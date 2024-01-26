Relevant Gold to Present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference January 31st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevant Gold Corp (OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC) focused on developing shear-hosted orogenic gold opportunities in Wyoming, USA, today announced that Rob Bergmann, Director and CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on January 31st, 2024.

DATE: January 31st

TIME: 12:00 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3O92vPo

Available for 1x1 meetings: January 30 - February 2

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Relevant Gold is exploring for shear-hosted orogenic gold on a 40,000 acre land package with 5 district-scale projects in mining-friendly Wyoming, USA

in mining-friendly Wyoming, USA In 2023 RGC conducted a 1,560 m drilling exploration program at Lewiston (results pending); 2022 results from a 3,500 m drilling campaign at Golden Buffalo were highlighted by a top intercept of 83.8 g/t Au over 1 m

drilling exploration program at Lewiston (results pending); 2022 results from a 3,500 m drilling campaign at Golden Buffalo were highlighted by a top intercept of Multiple new district-scale gold targets were identified at Bradley Peak in 2023; sampling included 5.3 g/t Au , 107 g/t Ag , and 6.25% Cu in outcrop

, , and in outcrop 2023 sampling at the Shield-Carissa project included 18.9 g/t Au and 486 g/t Ag along 2.7 km of mineralized shear zones

and along of mineralized shear zones The number of high-grade gold targets doubled to more than 12 during the 2023 field season, and to date 50+ km of potentially mineralized shear zones have been mapped across the Company’s 5 district-scale projects

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming – one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally. Founded by experienced exploration geologists, Relevant Gold is managed by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders.

CONTACTS:

Relevant Gold Corp

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com