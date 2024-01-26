Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,673 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Nezglyal, leriglitazone, Status: Opinion

The active substance in Nezglyal, leriglitazone, works by attaching to and activating receptors (targets) called 'PPAR gamma receptors', which are found inside cells, including nerve cells. PPAR gamma receptors play a role in regulating the function of mitochondria (energy-producing structures in cells), how cells respond to oxidative stress (damage caused by toxic oxygen-containing molecules known as free radicals) and inflammation. Leriglitazone is therefore expected to protect nerve cells from damage by reducing inflammation, improving the function of mitochondria and protecting against damage from free radicals.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Nezglyal, leriglitazone, Status: Opinion

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more