,780       859,122       856,062     903,426        
Average common equity   116,751       115,663       111,846       114,828     107,753        
                       
EQUITY ANALYSIS December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022            
Total common equity $ 116,244     $ 116,062     $ 112,650              
Common stock outstanding   8,875       8,850       8,798              
                       
Book value per common share $ 13.10     $ 13.11     $ 12.80              
                       
ASSET QUALITY December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022            
Nonaccrual loans, net $ 4,007     $ 3,195     $ 211              
Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans   0.41 %     0.34 %     0.02 %            
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 982     $ 1,511     $ 2,250              
                       
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 4,989     $ 4,706     $ 2,461              
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets   0.46 %     0.41 %     0.23 %            
Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter $ 25     $ (45 )   $ (113 )            
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans   0.00 %     (0.00 %)     (0.01 %)            
                       
Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 12,451     $ 12,135     $ 10,765              
Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments   458       424       94              
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total loans held for investment $ 12,909     $ 12,559     $ 10,859              
Allowance for credit losses - loans   1.31 %     1.30 %     1.15 %            
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans, net   310.73 %     379.81 %     5101.90 %            
                       
Community West Bank *                      
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.88 %     10.84 %     10.34 %            
Tier 1 capital ratio   11.88 %     12.09 %     11.44 %            
Total capital ratio   13.08 %     13.27 %     12.56 %            
                       
INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022            
Yield on total loans   5.63 %     5.53 %     5.21 %            
Yield on investments   5.66 %     5.61 %     2.91 %            
Yield on interest earning deposits   5.05 %     5.08 %     3.39 %            
Yield on earning assets   5.59 %     5.51 %     5.01 %            
                       
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   2.61 %     2.34 %     0.59 %            
Cost of total deposits   2.03 %     1.79 %     0.42 %            
Cost of borrowings   0.98 %     0.90 %     0.96 %            
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   2.41 %     2.17 %     0.64 %            
Cost of funds   1.93 %     1.70 %     0.47 %            
                       
* Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.               
                       

Contact:        

Richard Pimentel, EVP & CFO
805.692.4410
www.communitywestbank.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Community West Bancshares Reports Full Year Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 Per Common Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more