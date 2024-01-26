New Artist’s Pencil Equipped with a Blending Stump Makes It Easier to Prevent Overshading and Over-Smudging
Michael J. of Carson City, NV is the creator of the Blending Stump Pencil, an artist’s pencil featuring a clear finish to showcase its natural wood grain and blending stump which is attached via a two toned connecting band. The pencil combines two tools into one, keeping the user generally more organized. With this feature the artist can continue without worry of overshading, over-smudging, and or contaminating the blending stump with a different than attended lead type. When not in use users can apply a removable plastic sleeve to help prevent the blending stump from becoming dirty and/or damaged between uses. The pencil(s) are intended to be included in kits featuring varying lead types, a sharpener, and a fine piece of sandpaper to assist in the removal and cleaning of lead from attached blending stump.
Artists tend to use blending stumps to achieve many transitions and effects in their work. They are commonly found amongst many different skill levels and type rather it be with pencil leads, charcoals and/or any other dry materials an artist might have on hand. Core issues with standard blending stumps are forcing the artist to stop working with their pencil to locate a new tool to start the blending process, having to switch tools has the potential mishap of overshading, smudging, and/or contaminating the blending stumps with a different than attended lead type.
The Blending Stump Pencil solves these issues by allowing artists to switch seamlessly between drawing and blending without the need of switching tools and keeping track of what lead type has been used with what. For example, the artist would know that the blending stump attached to the HB pencil would have been used with that lead type, thus preventing him/her from accidentally overshading or smudging with a softer 2B or 4B lead type. If the pencil lead and blending stump material are compatible, the smooth transition between the tools would be a significant improvement and innovation on current products in the art tool industry.
Michael was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Blending Stump Pencil product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Blending Stump Pencil can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
