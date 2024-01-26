Pacific Financial Corp Earns $2.9 Million, or $0.28 per Diluted Share, for Fourth Quarter 2023, and Record Earnings of $14.6 Million, or $1.40 per Diluted Share, for the full year ended December 31, 2023; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 per…

Submit Release
ABERDEEN, Wash., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial”) or the (“Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023, and $4.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $14.6 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $10.9 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022. All results are unaudited. 

The board of directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on January 24, 2024. The dividend will be payable on February 23, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 9, 2024.

“We’re pleased to report another solid quarter, fueling record earnings for the full year of 2023,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Fourth quarter earnings benefitted from higher yields on interest earning assets as well as strong loan growth, and our full year results were highlighted by pre-provision earnings growth, driven by strong net interest income growth and a wider net interest margin. Current quarter net interest margin was at 4.34%, only a slight decline of 3 basis points from the prior quarter. Credit quality remains solid, with continued low levels of adversely classified and nonperforming loans.”

“Loan growth was strong, increasing 7% year-over-year and 2% over the linked quarter, and we continue to be optimistic about loan demand in our markets,” said Portmann. “We recently announced a new commercial banking center in Lake Oswego, Oregon, supported by a new team of seven seasoned commercial bankers who have established ties to the Portland market and its community. We look forward to the opportunities this new market presents and to establishing new customer relationships within the greater Portland region. This expansion into these new markets aligns with our long-term goals and strategic plans.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.02%, compared to 1.21% for the third quarter 2023, and 1.41% for the fourth quarter 2022.
  • Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 10.88%, compared to 13.16% from the preceding quarter, and 18.70% from the fourth quarter a year earlier.
  • Net interest income was $11.7 million, compared to $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, and $12.9 million for the fourth quarter 2022.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) contracted 3 basis points to 4.34%, compared to 4.37% from the preceding quarter, and expanded 22 basis points from 4.12% for the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Provision for credit losses was $111,000 compared to $244,000 for the preceding quarter and no provision in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Gross loans balances increased $13.4 million, or 2%, to $685.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $672.0 from the preceding quarter end and increased 7%, or $44.6 million, compared to $640.7 million at December 31, 2022.  
  • Total deposits declined $42.0 million to $1.01 billion, compared to $1.05 billion from the third quarter 2023, with core deposits representing 90% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 41% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.
  • Asset quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets at 0.06%, compared to nonperforming assets to total assets at 0.10% for the preceding quarter, and 0.07% at December 31, 2022.
  • At December 31, 2023, Pacific Financial continued to exceed regulatory well-capitalized requirements with a leverage ratio of 11.3% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 17.7%.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income declined 5% to $11.7 million for the current quarter, compared to $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, and declined 10% from $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.   For the current quarter, interest and fees on loans continued to increase as a result of both balance and yield increases. These increases were partially offset by deposit interest expense increases as well as the decrease in interest income on interest bearing bank balances. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income increased 20%, or $8.3 million, to $49.2 million compared to $40.9 million for the year 2022.

Net interest margin (NIM) contracted 3 basis points to 4.34% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 4.37% for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a higher cost of funds. The NIM expanded 22 basis points in the current quarter compared to 4.12% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Higher market interest rates during most of the year combined with growth of investments and loan balances positively impacted NIM for the current quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the NIM expanded 110 basis points to 4.39% from 3.29% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The increase in average yields on interest-earning assets during the current quarter and for the year 2023 reflects the benefit of variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher, as well as new loans being originated at higher interest rates. For the current quarter, loan yields increased 9 basis points to 5.80% compared to the preceding quarter of 5.71%, and increased 62 basis points from 5.18% from the fourth quarter 2022. In addition, the yield on interest-bearing bank deposits was 5.42% for the current quarter, compared to 5.35% for the preceding quarter, and 3.72% for the fourth quarter 2022. The Bank’s total cost of funds increased to 0.83% for the current quarter, compared to 0.72% for the preceding quarter, and 0.14% for the fourth quarter 2022. Our deposit offering rates have remained relatively unchanged since end of May 2023.

Noninterest income decreased to $1.5 million for the current quarter, compared to $1.6 million for the linked quarter and for the fourth quarter a year earlier. On a year-over-year basis, the company’s focused initiative on fee revenue growth in 2023, in which deposit service charges and other related fees were increased consistent with product pricing in our market, has positively impacted service charges on deposits. These service charges increased $354,000 or 22% from a year ago. Higher mortgage interest rates and housing prices during most of 2023 continued to negatively impact loan origination volumes for our mortgage banking division and, as a result, gain-on-sale of loans remained at the low end of historic levels. For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income declined 15% to $6.2 million compared to $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans.

Noninterest expense increased 4% to $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, and increased 10% from $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Current quarter increases compared to the linked quarter and quarter a year ago were primarily a result of increases in salary and employee benefit costs from salary, recruitment and other hiring costs for the new commercial banking team as well as increased occupancy costs from the relocation of the Vancouver Commercial Banking Center and the Olympia branch. In addition, compared to the quarter a year ago, marketing, professional services and state and local taxes were up for the current quarter.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 5% to $36.9 million compared to $35.0 million for 2022, primarily due to increased salary and employee benefits, occupancy, FDIC insurance premiums, state and local taxes and data processing costs.   Salary expenses increased by 2% for the full year of 2023 compared to the full year of 2022. Salary expenses comprise a large portion of non-interest expenses and continue to be impacted by competitive recruiting and wage pressures. In addition, similar to the quarter, year-over-year salary expenses were also impacted by recruiting and ongoing costs related to the new commercial banking team and an overall increase in the number of employees. Employee staffing numbers, excluding mortgage banking employees, remained relatively stable during most of the year, however staffing numbers increased 9 FTE in the later part of the year. State and local taxes increased $325,000 year-over-year primarily as a result of accrual of not yet settled tax audit assessment which was fully funded at year end.

Federal and Oregon state income tax expense was $608,000 for the current quarter, and $859,000 for the preceding quarter, resulting in effective tax rates of 17.1% and 19.1%, respectively. These income tax expenses reflect the benefits of tax exempt income and tax credits. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $3.4 million, and $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, with an effective tax rate of 18.8% and 17.5%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review

Total Assets declined by 3% to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.18 billion at September 30, 2023 and decreased 12% from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2022.

Liquidity metrics continued to remain strong with:

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $95.8 million, or 41% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits, at December 31, 2023 compared to $148 million at September 30, 2023.
  • Coverage of short-term funds available to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits was 243% at December 31, 2023 compared to 254% at September 30, 2023.
  • Uninsured or uncollateralized deposits were 23% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 and 22% at September 30, 2023.

Investment Securities increased 2% to $293.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $289.2 million at September 30, 2023, and increased 3% from $286.3 million at December 31, 2022. During the year, new purchases totaled $43.5 million at an average yield of 4.93%. In part due to purchases at higher yields, the average portfolio yield increased to 3.48% from 3.36% for the linked quarter and from 2.81% for the like-quarter a year ago. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, yields increased 109 basis points to 3.31% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The average adjusted duration of the investment securities portfolio was 4.42 years at December 31, 2023.  

Gross loans balances increased $13.4 million, or 2%, to $685.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $672.0 million at September 30, 2023. Year-over-year loan growth was 7%, or $44.6 million, with loan growth occurring in most categories of loans except consumer and C&I. The largest increases were in construction and development, residential 1-4 family and owner-occupied commercial real estate, and increased $11.4 million, $13.6 million and $10.1 million, respectively. C&I balances were impacted by elevated payoffs during the year and in addition, balances continue to be impacted by low utilization on commercial lines-of credit that began during the pandemic. That utilization rate continues to remain low compared to historic levels.

The Company manages new loan origination volume using concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by certain industry segments, loan product types, geography and single borrower limits. The loan pipeline continues to be supported by sustained business development activity by its commercial lending teams. In addition, the loan portfolio continues to be well-diversified and is originated predominantly within the Company’s Western Washington and Oregon markets.

Credit Quality metrics remain sound with nonperforming assets declining to $664,000, or 0.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared to nonperforming assets at $1.2 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, and $899,000 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at December 31, 2022.   Balances related to non-impaired loans, graded watch or other loans especially mentioned, increased $2 million to $15.1 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $13.1 million at September 30, 2023, and $26.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Adoption of New Accounting Standard In June 2016, Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (ASU 2016-13). The allowance for credit losses under ASU 2016-13 utilizes a Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology which estimates the expected loan losses over the contractual life of the loans. GAAP prior to ASU 2016-13 required an “incurred loss” methodology for recognizing credit losses that delays recognition until it is probable a loss has been incurred. ASU 2016-13 became effective for the Company on January 1, 2023. The day 1 adoption of ASU 2016-13 and related amendments resulted in a decrease of $157,000 to the Bank’s allowance for credit losses-loans and an increase of $609,000 to the Bank’s allowance for credit losses-unfunded loan commitments for a cumulative-effect adjustment of $452,000 to decrease the beginning balance of retained earnings.

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) for loans was $8.5 million, or 1.24% of gross loans at December 31, 2023, compared to $8.3 million, or 1.24% of gross loans, at September 30, 2023, and $8.2 million, or 1.29%, at December 31, 2022.

Net recoveries for the current quarter totaled $21,000, compared to $125,000 of net charge-offs for the preceding quarter and $13,000 for the fourth quarter a year earlier. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net charge-offs were $183,000, compared to $61,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The total provision for credit losses, which includes a provision for credit losses on loans as well as a provision for credit losses for unfunded loan commitments, was $111,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $244,000 in the third quarter of 2023. There was no provision for loan losses booked in the fourth quarter a year ago. There was a $520,000 provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments in the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to no provision in year ended December 31, 2022.   The provision booked in the current quarter was primarily as a result of a 2% or $13.4 million loan growth during the quarter.

Total Deposits were $1.01 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.05 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.18 billion at December 31, 2022. “Deposit balances continued to be impacted by interest rate sensitive customers transferring a portion of their excess deposits funds into higher yielding investments as well as increased business and customer spending and the general market tightening of liquidity,” stated Carla Tucker, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

As some customers continued to seek higher yield, certificate of deposit balances increased $8.1 million from the linked quarter and $52.1 million from the fourth quarter a year ago and represent 10%, 9%, and 4%, of total deposits, at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. At 41%, non-interest bearing demand deposits continues to represent a high percentage of total deposits.

Shareholder’s Equity increased 8% to $114.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $106.6 million at September 30, 2023 and increased 11% from $103.2 million at December 31, 2022. Book value per common share was $11.04 at December 31, 2023, compared to $10.22 at September 30, 2023, and $9.91 at December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholder’s equity during the current quarter was due to net income during the quarter plus the decrease in unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities which was partially offset by dividends to shareholders and $399,000 in stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program. The decrease in the unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale investment securities had a positive impact on the Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) increasing the Company’s tangible common equity ratio to 8.92% at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.97% at September 30, 2023 and from 6.94% at December 31, 2022. The gross unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities was $20.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $29.8 million at September 30, 2023, and $24.9 million at December 31, 2022.   The decline in longer-term market interest rates during the quarter contributed to this change.  

Regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank continue to exceed the well-capitalized regulatory thresholds, with the company’s leverage ratio at 11.3% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.7% as of December 31, 2023.  

Financial Performance Overview
(Unaudited)
                   
  For the Three Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Change   Dec 31, 2022   Change
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets, annualized 1.02 %   1.21 %   (0.19 )   1.41 %   (0.39 )
Return on average equity, annualized 10.88 %   13.16 %   (2.28 )   18.70 %   (7.82 )
Efficiency ratio (1) 72.22 %   65.78 %   6.44     59.67 %   12.55  
                   
(1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
                   
                   
  For the Twelve Months Ended,        
  Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Change        
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets, annualized 1.22 %   0.82 %   0.40          
Return on average equity, annualized 13.48 %   10.24 %   3.24          
Efficiency ratio (1) 66.56 %   72.60 %   (6.04 )        
                   
(1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
                   


Balance Sheet Overview
(Unaudited)
                               
      Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
Assets:   (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  Cash on hand and in banks $ 16,716   $ 12,052   $ 4,664     39 % $ 18,673   $ (1,957 )   -10 %
  Interest bearing deposits   91,355     146,886     (55,531 )   -38 %   299,813     (208,458 )   -70 %
  Investment securities   293,579     289,152     4,427     2 %   286,297     7,282     3 %
  Loans held-for-sale   1,103     637     466     73 %   -     1,103     100 %
  Loans, net of deferred fees   684,554     671,134     13,420     2 %   639,958     44,596     7 %
  Allowance for loan losses   (8,530 )   (8,347 )   (183 )   2 %   (8,236 )   (294 )   4 %
  Net loans   676,024     662,787     13,237     2 %   631,722     44,302     7 %
  Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers' Bank stock, at cost   1,783     2,567     (784 )   -31 %   2,583     (800 )   -31 %
  Other assets   68,339     67,894     445     1 %   67,115     1,224     2 %
  Total assets $ 1,148,899   $ 1,181,975   $ (33,076 )   -3 % $ 1,306,203   $ (157,304 )   -12 %
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                            
  Total deposits $ 1,009,292   $ 1,051,256   $ (41,964 )   -4 % $ 1,180,362   $ (171,070 )   -14 %
  Borrowings   13,403     13,403     -     0 %   13,403     -     0 %
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   11,513     10,715     798     7 %   9,276     2,237     24 %
  Shareholders' equity   114,691     106,601     8,090     8 %   103,162     11,529     11 %
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,148,899   $ 1,181,975   $ (33,076 )   -3 % $ 1,306,203   $ (157,304 )   -12 %
                               
Common Shares Outstanding   10,388,724     10,427,224     (38,500 )   0 %   10,414,276     (25,552 )   0 %
                               
Book value per common share (1) $ 11.04   $ 10.22   $ 0.82     8 % $ 9.91   $ 1.13     11 %
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 9.75   $ 8.93   $ 0.82     9 % $ 8.62   $ 1.13     13 %
                               
(1) Book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.
                               


Income Statement Overview
(Unaudited)
                               
      For the Three Months Ended,
      Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 13,813   $ 14,242   $ (429 )   -3 % $ 13,352   $ 461     3 %
Interest expense   2,161     1,962     199     10 %   417     1,744     418 %
  Net interest income   11,652     12,280     (628 )   -5 %   12,935     (1,283 )   -10 %
Provision for credit losses   111     244     (133 )   -55 %   -     111     100 %
Noninterest income   1,528     1,610     (82 )   -5 %   1,559     (31 )   -2 %
Noninterest expense   9,519     9,142     377     4 %   8,648     871     10 %
Income before income taxes   3,550     4,504     (954 )   -21 %   5,846     (2,296 )   -39 %
Income tax expense   608     859     (251 )   -29 %   1,129     (521 )   -46 %
  Net Income $ 2,942   $ 3,645   $ (703 )   -19 % $ 4,717   $ (1,775 )   -38 %
                               
Average common shares outstanding - basic   10,411,812     10,427,224     (15,412 )   0 %   10,407,967     3,845     0 %
Average common shares outstanding - diluted   10,420,337     10,433,686     (13,349 )   0 %   10,426,346     (6,009 )   0 %
                               
Income per common share                            
  Basic $ 0.28   $ 0.35   $ (0.07 )   -20 % $ 0.45   $ (0.17 )   -38 %
  Diluted $ 0.28   $ 0.35   $ (0.07 )   -20 % $ 0.45   $ (0.17 )   -38 %
                               
Effective tax rate   17.1 %   19.1 %   -2.0 %       19.3 %   -2.2 %    
                               
      For the Twelve Months Ended,            
      Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change		            
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
Interest and dividend income $ 55,480   $ 42,152   $ 13,328     32 %            
Interest expense   6,280     1,206     5,074     421 %            
  Net interest income   49,200     40,946     8,254     20 %            
Provision for credit losses   520     -     520     100 %            
Noninterest income   6,172     7,227     (1,055 )   -15 %            
Noninterest expense   36,856     34,974     1,882     5 %            
Income before income taxes   17,996     13,199     4,797     36 %            
Income tax expense   3,391     2,311     1,080     47 %            
  Net Income $ 14,605   $ 10,888   $ 3,717     34 %            
                               
Average common shares outstanding - basic   10,420,431     10,396,268     24,163     0 %            
Average common shares outstanding - diluted   10,429,187     10,423,301     5,886     0 %            
                               
Income per common share                            
  Basic $ 1.40   $ 1.05   $ 0.35     33 %            
  Diluted $ 1.40   $ 1.04   $ 0.36     35 %            
                               
Effective tax rate   18.8 %   17.5 %   1.3 %                
                               


Noninterest Income
(Unaudited)
      For the Three Months Ended,
      Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		     $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
      (Dollars in thousands)
Service charges on deposits $ 478   $ 514   $ (36 )   -7 % $ 404   $ 74     18 %
Gain on sale of loans, net   95     170     (75 )   -44 %   97     (2 )   -2 %
Earnings on bank owned life insurance   176     174     2     1 %   161     15     9 %
Other noninterest income                              
  Fee income   764     734     30     4 %   903     (139 )   -15 %
  Other   15     18     (3 )   -17 %   (6 )   21     -350 %
Total noninterest income $ 1,528   $ 1,610   $ (82 )   -5 % $ 1,559   $ (31 )   -2 %
                                 
                                 
      For the Twelve Months Ended,            
      Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		     $
Change		   %
Change		            
      (Dollars in thousands)            
Service charges on deposits $ 1,975   $ 1,621   $ 354     22 %            
Gain on sale of loans, net   635     1,406     (771 )   -55 %            
Gain(loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net   (154 )   -     (154 )   -100 %            
Earnings on bank owned life insurance   685     682     3     0 %            
Other noninterest income                              
  Fee income   2,963     3,518     (555 )   -16 %            
  Other   68     -     68     100 %            
Total noninterest income $ 6,172   $ 7,227   $ (1,055 )   -15 %            
                                 


Noninterest Expense
(Unaudited)
                                   
      For the Three Months Ended,
      Dec 31,
2023		     Sep 30,
2023		     $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
      (Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,787   $ 5,560   $ 227     4 % $ 5,432   $ 355     7 %
Occupancy   679     501     178     36 %   509     170     33 %
Equipment   301     252     49     19 %   296     5     2 %
Data processing   971     925     46     5 %   881     90     10 %
Professional services   238     193     45     23 %   158     80     51 %
State and local taxes   187     446     (259 )   -58 %   197     (10 )   -5 %
FDIC and State assessments   144     140     4     3 %   107     37     35 %
Other noninterest expense:                                
  Director fees   82     84     (2 )   -2 %   68     14     21 %
  Communication   73     67     6     9 %   61     12     20 %
  Advertising   114     103     11     11 %   (31 )   145     -468 %
  Professional liability insurance   79     70     9     13 %   68     11     16 %
  Amortization   43     43     -     0 %   48     (5 )   -10 %
  Other   821     758     63     8 %   854     (33 )   -4 %
Total noninterest expense $ 9,519   $ 9,142   $ 377     4 % $ 8,648   $ 871     10 %
                                   
                                   
      For the Twelve Months Ended,            
      Dec 31,
2023		     Dec 31,
2022		     $
Change		   %
Change		            
      (Dollars in thousands)            
Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,793   $ 22,401   $ 392     2 %            
Occupancy   2,215     2,023     192     9 %            
Equipment   1,109     1,184     (75 )   -6 %            
Data processing   3,770     3,506     264     8 %            
Professional services   875     709     166     23 %            
State and local taxes   1,018     693     325     47 %            
FDIC and State assessments   592     402     190     47 %            
Other noninterest expense:                                
  Director fees   312     279     33     12 %            
  Communication   261     256     5     2 %            
  Advertising   328     207     121     58 %            
  Professional liability insurance   285     257     28     11 %            
  Amortization   174     185     (11 )   -6 %            
  Other   3,124     2,872     252     9 %            
Total noninterest expense $ 36,856   $ 34,974   $ 1,882     5 %            
                                   


Investment Securities
(Unaudited)
        Dec 31,
2023		   % of
Total		   Sep 30,
2023		   % of
Total		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2022		   % of
Total		   $
Change		   %
Change
        (Dollars in thousands)
Investment securities:                                        
  Collateralized mortgage obligations $ 126,949     43 % $ 126,376     44 % $ 573     0 % $ 103,330     36 % $ 23,619     23 %
  Mortgage backed securities   38,103     13 %   38,322     13 %   (219 )   -1 %   32,802     11 %   5,301     16 %
  U.S. Government and agency securities   83,748     29 %   82,292     28 %   1,456     2 %   83,889     29 %   (141 )   0 %
  Municipal securities   44,779     15 %   42,162     15 %   2,617     6 %   64,277     22 %   (19,498 )   -30 %
  Corporate debt securities   -     0 %   -     0 %   -     0 %   1,999     1 %   (1,999 )   -100 %
    Total $ 293,579     100 % $ 289,152     100 % $ 4,427     2 % $ 286,297     100 % $ 7,282     3 %
                                             
  Held to maturity securities $ 55,454     19 % $ 56,469     20 % $ (1,015 )   -2 % $ 59,513     21 % $ (4,059 )   -7 %
  Available for sale securities $ 238,125     81 % $ 232,683     80 % $ 5,442     2 % $ 226,784     79 % $ 11,341     5 %
                                             
  Government & Agency securities $ 248,768     85 % $ 246,956     85 % $ 1,812     1 % $ 219,982     77 % $ 28,786     13 %
  AAA, AA, A rated securities $ 43,687     15 % $ 41,025     14 % $ 2,662     6 % $ 65,024     23 % $ (21,337 )   -33 %
  Non-rated securities $ 1,124     1 % $ 1,171     1 % $ (47 )   -4 % $ 1,291     0 % $ (167 )   -13 %
                                             
  AFS Unrealized Gain (Loss) $ (20,808 )   -7 % $ (29,783 )   -10 % $ 8,975     3 % $ (24,927 )   -9 % $ 4,119     2 %
                                             

As shown below, the Bank has established credit lines with borrowing capacity from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB) and from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, both of which are subject to collateral requirements. In addition, the Bank has $60.0 million in unsecured borrowing capacity from various correspondent banks. There was no balance outstanding on any of these facilities at quarter-end.

Liquidity
(Unaudited)
      Dec 31,
2023		   % of
Deposits		   Sep 30,
2023		   % of
Deposits		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2022		   % of
Deposits		   $
Change		   %
Change
      (Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,781   9 % $ 147,970     14 % $ (52,189 )   -35 % $ 302,178   26 % $ (206,397 )   -68 %
Unencumbered AFS Securities   140,049   14 %   123,842     12 %   16,207     13 %   133,892   11 %   6,157     5 %
Secured lines of Credit (FHLB, FRB)   327,264   32 %   318,557     30 %   8,707     3 %   253,387   21 %   73,877     29 %
  Total short-term funds available $ 563,094   56 % $ 590,369     56 % $ (27,275 )   -5 % $ 689,457   58 % $ (126,363 )   -18 %
                                           
                                           
              Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Dec 31, 2022                    
Short-term funds available to uninsured/uncollateralized deposits   243 %   254 %   222 %                    
Uninsured/uncollateralized deposits to total deposits     23 %   22 %   26 %                    
Gross loans to deposits ratio           67 %   63 %   54 %                    
                                           


Loans by Category
(Unaudited)
                                           
      Dec 31,
2023		   % of
Gross
Loans		   Sep 30,
2023		   % of
Gross
Loans		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2022		   % of
Gross
Loans		   $
Change		   %
Change
Commercial:   (Dollars in thousands)
  Commercial and agricultural $ 75,322     11 % $ 72,901     11 % $ 2,421     3 % $ 75,705     12 % $ (383 )   -1 %
  PPP   122     0 %   331     0 %   (209 )   -63 %   515     0 %   (393 )   -76 %
Real estate:                                        
Construction and development   48,720     7 %   42,584     6 %   6,136     14 %   37,287     6 %   11,433     31 %
Residential 1-4 family   96,301     14 %   90,449     14 %   5,852     6 %   82,653     13 %   13,648     17 %
Multi-family   51,025     7 %   49,092     7 %   1,933     4 %   41,122     6 %   9,903     24 %
Commercial real estate -- owner occupied   164,443     24 %   164,057     25 %   386     0 %   154,380     24 %   10,063     7 %
Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied   155,280     23 %   154,993     23 %   287     0 %   153,707     24 %   1,573     1 %
Farmland   27,273     4 %   27,641     4 %   (368 )   -1 %   26,935     4 %   338     1 %
Consumer   66,863     10 %   69,921     10 %   (3,058 )   -4 %   68,412     11 %   (1,549 )   -2 %
  Gross Loans   685,349     100 %   671,969     100 %   13,380     2 %   640,716     100 %   44,633     7 %
  Less: allowance for loan losses   (8,530 )       (8,347 )       (183 )       (8,236 )       (294 )    
  Less: deferred fees   (795 )       (835 )       40         (758 )       (37 )    
  Net loans $ 676,024       $ 662,787       $ 13,237       $ 631,722       $ 44,302      
                                           


Loan Concentration
(Unaudited)
      Dec 31,
2023		   % of Risk
Based
Capital		   Sep 30,
2023		   % of Risk
Based
Capital		   Change   Dec 31,
2022		   % of Risk
Based
Capital		   Change
Commercial:   (Dollars in thousands)
  Commercial and agricultural $ 75,322     54 % $ 72,901     53 %   1 % $ 75,705     58 %   -4 %
  PPP   122     0 %   331     0 %   0 %   515     0 %   0 %
Real estate:                                
Construction and development   48,720     35 %   42,584     31 %   4 %   37,287     29 %   6 %
Residential 1-4 family   96,301     70 %   90,449     66 %   4 %   82,653     64 %   6 %
Multi-family   51,025     37 %   49,092     36 %   1 %   41,122     32 %   5 %
Commercial real estate -- owner occupied   164,443     119 %   164,057     119 %   0 %   154,380     119 %   0 %
Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied   155,280     112 %   154,993     113 %   -1 %   153,707     119 %   -7 %
Farmland   27,273     20 %   27,641     20 %   0 %   26,935     21 %   -1 %
Consumer   66,863     48 %   69,921     51 %   -3 %   68,412     53 %   -5 %
  Gross Loans $ 685,349       $ 671,969           $ 640,716          
Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 252,493     182 % $ 244,277     178 %   4 % $ 229,592     177 %   5 %
Total Risk Based Capital* $ 138,449       $ 137,473           $ 129,551          
                                   
*Bank of the Pacific                                
                                   


The following table presents the Commercial real estate – non owner occupied loan balances, including loans in the process of construction and development, by collateral type:  

Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Composition*
(Unaudited)
         
    Dec 31,
2023		   % of Total
Multifamily $ 59,557     27 %
Hospitality   31,657     14 %
Retail   29,470     13 %
Mixed Use   26,329     12 %
Office   23,626     11 %
Mini Storage   21,625     10 %
Industrial   11,410     5 %
Special Purpose   7,102     3 %
Warehouse   6,169     3 %
Other   3,326     1 %
Total $ 220,271      
         
*Includes loans in the process of construction and development    
         


Deposits by Category
(Unaudited)
                                         
    Dec 31,
2023		   % of
Total		   Sep 30,
2023		   % of
Total		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31
2022		   % of
Total		   $
Change		   %
Change
    (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-bearing demand $ 183,436   18 % $ 208,091   20 % $ (24,655 )   -12 % $ 253,272   20 % $ (69,836 )   -28 %
Money market   179,344   17 %   179,367   17 %   (23 )   0 %   195,814   17 %   (16,470 )   -8 %
Savings   136,408   14 %   138,981   13 %   (2,573 )   -2 %   174,887   16 %   (38,479 )   -22 %
Time deposits (CDs)   100,832   10 %   92,720   9 %   8,112     9 %   48,754   4 %   52,078     107 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   600,020   59 %   619,159   59 %   (19,139 )   -3 %   672,727   57 %   (72,707 )   -11 %
Non-interest bearing demand   409,272   41 %   432,097   41 %   (22,825 )   -5 %   507,635   43 %   (98,363 )   -19 %
Total deposits $ 1,009,292   100 % $ 1,051,256   100 % $ (41,964 )   -4 % $ 1,180,362   100 % $ (171,070 )   -14 %
                                         
                                         
Insured Deposits $ 647,330   64 % $ 666,308   63 % $ (18,978 )   -3 % $ 709,468   60 % $ (62,138 )   -9 %
Collaterialized Deposits   129,895   13 %   152,960   15 %   (23,065 )   -15 %   160,354   14 %   (30,459 )   -19 %
Uninsured Deposits   232,067   23 %   231,988   22 %   79     0 %   310,540   26 %   (78,473 )   -25 %
Total Deposits $ 1,009,292   100 % $ 1,051,256   100 % $ (41,964 )   -4 % $ 1,180,362   100 % $ (171,070 )   -14 %
                                         
Consumer Deposits $ 470,425   46 % $ 466,877   44 % $ 3,548     1 % $ 519,948   44 % $ (49,523 )   -10 %
Business Deposits   398,977   40 %   429,443   41 %   (30,466 )   -7 %   490,341   42 %   (91,364 )   -19 %
Public Deposits   139,890   14 %   154,936   15 %   (15,046 )   -10 %   170,073   14 %   (30,183 )   -18 %
Total Deposits $ 1,009,292   100 % $ 1,051,256   100 % $ (41,964 )   -4 % $ 1,180,362   100 % $ (171,070 )   -14 %
                                         


The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.

Capital Measures
(unaudited)
  Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Change   Dec 31,
2022		   Change     Well
Capitalized
Under Prompt
Correction
Action
Regulations
Pacific Financial Corporation                        
Total risk-based capital ratio 17.7 %   17.6 %   0.1   17.1 %   0.6     N/A 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.5 %   16.5 %   -   16.0 %   0.5     N/A 
Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.9 %   14.8 %   0.1   14.3 %   0.6     N/A 
Leverage ratio 11.3 %   10.7 %   0.6   9.4 %   1.9     N/A 
Tangible common equity ratio 8.9 %   8.0 %   0.9   6.9 %   2.0     N/A 
                         
Bank of the Pacific                        
Total risk-based capital ratio 17.6 %   17.6 %   -   17.0 %   0.6     10.5 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.4 %   16.4 %   -   15.9 %   0.5     8.5 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.4 %   16.4 %   -   15.9 %   0.5     7.0 %
Leverage ratio 11.2 %   10.6 %   0.6   9.1 %   2.1     7.5 %
                         


The following tables set forth information regarding average balances of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the resultant yields or cost, and the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis. Loans held for sale and non-accrual loans are included in total loans.

Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
(Annualized, tax-equivalent basis)
                             
    For the Three Months Ended,
                             
    Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
Average Balances   (Dollars in thousands)
Gross loans $ 675,622   $ 665,300   $ 10,322     2 % $ 629,976   $ 45,646     7 %
Loans held for sale $ 709   $ 497   $ 212     43 % $ 898   $ (189 )   -21 %
Investment securities $ 289,245   $ 284,041   $ 5,204     2 % $ 270,416   $ 18,829     7 %
Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 105,177   $ 172,119   $ (66,942 )   -39 % $ 352,628   $ (247,451 )   -70 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,070,753   $ 1,121,957   $ (51,204 )   -5 % $ 1,253,918   $ (183,165 )   -15 %
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 419,994   $ 441,782   $ (21,788 )   -5 % $ 521,133   $ (101,139 )   -19 %
Interest bearing deposits $ 593,464   $ 619,183   $ (25,719 )   -4 % $ 684,377   $ (90,913 )   -13 %
Total Deposits $ 1,013,458   $ 1,060,965   $ (47,507 )   -4 % $ 1,205,510   $ (192,052 )   -16 %
Borrowings $ 13,403   $ 13,403   $ -     0 % $ 13,403   $ -     0 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 606,867   $ 632,586   $ (25,719 )   -4 % $ 697,780   $ (90,913 )   -13 %
Total Equity $ 107,251   $ 109,872   $ (2,621 )   -2 % $ 100,076   $ 7,175     7 %
                             
    For the Three Months Ended,        
    Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Change   Dec 31,
2022		   Change        
Yield on average gross loans (1)   5.80%     5.71%     0.09     5.18 %   0.62          
Yield on average investment securities (1)   3.48%     3.36%     0.12     2.81 %   0.67          
Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks   5.42%     5.35%     0.07     3.72 %   1.70          
Cost of average interest bearing deposits   1.28%     1.10%     0.18     0.14 %   1.14          
Cost of average borrowings   7.31%     7.28%     0.03     5.42 %   1.89          
Cost of average total deposits and borrowings   0.83%     0.72%     0.11     0.14 %   0.69          
                             
Yield on average interest-earning assets   5.14%     5.06%     0.08     4.25 %   0.89          
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities   1.41%     1.23%     0.18     0.24 %   1.17          
Net interest spread   3.73%     3.83%     (0.10 )   4.01 %   (0.28 )        
                             
Net interest margin (1)   4.34%     4.37%     (0.03 )   4.12 %   0.22          
                             
(1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.
                             
    For the Twelve Months Ended,            
    Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change		            
Average Balances   (Dollars in thousands)            
Gross loans $ 659,165   $ 617,220   $ 41,945     7 %            
Loans held for sale $ 628   $ 2,135   $ (1,507 )   -71 %            
Investment securities $ 286,473   $ 261,843   $ 24,630     9 %            
Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 180,781   $ 376,166   $ (195,385 )   -52 %            
Interest-earning assets $ 1,127,047   $ 1,257,364   $ (130,317 )   -10 %            
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 448,234   $ 508,102   $ (59,868 )   -12 %            
Interest bearing deposits $ 620,026   $ 693,719   $ (73,693 )   -11 %            
Total Deposits $ 1,068,260   $ 1,201,821   $ (133,561 )   -11 %            
Borrowings $ 13,401   $ 13,591   $ (190 )   -1 %            
Interest-bearing liabilities $ 633,427   $ 707,310   $ (73,883 )   -10 %            
Total Equity $ 108,355   $ 106,352   $ 2,003     2 %            
                             
    For the Twelve Months Ended,                
    Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Change                
Net Interest Margin                            
Yield on average gross loans (1)   5.63%     4.87%     0.76                  
Yield on average investment securities (1)   3.31%     2.22%     1.09                  
Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks   5.04%     1.74%     3.30                  
Cost of average interest bearing deposits   0.86%     0.11%     0.75                  
Cost of average borrowings   6.93%     3.41%     3.52                  
Cost of average total deposits and borrowings   0.58%     0.10%     0.48                  
                             
Yield on average interest-earning assets   4.94%     3.38%     1.56                  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities   0.99%     0.17%     0.82                  
Net interest spread   3.95%     3.21%     0.74                  
                             
Net interest margin (1)   4.39%     3.29%     1.10                  
                             
(1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.
                             


Adversely Classified Loans and Securities
(Unaudited)
                             
    Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
    (Dollars in thousands)
Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, beginning of three month period $ 5,072   $ 5,186   $ (114 )   -2 % $ 2,814   $ 2,258     80 %
Addition of previously classified pass graded loans   383     107     276     258 %   272     111     41 %
Upgrades to pass or other loans especially mentioned status   -     -     -     0 %   (85 )   85     -100 %
Moved to nonaccrual   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Principal payments, net   (430 )   (221 )   (209 )   95 %   (117 )   (313 )   268 %
Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, end of three month period $ 5,025   $ 5,072   $ (47 )   -1 % $ 2,884   $ 2,141     74 %
Impaired   664     1,219     (555 )   -46 %   2,452     (1,788 )   -73 %
Total adversely classified loans¹ $ 5,689   $ 6,291   $ (602 )   -10 % $ 5,336   $ 353     7 %
                             
Other loans especially mentioned or watch, but not impaired $ 15,120   $ 13,148   $ 1,972     15 % $ 26,408   $ (11,288 )   -43 %
Gross loans (excluding deferred loan fees) $ 685,349   $ 671,969   $ 13,380     2 % $ 640,716   $ 44,633     7 %
Adversely classified loans to gross loans   0.83 %   0.94 %           0.83 %        
Allowance for loan losses $ 8,530   $ 8,347   $ 183     2 % $ 8,236   $ 294     4 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of adversely classified loans   149.94 %   132.68 %           154.35 %        
Allowance for loan losses to total impaired loans   1284.64 %   684.74 %           335.89 %        
Adversely classified loans to total assets   0.50 %   0.53 %           0.41 %        
Delinquent loans to gross loans, not in nonaccrual status 2   0.08 %   0.25 %           0.08 %        
                             
¹Adversely classified loans are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected. Note that any loans internally rated worse than substandard are included in the impaired loan totals.
                             
2 Delinquent loans are defined as loans past due 30-90 days and still accruing
                             


Nonperforming Assets
(Unaudited)
                             
    Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
    (Dollars in thousands)
Total nonaccrual loans, beginning of three month period $ 1,219   $ 959   $ 260     27 % $ 899   $ 320     36 %
Transfer to performing loans   (478 )   -     (478 )   -100 %   -     (478 )   -100 %
Addition of nonaccrual loans   -     288     (288 )   -100 %   -     -     0 %
Moved to other assets owned   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Principal payments, net   (77 )   (28 )   (49 )   175 %   (30 )   (47 )   157 %
Charge-offs, net   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Total nonaccrual loans, end of three month period $ 664   $ 1,219   $ (555 )   -46 % $ 869   $ (205 )   -24 %
                             
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   -     -     -     0 %   30     (30 )   -100 %
Total nonperforming assets $ 664   $ 1,219   $ (555 )   -46 % $ 899   $ (235 )   -26 %
                             
                             
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ -   $ -   $ -     0 % $ -   $ -     0 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets   0.06 %   0.10 %           0.07 %        
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.10 %   0.18 %           0.14 %        
                             



Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
                             
    For the Three Months Ended,
    Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
Loans:   (Dollars in thousands)
Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 685,349   $ 671,969   $ 13,380     2 % $ 640,716   $ 44,633     7 %
Average loans outstanding, gross $ 675,622   $ 665,300   $ 10,322     2 % $ 629,976   $ 45,646     7 %
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 8,347   $ 8,223   $ 124     2 % $ 8,249   $ 98     1 %
Impact of CECL Adoption (ASC 326)   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Commercial   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Residential Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Consumer   (20 )   (126 )   106     -84 %   (14 )   (6 )   43 %
Total charge-offs   (20 )   (126 )   106     -84 %   (14 )   (6 )   43 %
Commercial   40     -     40     100 %   -     40     100 %
Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Residential Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Consumer   1     1     -     0 %   1     -     0 %
Total recoveries   41     1     40     4000 %   1     40     4000 %
Net recoveries/(charge-offs)   21     (125 )   146     -117 %   (13 )   34     -262 %
Provision (benefit) to income   162     249     (87 )   -35 %   -     162     100 %
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 8,530   $ 8,347   $ 183     2 % $ 8,236   $ 294     4 %
Ratio of net loans charged-off to average                            
gross loans outstanding, annualized   -0.01 %   0.07 %   -0.08 %       0.01 %   -0.02 %    
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to                            
gross loans outstanding   1.24 %   1.24 %   0.00 %       1.29 %   -0.05 %    
                             
Unfunded Loan Commitments:    
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 749   $ 754   $ (5 )   -1 % $ 203   $ 546     269 %
Provision (benefit) to income   (51 )   (5 )   (46 )   920 %   -     (51 )   -100  
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 698   $ 749   $ (51 )   -7 % $ 203   $ 495     244 %
                             
                             
    For the Twelve Months Ended,            
    Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   $ Change   % Change            
    (Dollars in thousands)            
Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 685,349   $ 640,716   $ 44,633     7 %            
Average loans outstanding, gross $ 659,165   $ 617,220   $ 41,945     7 %            
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 8,236   $ 8,297   $ (61 )   -1 %            
Impact of CECL Adoption (ASC 326)   (157 )   -                      
Commercial   (84 )   -     (84 )   -100 %            
Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %            
Residential Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %            
Consumer   (195 )   (90 )   (105 )   117 %            
Total charge-offs   (279 )   (90 )   (189 )   210 %            
Commercial   67     -     67     100 %            
Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %            
Residential Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %