Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,678 in the last 365 days.

Commission authorises and renews GMOs for food and animal feed

Today, the European Commission authorised the use of a genetically modified maize, and renewed the authorisation of two genetically modified oilseed rapes, as food and animal feed. These authorisations follow the EU’s comprehensive and stringent food safety procedures, which ensure a high level of protection of human, animal and environmental health. They are based on a favourable scientific assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) which concluded that these crops are as safe as their conventional counterparts. The Commission had the legal obligation to take a decision on these crops, as the Member States did not reach a qualified majority (in favour or against the authorisation) at the Standing Committee and at the subsequent Appeal Committee.

The Commission’s decisions do not allow the cultivation of these crops in the EU, but only their imports into the EU from third- countriesonly for use as food and animal feed. The authorisations are valid for 10 years, and any product that is produced on the basis of these crops will be subject to the EU’s strict labelling and traceability rules.

Source European Commission - Jan 26, 24

You just read:

Commission authorises and renews GMOs for food and animal feed

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more