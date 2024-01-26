Clean Air Metals Inc to Present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference January 31st 2024

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Air Metals Inc (TSXV; AIR; FRA; CKU; OTCQB; CLRMF) based in Thunder Bay, Ontario focused on Platinum Group Metals, Copper and Nickel exploration and project development, today announced that Jim Gallagher, CEO will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on January 31st 2024.



DATE: January 31st

TIME: 11:00 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3O92vPo

Available for 1x1 meetings: January 31st and February 1st and 4th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Clean Air Metals has expanded its strategy to include evaluation of all known PGE, Cu, Ni showings throughout Northwestern Ontario

the company has added Dr Dave Peck to its Board of Directors. Dr Peck has extensive experience in PGE sulphide exploration and extensive experience in Northwestern Ontario.

About Clean Air Metals Inc

Clean Air is an emerging PGE, Cu, Ni exploration and project development company focused on Northwestern Ontario Canada. Its cornerstone asset is the Thunder Bay North Project which has an Indicated mineral resource of 14 million tonnes containing Platinum, Palladium, Copper and Nickel. The deposit contains approximately 2.4 million ounces on a Pt equivalent basis.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Jim Gallagher

CEO

705 690 7997

jgallagher@cleanairmetals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com