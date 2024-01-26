New Tape Measure Helps Measure Difference of Previously Known Measurements to Increase Accuracy and Save Time
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis R. of Rhinelander, WI is the creator of The Difference Maker Tape Measure, a modified tape measure with three sets of numbers designed to make longer measurements much easier and more convenient. In addition to standard measurement markings, there are numbers counting backward in inches so the difference can be subtracted from a known figure such as an 8-foot or 12-foot piece of building material. The tape measure identifies material measurements through the difference of previously known quantities. Users can identify markings at the beginning of the tape measure, saving steps and energy by enabling the user to measure a shorter difference to make measurements on longer material. The first set of numbers are the same as those on a normal tape measure. The second set of numbers are used for measuring the difference between an 8-foot piece of building material such as drywall, plywood, or sheathing. The third set of numbers measure backward for a 12-foot piece of building material.
For example, at the 1 inch mark, there will be a mark for 95-inches as well as 143-inches. At the 2-inch mark, there is also a 94- and 142-inch marking, and so on. Instead of measuring 134 5/8-inches on a 12-feet piece of drywall, the tape will show the user the difference to take off (e.g., 9 3/8-inches). There can be other sets of numbers on smaller tapes to measure rips. For example, a smaller tape is often used by drywallers and carpenters to measure rips, and the numbers could include counting backwards from 4-feet (48-inches), and 8-feet (96-inches). This tape measure will save time, steps, reduce mistakes, and lengthen the life of the tape, as it would not have to be used to measure a long number when the shorter difference can be measured instead. It improves accuracy and prevents from making inaccurate measurements that can affect the structural integrity of a building or other area.
The market for tape measures is constantly evolving with the introduction of new and improved features, materials, and technologies. Tape measures are essential tools in various industries, including construction, woodworking, and home improvement. Some tape measures include innovative measurement markings for increased precision and efficiency. This may involve fractional markings, decimal markings, or dual-scale markings to cater to different measurement preferences. Innovations on these types of markings, like those seen in The Difference Maker Tape Measure, open new avenues for manufacturing more effective and efficient tape measures.
Dennis filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to The Difference Maker Tape Measure. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The Difference Maker Tape Measure can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
