Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Nezglyal, leriglitazone, Status: Opinion

The active substance in Nezglyal, leriglitazone, works by attaching to and activating receptors (targets) called 'PPAR gamma receptors', which are found inside cells, including nerve cells. PPAR gamma receptors play a role in regulating the function of mitochondria (energy-producing structures in cells), how cells respond to oxidative stress (damage caused by toxic oxygen-containing molecules known as free radicals) and inflammation. Leriglitazone is therefore expected to protect nerve cells from damage by reducing inflammation, improving the function of mitochondria and protecting against damage from free radicals.