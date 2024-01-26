Joint Statement by Vice-President Jourová and Commissioner Reynders ahead of Data Protection Day

Ahead of Data Protection Day on 28 January, Věra Jourová, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, and Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, issued the following statement:

“This year the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will celebrate its 6th anniversary as the EU flagship data protection law and a global benchmark for privacy regulation. It is delivering for citizens and businesses. Continuing to ensure its full implementation and robust enforcement remains our top priority. Therefore, last July we presented new rules to improve the cooperation of national data protection authorities in cross-border cases. This is relevant in particular to ensure compliance of the big tech multinationals. This year, we will issue the second report on the application of the GDPR.”