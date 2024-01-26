Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Appoints Steven R. Becker to its Board of Directors

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) announced today that Steven R. Becker has been appointed as an independent member of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. He will serve as a member of the Board’s Nominating and Governance Committee.



“We are pleased to welcome Steve to Sportsman’s Warehouse and believe he will bring valuable perspectives from his years of specialty retail and investment management experience,” said Rich McBee, Chairman of the Board. “Steve has served on numerous public company boards. He was selected based on discussions with our largest active shareholders, and following the Board’s established director selection and Board refreshment process. We look forward to benefitting from his presence in the boardroom as we continue to transform Sportsman’s Warehouse into the leading outdoor specialty retailer.”

“I am honored to join this talented team of directors at such an important time in the Company’s history,” said Mr. Becker. “Sportsman’s Warehouse is currently navigating a complex retail environment, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the team and help shape the Company’s strategy to drive positive performance.”

With Mr. Becker’s addition, more than half of the members of the Board have joined since the beginning of 2022, and seven of the Company’s nine directors have been appointed within the last five years.

Mr. Becker most recently served in various roles with Tuesday Morning Corp., including as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors from December 2015 until May 2021, as Chairman of the Board from July 2012 until September 2015, and as Executive Chairman and head of the Office of the Chairman from September 2015 until December 2015. Mr. Becker previously spent 20 years in the investment management industry with a focus on investing in middle market public companies. He has extensive public company board experience, having served as a director of a variety of public companies including Hot Topic, Inc., PLATO Learning, Inc. and Emcore, among others. He was also co-managing partner at Becker Drapkin Management, L.P., whose predecessor, Greenway Capital, he founded in 2005.

Mr. Becker received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Florida.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

