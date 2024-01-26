Foremost Lithium Announces Results of AGM and Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost Lithium”, “Foremost” or the “Company”), a North American hard-rock lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held on January 25, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia.



The Company is pleased to report that, at its AGM, shareholders voted to elect Jason Barnard, Michael McLeod, Johnathan More, Andrew Lyons and Douglas L. Mason as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

In addition, at the AGM shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor, and authorized the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Furthermore, at the AGM shareholders also approved the Company’s new 2023 Stock Incentive Plan as more particularly described in the Company’s Management Information Circular which was prepared for the AGM.

For more information on these matters please refer to the Company’s AGM Management Information Circular which is available on SEDAR+ (at www.sedar.com).

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) met and confirmed the appointment of the following Company executive officers:

Jason Barnard: President and Chief Executive Officer; Douglas L. Mason: Chairman (non-executive); Bal Bhullar: Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary; and Christina Barnard: Chief Operating Officer;

and the appointment of the following members to the Company’s current Board of Directors’ Committees:

Audit Committee:

Douglas L. Mason (Chair); Michael McLeod and Johnathan More; Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee: Michael McLeod (Chair); Douglas L. Mason; and Johnathan More; and Compensation Committee: Johnathan More (Chair); Douglas L. Mason (Chair); and Michael McLeod.



The Board would like to thank the shareholders for their ongoing support.



About Foremost Lithium

Foremost Lithium (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on empowering the North American clean energy economy. Foremost’s strategically located lithium properties extend over 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a property in a known active lithium camp situated on over 11,400 acres in Quebec called Lac Simard South.

Foremost’s four flagship Lithium Lane Projects as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite, strongly positioning the Company to become a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the Company's objective is the extraction of lithium oxide (Li₂O), and to subsequently play a role in the production of high-quality lithium hydroxide (LiOH), to help power lithium-based batteries, critical in developing a clean-energy economy. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA. Learn More at www.foremostlithium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

