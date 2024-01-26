Artillery Systems Market to Cross USD 17.21 Billion by 2030 owing to Expanding Defense Budgets Globally
The 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is experiencing significant growth due to rising military modernization programs worldwide. Artillery systems play a crucial role in modern warfare, providing long-range firepower and precision strike capabilities. With the increasing focus on asymmetric warfare and the need for rapid and precise response capabilities, there is a growing demand for advanced artillery systems that can deliver enhanced range, accuracy, and lethality. Moreover, technological advancements, such as the development of smart munitions and guided artillery shells, are further driving the market growth by improving the effectiveness of artillery systems in various operational scenarios.
Artillery systems encompass a diverse array of heavy military weaponry designed for long-range fire support. These systems are integral components of modern armed forces, providing essential capabilities for both offensive and defensive operations. Mainly consisting of howitzers, mortars, and rocket launchers, artillery systems play a pivotal role in shaping the battlefield, offering precise and powerful firepower. The primary function of these systems is to
deliver munitions with accuracy over extended distances, allowing military forces to engage targets strategically.
Market Sizing Paragraph:
In 2022, the Artillery Systems Market reached a valuation of USD 10.8 billion, and projections from the SNS Insider report anticipate its growth to USD 17.21 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 6% expected between 2023 and 2030.
Major Key Players Included are:
• RUAG Group
• IMI Systems
• General Dynamic
• Elbit Systems
• Lockheed Martin
• Avibras
• Denel SOC Ltd
• BAE Systems
• Hanwha Group
• ST Engineering and other players.
Market Analysis
The Artillery Systems Market is poised for significant growth due to various driving factors that shape the demand and development within the industry. One key driver is the continuous evolution of warfare strategies and the need for technologically advanced weaponry to maintain a competitive edge on the global stage. The rising geopolitical tensions and security concerns worldwide contribute to increased defense budgets, fostering investments in artillery systems. Additionally, the incorporation of advanced materials and technologies, such as automation and artificial intelligence, further propels the market forward. The growing emphasis on modernization within armed forces globally, coupled with the increasing threats of asymmetric warfare, solidifies the market's trajectory. Modern artillery systems are increasingly integrated into information warfare, utilizing data analytics and communication technologies for improved coordination and effectiveness on the battlefield.
Another factor contributing to the growth of the Artillery Systems Market is the increasing geopolitical tensions and security threats in various regions. Countries are ramping up their defense capabilities, including artillery firepower, to deter potential adversaries and protect their national interests. Additionally, the growing investment in border security and counter-insurgency operations is fueling the demand for artillery systems with improved mobility and flexibility. As a result, defense contractors and manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced artillery systems that can address the evolving security challenges faced by military forces around the world.
Market Segmentation & Sub-segmentation included are:
By Caliber
• Heavy
• Medium
• Small
By Range
• Long
• Medium
• Short
By Type
• Anti-Air
• Mortar
• Rocket
• Howitzer
• Others
By Component
• Gun Turret
• Fire Control System
• Engine
• Chassis
• Others
Impact of Recession
The impact of a recession on the Artillery Systems Market is a complex interplay of economic factors and geopolitical considerations. During economic downturns, governments may face budget constraints, leading to potential reductions in defense spending. This could initially pose challenges for the market, affecting procurement and modernization programs. However, historical trends show that defense spending is often resilient during times of geopolitical uncertainty, as nations prioritize national security. In some cases, a recession might stimulate the development of cost-effective solutions and encourage collaboration among defense contractors, fostering innovation within the market.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine War has significant implications for the Artillery Systems Market, influencing dynamics both regionally and globally. The conflict has intensified the focus on military modernization and the need for robust defense capabilities among neighboring countries. This heightened security environment has led to increased demand for artillery systems, as nations seek to strengthen their military capabilities in response to evolving geopolitical threats. The conflict has also prompted a reevaluation of defense strategies, with a particular emphasis on the rapid deployment and effectiveness of artillery systems in a dynamic and contested environment.
Key Regional Development
The regional dynamics of the Artillery Systems Market are shaped by a combination of geopolitical factors, security considerations, and economic influences. Different regions exhibit varying levels of demand, driven by unique security challenges and military modernization initiatives. In regions marked by heightened tensions, such as the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, there is a pronounced emphasis on the acquisition of advanced artillery systems to address evolving threats. Additionally, collaborative efforts and strategic alliances among neighboring countries contribute to the regional dynamics, influencing procurement patterns and the development of indigenous artillery capabilities.
Key Takeaway from Artillery Systems Market Study
• In the landscape of modern warfare, the Anti-Air segment stands out as a pivotal force shaping the market. This segment, characterized by advanced technologies designed to counter airborne threats, is rapidly gaining prominence due to the escalating sophistication of aerial platforms. The increased threat from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other airborne threats has led to a paradigm shift in military strategies, focusing on robust Anti-Air capabilities.
• In the dynamic landscape of artillery systems, the Gun Turret segment emerges as the cornerstone of ground-based firepower, showcasing unmatched versatility and firepower. Defined by its agility, precision, and adaptability, the Gun Turret segment is positioned to dominate the market. As ground forces seek to enhance their capabilities for rapid response and maneuverability, gun turrets play a pivotal role in providing effective and reliable fire support.
Recent Developments Related to Artillery Systems Market
• Elbit Systems, a renowned defense technology company, has recently secured a substantial contract valued at approximately $135 million. The contract involves the establishment of an advanced artillery ammunition factory, signaling a significant development in the defense industry.
• General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has been awarded a substantial contract amounting to $218 million to bolster its artillery production capabilities. The company, renowned for its cutting-edge solutions in defense and tactical systems, is poised to play a crucial role in enhancing the firepower of military forces across the globe.
