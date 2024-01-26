Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Exblifep, cefepime,enmetazobactam, Status: Opinion

Overview

On 25 January 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Exblifep, intended for the treatment of urinary tract infections and pneumonia in adults. The applicant for this medicinal product is Advanz Pharma Limited.

Exblifep will be available as a 2 g / 0.5 g powder for concentrate for solution for infusion. The active substances of Exblifep are cefepime and enmetazobactam, antibacterials for systemic use (ATC code: J01DE51). Cefepime is a cephalosporin which exerts bactericidal activity by inhibiting peptidoglycan cell wall synthesis, while enmetazobactam binds to β-lactamases and prevents the hydrolysis of cefepime.

The benefit of Exblifep is that it is as effective as piperacillin / tazobactam in the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis, as shown in a phase 3, randomised, double-blind, multi-centre study. The most common side effects are pain and inflammation at the infusion site, diarrhoea, skin rash and headache.

EXBLIFEP is indicated for the treatment of the following infections in adults:

  • Complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis
  • Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), including ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP)

Treatment of patients with bacteraemia that occurs in association with, or is suspected to be associated with, any of the infections listed above.

Consideration should be given to official guidance on the appropriate use of antibacterial agents.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

CHMP summary of positive opinion for Exblifep

AdoptedFirst published: Reference Number: EMA/CHMP/15483/2024

English (EN) (163.52 KB - PDF)View

Product details

Name of medicine

Exblifep

Active substance

  • cefepime dihydrochloride monohydrate
  • Enmetazobactam

International proprietary name (INN) or common name

Therapeutic area (MeSH)

  • Urinary Tract Infections
  • Pyelonephritis
  • Healthcare-Associated Pneumonia
  • Pneumonia, Ventilator-Associated

Anatomical therapeutic chemical (ATC) code

J01DE51

EMA product number

EMEA/H/C/005431

Marketing authorisation applicant

ADVANZ PHARMA Limited

Opinion adopted

25/01/2024

Opinion status

Positive

This page was last updated on

