Commission authorises and renews GMOs for food and animal feed

Today, the European Commission authorised the use of a genetically modified maize, and renewed the authorisation of two genetically modified oilseed rapes, as food and animal feed. These authorisations follow the EU’s comprehensive and stringent food safety procedures, which ensure a high level of protection of human, animal and environmental health. They are based on a favourable scientific assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) which concluded that these crops are as safe as their conventional counterparts. The Commission had the legal obligation to take a decision on these crops, as the Member States did not reach a qualified majority (in favour or against the authorisation) at the Standing Committee and at the subsequent Appeal Committee.

The Commission’s decisions do not allow the cultivation of these crops in the EU, but only their imports into the EU from third- countriesonly for use as food and animal feed. The authorisations are valid for 10 years, and any product that is produced on the basis of these crops will be subject to the EU’s strict labelling and traceability rules.