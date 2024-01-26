PRIDE Industries Honors Congressman Kevin Kiley as an AbilityOne™ Champion

The award recognizes his commitment to supporting employment for Americans with disabilities.

Roseville, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the leading employer of people with disabilities, honored Congressman Kevin Kiley as an AbilityOne™ Champion, in recognition of his commitment to supporting employment for Americans who are blind or have other disabilities. The presentation took place on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at PRIDE Industries’ corporate offices in Roseville, California.

"People with disabilities deserve an opportunity to work, to be productive, and to be full participants in our communities,” said Congressman Kiley. “I appreciate the work that PRIDE Industries and other non-profits do to help people with disabilities reach their full potential. I also appreciate the thousands of jobs that the AbilityOne Program creates for people with disabilities. I'm honored to receive this award."

The AbilityOne Program provides employment opportunities through federal contracts for more than 36,000 people who have disabilities. The AbilityOne Congressional Champions program was created in 2002 to recognize Members of Congress who actively support people who are blind or have other disabilities. Currently, eleven members of the California congressional delegation have been named AbilityOne Champions. Rep. Kiley will be the twelfth. Rep. Kiley is currently serving his first term in Congress. He represents California’s third district, which includes PRIDE Industries’ headquarters in Roseville. The nonprofit social enterprise has approximately 1,600 employees with disabilities working on AbilityOne contracts in California and several other states.

The award was presented by Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. "Congressman Kiley truly is a champion of PRIDE Industries’ mission to create employment for people with disabilities,” said Dern. “His support on both the local and the federal level is deserving of this prestigious honor.”

Also in attendance at the award presentation was Rick Terrazas, Vice President of Government Affairs at SourceAmerica, the central nonprofit agency that plays a coordinating role in the AbilityOne Program, and whose mission is to increase the employment of people with disabilities by building strong partnerships between the federal government and a national network of nonprofit agencies.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

