First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended December 31, 2023.

“I’m happy to report that we finished 2023 with a strong fourth quarter. Our loan balances were stable, we grew consumer and commercial deposits, and credit quality remained excellent,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. “During the fourth quarter we also took action to strengthen our balance sheet and increase our future earnings power by selling low-yielding securities. We intend to use the proceeds to reduce high-cost deposits which will increase our net interest margin and net interest income in 2024.”

On January 24, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2024.  

Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors adopted a stock repurchase program for up to $40 million of its outstanding common stock during 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income of $47.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases increased $21.2 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits decreased $178.8 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin decreased 5 basis points to 2.81%
  • Recorded a $5.3 million provision for credit losses
  • Sold $525.6 million of low-yielding investment securities and recognized a $40.0 million loss
  • Sold 120,104 shares of Visa Class B stock for a gain of $40.8 million
  • $16.3 million FDIC special assessment included in expenses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $24.9 billion at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

Gross loans and leases were $14.4 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $21.2 million, or 0.1%, from $14.3 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Total deposits were $21.3 billion as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $178.8 million, or 0.8%, from $21.5 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $151.8 million, a decrease of $5.4 million, or 3.4%, compared to $157.1 million for the prior quarter.  

The net interest margin was 2.81% in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 5 basis points compared to 2.86% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a $5.3 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a $7.5 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $58.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $12.3 million compared to noninterest income of $46.1 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $142.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $22.9 million compared to noninterest expense of $119.4 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 67.3% and 58.3% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 24.0% and 23.8% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $156.5 million, or 1.09% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $154.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans and leases, as of September 30, 2023. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $35.6 million as of December 31, 2023 compared to $37.8 million as of September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs were $5.8 million, or 0.16% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net recoveries of $0.3 million, or 0.01% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Total non-performing assets were $18.6 million, or 0.13% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2023, compared to total non-performing assets of $14.6 million, or 0.10% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on September 30, 2023.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.5 billion on December 31, 2023 an increase of $135.1 million from $2.4 billion as of September 30, 2023.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.64%, 12.39% and 13.57%, respectively, on December 31, 2023, compared with 8.45%, 12.21% and 13.38%, respectively, on September 30, 2023.

The Company did not repurchase any shares in the fourth quarter.

As to the stock repurchase program approved for 2024, repurchases of shares of the Company’s common stock may be conducted through open-market purchases, which may include purchases under a trading plan adopted pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1, or through privately negotiated transactions. The timing and exact amount of share repurchases, if any, will be subject to management’s discretion and various factors, including the Company’s capital position and financial performance, as well as market conditions. The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb0fdeb3d43a84da4acc2b0efeb9ba356, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

 Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com


                                 
Financial Highlights   Table 1
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)      2023      2023      2022      2023      2022  
Operating Results:                                
Net interest income   $ 151,793   $ 157,148   $ 171,794   $ 636,127   $ 613,549  
Provision for credit losses     5,330     7,500     2,956     26,630     1,392  
Noninterest income     58,347     46,097     48,151     200,815     179,525  
Noninterest expense     142,307     119,383     113,922     501,138     440,471  
Net income     47,502     58,221     79,588     234,983     265,685  
Basic earnings per share     0.37     0.46     0.62     1.84     2.08  
Diluted earnings per share     0.37     0.46     0.62     1.84     2.08  
Dividends declared per share     0.26     0.26     0.26     1.04     1.04  
Dividend payout ratio     70.27 %   56.52 %   41.94 %   56.52 %   50.00 %
Performance Ratios(1):                                
Net interest margin     2.81 %     2.86 %     3.15 %     2.92 %     2.78 %
Efficiency ratio     67.28 %     58.31 %     51.47 %     59.48 %     55.20 %
Return on average total assets     0.77 %     0.93 %     1.28 %     0.95 %     1.06 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)     0.81 %     0.97 %     1.34 %     0.99 %     1.11 %
Return on average total stockholders' equity     7.94 %     9.76 %     14.27 %     10.01 %     11.44 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)     13.66 %     16.84 %     25.93 %     17.39 %     20.03 %
Average Balances:                                
Average loans and leases   $ 14,349,322   $ 14,349,402   $ 13,876,136   $ 14,266,291   $ 13,314,821  
Average earning assets     21,688,816     22,060,480     21,856,135     21,952,009     22,272,795  
Average assets     24,404,727     24,727,893     24,575,648     24,625,445     24,964,422  
Average deposits     20,908,221     21,212,102     21,725,177     21,160,155     22,058,497  
Average stockholders' equity     2,374,669     2,367,422     2,213,030     2,346,713     2,321,606  
Market Value Per Share:                                
Closing     22.86     18.05     26.04     22.86     26.04  
High     23.22     22.59     27.16     28.28     31.16  
Low     17.18     17.41     24.06     15.08     21.21  
                                 


                     
    As of   As of   As of  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)      2023    2023   2022  
Balance Sheet Data:                        
Loans and leases   $ 14,353,497   $ 14,332,335   $ 14,092,012  
Total assets     24,926,474     24,912,524     24,577,223  
Total deposits     21,332,657     21,511,489     21,689,029  
Short-term borrowings     500,000     500,000     75,000  
Total stockholders' equity     2,486,066     2,351,009     2,269,005  
                     
Per Share of Common Stock:                    
Book value   $ 19.48   $ 18.42   $ 17.82  
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)     11.68     10.62     10.00  
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases     0.13 %     0.10 %   0.08 %  
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases     1.09 %     1.08 %   1.02 %  
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio      12.39 %      12.21 %   11.82 %  
Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.39 %     12.21 %   11.82 %  
Total Capital Ratio     13.57 %     13.38 %   12.92 %  
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     8.64 %     8.45 %   8.11 %  
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.97 %     9.44 %   9.23 %  
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)     6.23 %     5.67 %   5.40 %  
                     
Non-Financial Data:                    
Number of branches     50     50     51  
Number of ATMs     275     294     294  
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees     2,089     2,087     2,063  
                     

                                                           

(1)   Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

(2)   Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

                               
Consolidated Statements of Income   Table 2
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)      2023      2023      2022      2023      2022
Interest income                              
Loans and lease financing   $ 196,276   $ 194,098   $ 159,526   $ 748,053   $ 509,820
Available-for-sale investment securities     19,033     18,426     18,714     74,241     87,108
Held-to-maturity investment securities     17,987     18,271     19,137     73,497     55,376
Other     7,734     9,004     3,088     27,788     10,916
Total interest income     241,030     239,799     200,465     923,579     663,220
Interest expense                              
Deposits     82,215     74,651     28,202     258,221     49,201
Short-term and long-term borrowings     6,232     6,838     469     26,289     470
Other     790     1,162         2,942    
Total interest expense     89,237     82,651     28,671     287,452     49,671
Net interest income     151,793     157,148     171,794     636,127     613,549
Provision for credit losses     5,330     7,500     2,956     26,630     1,392
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     146,463     149,648     168,838     609,497     612,157
Noninterest income                              
Service charges on deposit accounts     7,646     7,524     7,376     29,647     28,809
Credit and debit card fees     16,381     15,748     16,376     63,888     66,028
Other service charges and fees     9,535     9,546     9,185     37,299     37,036
Trust and investment services income     9,645     9,742     9,023     38,449     36,465
Bank-owned life insurance     5,063     1,872     2,865     15,326     1,248
Investment securities gains, net     792             792    
Other     9,285     1,665     3,326     15,414     9,939
Total noninterest income     58,347     46,097     48,151     200,815     179,525
Noninterest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits     55,882     55,937     49,629     225,755     199,129
Contracted services and professional fees     16,219     16,393     17,638     66,423     70,027
Occupancy     7,561     6,711     8,175     29,608     31,034
Equipment     12,547     11,826     9,984     45,109     34,506
Regulatory assessment and fees     20,412     4,149     2,591     32,073     9,603
Advertising and marketing     1,441     2,289     2,072     7,615     7,996
Card rewards program     7,503     8,358     8,681     31,627     30,990
Other     20,742     13,720     15,152     62,928     57,186
Total noninterest expense     142,307     119,383     113,922     501,138     440,471
Income before provision for income taxes     62,503     76,362     103,067     309,174     351,211
Provision for income taxes     15,001     18,141     23,479     74,191     85,526
Net income   $ 47,502   $ 58,221   $ 79,588   $ 234,983   $ 265,685
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.37   $ 0.46   $ 0.62   $ 1.84   $ 2.08
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.37   $ 0.46   $ 0.62   $ 1.84   $ 2.08
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares     127,612,734     127,609,860     127,356,795     127,567,547     127,489,889
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares     128,028,964     127,936,440     127,894,773     127,915,873     127,981,699
 


                   
Consolidated Balance Sheets   Table 3
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except share amount)      2023        2023        2022  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 185,015     $ 246,028     $ 297,502  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     1,554,882       967,400       229,122  
Investment securities:                  
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,558,675 as of December 31, 2023, $3,172,031 as of September 30, 2023 and $3,549,599 as of December 31, 2022)     2,255,336       2,722,704       3,151,133  
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,574,856 as of December 31, 2023, $3,433,029 as of September 30, 2023 and $3,814,822 as of December 31, 2022)     4,041,449       4,104,114       4,320,639  
Loans held for sale     190              
Loans and leases     14,353,497       14,332,335       14,092,012  
Less: allowance for credit losses     156,533       154,795       143,900  
Net loans and leases     14,196,964       14,177,540       13,948,112  
                   
Premises and equipment, net     281,461       277,805       280,355  
Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property                 91  
Accrued interest receivable     84,417       84,327       78,194  
Bank-owned life insurance     479,907       477,698       473,067  
Goodwill     995,492       995,492       995,492  
Mortgage servicing rights     5,699       5,855       6,562  
Other assets     845,662       853,561       796,954  
Total assets   $ 24,926,474     $ 24,912,524     $ 24,577,223  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing   $ 13,749,095     $ 13,612,493     $ 12,824,383  
Noninterest-bearing     7,583,562       7,898,996       8,864,646  
Total deposits     21,332,657       21,511,489       21,689,029  
Short-term borrowings     500,000       500,000       75,000  
Retirement benefits payable     103,285       99,685       102,577  
Other liabilities     504,466       450,341       441,612  
Total liabilities     22,440,408       22,561,515       22,308,218  
                   
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 141,340,539 / 127,618,761 shares as of December 31, 2023, issued/outstanding: 141,330,663 / 127,609,934 shares as of September 30, 2023 and issued/outstanding: 140,963,918 / 127,363,327 shares as of December 31, 2022)     1,413       1,413       1,410  
Additional paid-in capital     2,548,250       2,545,659       2,538,336  
Retained earnings     837,859       823,895       736,544  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net     (530,210 )     (648,731 )     (639,254 )
Treasury stock (13,721,778 shares as of December 31, 2023, 13,720,729 shares as of September 30, 2023 and 13,600,591 shares as of December 31, 2022)     (371,246 )     (371,227 )     (368,031 )
Total stockholders' equity     2,486,066       2,351,009       2,269,005  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 24,926,474     $ 24,912,524     $ 24,577,223  
 


                                                   
Average Balances and Interest Rates                                               Table 4
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
    Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(dollars in millions)      Balance      Expense      Rate      Balance      Expense      Rate      Balance      Expense      Rate  
Earning Assets                                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 568.0   $ 7.8   5.39 %   $ 608.6   $ 8.2   5.36 %   $ 321.3   $ 2.9   3.64 %
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable     2,598.4     19.0   2.92     2,834.6     18.4   2.59     3,180.8     18.3   2.30  
Non-Taxable     1.9       5.12     2.3       5.48     37.9     0.5   5.42  
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable     3,472.1     14.8   1.70     3,544.1     15.0   1.70     3,754.9     15.8   1.69  
Non-Taxable     603.9     3.9   2.58     604.3     4.1   2.66     613.4     4.2   2.69  
Total Investment Securities     6,676.3     37.7   2.25     6,985.3     37.5   2.14     7,587.0     38.8   2.04  
Loans Held for Sale     0.7       7.41     0.4       6.63     0.1       6.50  
Loans and Leases(1)                                                  
Commercial and industrial     2,148.1     36.7   6.78     2,123.5     35.7   6.66     2,126.3     28.1   5.24  
Commercial real estate     4,356.3     71.4   6.51     4,381.8     71.4   6.47     4,116.8     53.9   5.19  
Construction     888.7     16.7   7.45     873.7     15.5   7.05     804.4     11.8   5.83  
Residential:                                                  
Residential mortgage     4,294.8     38.8   3.61     4,316.3     40.1   3.72     4,280.6     38.1   3.56  
Home equity line     1,174.8     11.3   3.83     1,154.0     10.1   3.45     1,029.7     8.1   3.10  
Consumer     1,132.4     18.4   6.43     1,172.8     18.3   6.19     1,220.9     17.1   5.55  
Lease financing     354.2     3.6   4.03     327.3     3.7   4.48     297.4     2.9   3.92  
Total Loans and Leases     14,349.3     196.9   5.45     14,349.4     194.8   5.39     13,876.1     160.0   4.58  
Other Earning Assets     94.5       0.06     116.8     0.8   2.64     71.6     0.2   0.80  
Total Earning Assets(2)     21,688.8     242.4   4.44     22,060.5     241.3   4.35     21,856.1     201.9   3.67  
Cash and Due from Banks     240.8               276.0               286.4            
Other Assets     2,475.1               2,391.4               2,433.1            
Total Assets   $ 24,404.7             $ 24,727.9             $ 24,575.6            
                                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                                                  
Savings   $ 6,067.2   $ 22.4   1.46 %   $ 5,982.5   $ 19.2   1.27 %     6,455.5   $ 10.3   0.63 %
Money Market     3,905.0     27.5   2.79     3,907.2     24.7   2.51     4,012.9     9.8   0.97  
Time     3,390.7     32.3   3.78     3,362.7     30.8   3.63     2,163.2     8.1   1.48  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     13,362.9     82.2   2.44     13,252.4     74.7   2.23     12,631.6     28.2   0.89  
Federal Funds Purchased                         45.5     0.5   4.09  
Other Short-Term Borrowings     515.2     6.2   4.80     113.1     1.5   5.17            
Long-Term Borrowings               440.2     5.3   4.83            
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     42.1     0.8   7.44     89.1     1.2   5.17            
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     13,920.2     89.2   2.54     13,894.8     82.7   2.36     12,677.1     28.7   0.90  
Net Interest Income         $ 153.2             $ 158.6             $ 173.2      
Interest Rate Spread               1.90 %               1.99 %               2.77 %
Net Interest Margin               2.81 %               2.86 %               3.15 %
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits     7,545.3               7,959.7               9,093.6            
Other Liabilities     564.5               506.0               591.9            
Stockholders' Equity     2,374.7               2,367.4               2,213.0            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 24,404.7             $ 24,727.9             $ 24,575.6            

                                                                     

(1)   Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)   Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.4 million, $1.5 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

                                   
                                   
Average Balances and Interest Rates                               Table 5
    Year Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
    Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(dollars in millions)      Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Earning Assets                                                     
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 512.3   $ 26.5   5.18 %   $ 867.6   $ 10.3   1.19 %
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                                  
Taxable     2,871.8     73.8   2.57     4,650.1     83.2   1.79  
Non-Taxable     10.2     0.6   5.55     180.0     4.9   2.74  
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                                  
Taxable     3,579.0     60.7   1.70     2,728.2     45.5   1.67  
Non-Taxable     607.7     15.9   2.61     460.6     12.5   2.71  
Total Investment Securities     7,068.7     151.0   2.14     8,018.9     146.1   1.82  
Loans Held for Sale     0.4       6.63     0.6       3.14  
Loans and Leases(1)                                  
Commercial and industrial     2,182.3     141.0   6.46     2,019.5     78.4   3.88  
Commercial real estate     4,257.9     266.0   6.25     3,895.3     153.2   3.93  
Construction     877.7     62.1   7.08     755.0     32.5   4.30  
Residential:                                  
Residential mortgage     4,308.0     156.4   3.63     4,200.2     145.5   3.46  
Home equity line     1,131.1     39.3   3.47     965.0     26.5   2.75  
Consumer     1,178.6     71.5   6.07     1,218.9     65.3   5.35  
Lease financing     330.7     14.1   4.26     260.9     9.7   3.69  
Total Loans and Leases     14,266.3     750.4   5.26     13,314.8     511.1   3.84  
Other Earning Assets     104.3     1.3   1.20     70.9     0.6   0.89  
Total Earning Assets(2)     21,952.0     929.2   4.23     22,272.8     668.1   3.00  
Cash and Due from Banks     265.1               289.0            
Other Assets     2,408.3               2,402.6            
Total Assets   $ 24,625.4             $ 24,964.4            
                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                                  
Savings   $ 6,124.7   $ 71.5   1.17 %   $ 6,741.5   $ 19.2   0.29 %
Money Market     3,869.1     86.1   2.22     4,068.8     16.6   0.41  
Time     3,040.0     100.6   3.31     1,826.7     13.4   0.73  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     13,033.8     258.2   1.98     12,637.0     49.2   0.39  
Federal Funds Purchased     17.2     0.8   4.45     11.5     0.5   4.08  
Other Short-Term Borrowings     261.9     13.0   4.98            
Long-Term Borrowings     261.6     12.5   4.78            
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     57.1     3.0   5.15            
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     13,631.6     287.5   2.11     12,648.5     49.7   0.39  
Net Interest Income         $ 641.7             $ 618.4      
Interest Rate Spread               2.12 %               2.61 %
Net Interest Margin               2.92 %               2.78 %
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits     8,126.4               9,421.5            
Other Liabilities     520.7               572.8            
Stockholders' Equity     2,346.7               2,321.6            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 24,625.4             $ 24,964.4            

                                                                            

(1)   Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)   Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $5.6 million and $4.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

                   
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 6
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
    Compared to September 30, 2023
(dollars in millions)   Volume   Rate   Total
Change in Interest Income:                           
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ (0.5 )   $ 0.1     $ (0.4 )
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (1.6 )     2.2       0.6  
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (0.2 )           (0.2 )
Non-Taxable           (0.2 )     (0.2 )
Total Investment Securities     (1.8 )     2.0       0.2  
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     0.4       0.6       1.0  
Commercial real estate     (0.4 )     0.4        
Construction     0.3       0.9       1.2  
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     (0.2 )     (1.1 )     (1.3 )
Home equity line     0.1       1.1       1.2  
Consumer     (0.6 )     0.7       0.1  
Lease financing     0.3       (0.4 )     (0.1 )
Total Loans and Leases     (0.1 )     2.2       2.1  
Other Earning Assets     (0.2 )     (0.6 )     (0.8 )
Total Change in Interest Income     (2.6 )     3.7       1.1  
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings     0.3       2.9       3.2  
Money Market           2.8       2.8  
Time     0.2       1.3       1.5  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     0.5       7.0       7.5  
Other Short-Term Borrowings     4.9       (0.2 )     4.7  
Long-Term Borrowings     (2.6 )     (2.7 )     (5.3 )
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     (0.8 )     0.4       (0.4 )
Total Change in Interest Expense     2.0       4.5       6.5  
Change in Net Interest Income   $ (4.6 )   $ (0.8 )   $ (5.4 )
 


                   
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 7
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
    Compared to December 31, 2022
(dollars in millions)   Volume   Rate   Total
Change in Interest Income:                           
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 3.0     $ 1.9     $ 4.9  
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (3.7 )     4.4       0.7  
Non-Taxable     (0.5 )           (0.5 )
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (1.1 )     0.1       (1.0 )
Non-Taxable     (0.1 )     (0.2 )     (0.3 )
Total Investment Securities     (5.4 )     4.3       (1.1 )
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     0.3       8.3       8.6  
Commercial real estate     3.3       14.2       17.5  
Construction     1.3       3.6       4.9  
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     0.1       0.6       0.7  
Home equity line     1.2       2.0       3.2  
Consumer     (1.3 )     2.6       1.3  
Lease financing     0.6       0.1       0.7  
Total Loans and Leases     5.5       31.4       36.9  
Other Earning Assets           (0.2 )     (0.2 )
Total Change in Interest Income     3.1       37.4       40.5  
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings     (0.6 )     12.7       12.1  
Money Market     (0.2 )     17.9       17.7  
Time     6.4       17.8       24.2  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     5.6       48.4       54.0  
Federal Funds Purchased     (0.3 )     (0.2 )     (0.5 )
Other Short-Term Borrowings     6.2             6.2  
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     0.8             0.8  
Total Change in Interest Expense     12.3       48.2       60.5  
Change in Net Interest Income   $ (9.2 )   $ (10.8 )   $ (20.0 )
 


                   
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 8
    Year Ended December 31, 2023
    Compared to December 31, 2022
(dollars in millions)      Volume      Rate      Total
Change in Interest Income:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ (5.8 )   $ 22.0     $ 16.2  
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (38.3 )     28.9       (9.4 )
Non-Taxable     (6.9 )     2.6       (4.3 )
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     14.4       0.8       15.2  
Non-Taxable     3.9       (0.5 )     3.4  
Total Investment Securities     (26.9 )     31.8       4.9  
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     6.8       55.8       62.6  
Commercial real estate     15.4       97.4       112.8  
Construction     5.9       23.7       29.6  
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     3.7       7.2       10.9  
Home equity line     5.1       7.7       12.8  
Consumer     (2.3 )     8.5       6.2  
Lease financing     2.8       1.6       4.4  
Total Loans and Leases     37.4       201.9       239.3  
Other Earning Assets     0.4       0.3       0.7  
Total Change in Interest Income     5.1       256.0       261.1  
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings     (1.9 )     54.2       52.3  
Money Market     (0.9 )     70.4       69.5  
Time     13.8       73.4       87.2  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     11.0       198.0       209.0  
Federal Funds Purchased     0.2       0.1       0.3  
Other Short-Term Borrowings     13.0             13.0  
Long-Term Borrowings     12.5             12.5  
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     3.0             3.0  
Total Change in Interest Expense     39.7       198.1       237.8  
Change in Net Interest Income   $ (34.6 )   $ 57.9     $ 23.3  
 


                   
Loans and Leases                 Table 9
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands)      2023      2023      2022
Commercial and industrial:                  
Commercial and industrial excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans   $ 2,156,872   $ 2,091,379   $ 2,217,604
Paycheck Protection Program loans     8,477     10,063     18,293
Total commercial and industrial     2,165,349     2,101,442     2,235,897
Commercial real estate     4,340,243     4,387,751     4,132,309
Construction     900,292     885,112     844,643
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     4,283,315     4,303,924     4,302,788
Home equity line     1,174,588     1,167,388     1,055,351
Total residential     5,457,903     5,471,312     5,358,139
Consumer     1,109,901     1,154,203     1,222,934
Lease financing     379,809     332,515     298,090
Total loans and leases   $ 14,353,497   $ 14,332,335   $ 14,092,012
 


                   
Deposits                 Table 10
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands)      2023      2023      2022
Demand   $ 7,583,562   $ 7,898,996   $ 8,864,646
Savings     6,445,084     6,028,308     6,382,910
Money Market     3,847,853     3,923,054     3,965,423
Time     3,456,158     3,661,131     2,476,050
Total Deposits   $ 21,332,657   $ 21,511,489   $ 21,689,029
 


                   
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More                 Table 11
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands)      2023      2023      2022
Non-Performing Assets                  
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases                  
Commercial Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 970   $ 988   $ 1,215
Commercial real estate     2,953         727
Total Commercial Loans     3,923     988     1,942
Residential Loans:                  
Residential mortgage     7,620     7,435     6,166
Home equity line     7,052     6,200     3,797
Total Residential Loans     14,672     13,635     9,963
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases     18,595     14,623     11,905
Other Real Estate Owned             91
Total Non-Performing Assets   $ 18,595   $ 14,623   $ 11,996
                   
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More                  
Commercial Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 494   $ 289   $ 291
Commercial real estate     300     170    
Total Commercial Loans     794     459     291
Residential mortgage         1,430     58
Consumer     2,702     1,681     2,885
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More   $ 3,496   $ 3,570   $ 3,234
                   
Total Loans and Leases   $ 14,353,497   $ 14,332,335   $ 14,092,012
 


                                 
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   Table 12
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,    December 31,   
(dollars in thousands)      2023        2023        2022        2023     2022     
Balance at Beginning of Period   $ 192,570     $ 184,780     $ 178,304       177,735       187,584    
Loans and Leases Charged-Off                                
Commercial Loans:                                
Commercial and industrial     (910 )     (784 )     (735 )     (3,482 )     (2,012 )  
Commercial real estate     (2,500 )                 (2,500 )     (750 )  
Total Commercial Loans     (3,410 )     (784 )     (735 )     (5,982 )     (2,762 )  
Residential Loans:                                
Residential mortgage                 (102 )     (122 )     (103 )  
Home equity line     (20 )           (12 )     (292 )     (1,175 )  
Total Residential Loans     (20 )           (114 )     (414 )     (1,278 )  
Consumer     (4,147 )     (3,665 )     (5,094 )     (17,110 )     (16,848 )  
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off     (7,577 )     (4,449 )     (5,943 )     (23,506 )     (20,888 )  
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off                                
Commercial Loans:                                
Commercial and industrial     171       2,637       303       3,346       897    
Commercial real estate                             14    
Lease financing                             60    
Total Commercial Loans     171       2,637       303       3,346       971    
Residential Loans:                                
Residential mortgage     31       53       173       141       418    
Home equity line     163       303       138       702       713    
Total Residential Loans     194       356       311       843       1,131    
Consumer     1,450       1,746       1,804       7,090       7,545    
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off     1,815       4,739       2,418       11,279       9,647    
Net Loans and Leases (Charged-Off) Recovered     (5,762 )     290       (3,525 )     (12,227 )     (11,241 )  
Provision for Credit Losses     5,330       7,500       2,956       26,630       1,392    
Balance at End of Period   $ 192,138     $ 192,570     $ 177,735     $ 192,138     $ 177,735    
Components:                                
Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 156,533     $ 154,795     $ 143,900     $ 156,533     $ 143,900    
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments     35,605       37,775       33,835       35,605       33,835    
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   $ 192,138     $ 192,570     $ 177,735     $ 192,138     $ 177,735    
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding   $ 14,349,322     $ 14,349,402     $ 13,876,136     $ 14,266,291     $ 13,314,821    
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (Recovered) to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)     0.16   %     (0.01 ) %     0.10   %     0.09   %     0.08   %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding     1.09   %     1.08   %     1.02   %     1.09   %     1.02   %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases     8.42x     10.59x     12.09x     8.42x     12.09x  
                                 

                                                                   

(1)   Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

                                                       
Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator     Table 13
                                              Revolving      
                                              Loans      
                                              Converted      
    Term Loans   Revolving   to Term      
    Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year   Loans   Loans      
                                        Amortized   Amortized      
(dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2021   2020   2019   Prior   Cost Basis   Cost Basis   Total
Commercial Lending                                                      
Commercial and Industrial                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass   $ 85,839   $ 273,663   $ 346,024   $ 32,753   $ 146,893   $ 141,681   $ 971,065   $ 1,823   $ 1,999,741
Special Mention     1     44,069     80     653     1,032     1,290     22,807     14     69,946
Substandard         342     230     677     1,686     829     8,330         12,094
Other (1)     15,978     11,598     4,814     2,370     1,702     1,125     45,981         83,568
Total Commercial and Industrial     101,818     329,672     351,148     36,453     151,313     144,925     1,048,183     1,837     2,165,349
Current period gross charge-offs     130     70     75     87     168     2,952             3,482
                                                       
Commercial Real Estate                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     346,369     872,783     676,362     337,529     523,446     1,414,613     74,238     1,350     4,246,690
Special Mention     2,307     7,618     41,320     1,359     13,550     11,998     819         78,971
Substandard     205     5,079     2,003         2,953     2,545     1,655         14,440
Other (1)                         142             142
Total Commercial Real Estate     348,881     885,480     719,685     338,888     539,949     1,429,298     76,712     1,350     4,340,243
Current period gross charge-offs                     2,500                 2,500
                                                       
Construction                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     156,432     269,623     265,674     60,057     63,018     27,847     6,070         848,721
Special Mention                     189     665             854
Other (1)     12,728     21,036     8,250     2,143     2,031     3,820     709         50,717
Total Construction     169,160     290,659     273,924     62,200     65,238     32,332     6,779         900,292
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Lease Financing                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     145,914     82,833     18,680     31,791     30,299     68,520             378,037
Special Mention     56     137     414     35                     642
Substandard     712     416             2                 1,130
Total Lease Financing     146,682     83,386     19,094     31,826     30,301     68,520             379,809
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Total Commercial Lending   $ 766,541   $ 1,589,197   $ 1,363,851   $ 469,367   $ 786,801   $ 1,675,075   $ 1,131,674   $ 3,187   $ 7,785,693
Current period gross charge-offs   $ 130   $ 70   $ 75   $ 87   $ 2,668   $ 2,952   $   $   $ 5,982
                                                       


                                                       
                                              Revolving      
                                              Loans      
                                              Converted      
    Term Loans   Revolving   to Term      
    Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year   Loans   Loans      
(continued)                                       Amortized   Amortized      
(dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2021   2020   2019   Prior   Cost Basis   Cost Basis   Total
Residential Lending                                                      
Residential Mortgage                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater   $ 211,598   $ 529,296   $ 999,522   $ 529,881   $ 227,058   $ 987,251   $   $   $ 3,484,606
680 - 739     36,975     67,205     117,337     68,122     33,148     130,387             453,174
620 - 679     3,544     16,395     19,184     12,811     4,096     38,987             95,017
550 - 619     1,305     6,521     1,917     2,492     398     11,679             24,312
Less than 550             2,909     2,017     582     6,439             11,947
No Score (3)     9,137     19,311     11,492     6,043     9,679     51,109             106,771
Other (2)     15,802     17,528     17,432     12,534     8,599     25,513     10,080         107,488
Total Residential Mortgage     278,361     656,256     1,169,793     633,900     283,560     1,251,365     10,080         4,283,315
Current period gross charge-offs                         122             122
                                                       
Home Equity Line                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater                             964,932     1,511     966,443
680 - 739                             151,716     1,920     153,636
620 - 679                             36,541     1,189     37,730
550 - 619                             9,896     1,012     10,908
Less than 550                             4,488     100     4,588
No Score (3)                             1,283         1,283
Total Home Equity Line                             1,168,856     5,732     1,174,588
Current period gross charge-offs                             273     19     292
                                                       
Total Residential Lending   $ 278,361   $ 656,256   $ 1,169,793   $ 633,900   $ 283,560   $ 1,251,365   $ 1,178,936   $ 5,732   $ 5,457,903
Current period gross charge-offs   $   $   $   $   $   $ 122   $ 273   $ 19   $ 414
                                                       
Consumer Lending                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater     92,117     128,358     76,148     33,507     21,819     8,970     123,592     155     484,666
680 - 739     68,865     71,031     37,925     17,116     13,270     5,690     76,645     401     290,943
620 - 679     28,533     29,229     16,919     7,843     7,972     4,624     35,210     781     131,111
550 - 619     4,996     10,859     7,760     4,917     4,651     2,986     13,223     925     50,317
Less than 550     1,790     6,370     4,842     2,796     2,905     2,040     5,222     455     26,420
No Score (3)     1,545     229             1     10     42,933     136     44,854
Other (2)     361     368     982     335     1,059     1     78,484         81,590
Total Consumer Lending   $ 198,207   $ 246,444   $ 144,576   $ 66,514   $ 51,677   $ 24,321   $ 375,309   $ 2,853   $ 1,109,901
Current period gross charge-offs   $ 639   $ 2,400   $ 2,135   $ 1,142   $ 1,816   $ 2,622   $ 5,790   $ 566   $ 17,110
                                                       
Total Loans and Leases   $ 1,243,109   $ 2,491,897   $ 2,678,220   $ 1,169,781   $ 1,122,038   $ 2,950,761   $ 2,685,919   $ 11,772   $ 14,353,497
Current period gross charge-offs   $ 769   $ 2,470   $ 2,210   $ 1,229   $ 4,484   $ 5,696   $ 6,063   $ 585   $ 23,506

                                                                   

(1)   Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score.

(2)   Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating.

(3)   No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.

                                 
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation   Table 14
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,   
(dollars in thousands)      2023      2023      2022      2023      2022  
Income Statement Data:                                
Net income   $ 47,502   $ 58,221   $ 79,588   $ 234,983   $ 265,685  
                                 
Average total stockholders' equity   $ 2,374,669   $ 2,367,422   $ 2,213,030   $ 2,346,713   $ 2,321,606  
Less: average goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Average tangible stockholders' equity   $ 1,379,177   $ 1,371,930   $ 1,217,538   $ 1,351,221   $ 1,326,114  
                                 
Average total assets   $ 24,404,727   $ 24,727,893   $ 24,575,648   $ 24,625,445   $ 24,964,422  
Less: average goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Average tangible assets   $ 23,409,235   $ 23,732,401   $ 23,580,156   $ 23,629,953   $ 23,968,930  
                                 
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)     7.94 %     9.76 %     14.27 %     10.01 %     11.44 %  
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)     13.66 %     16.84 %     25.93 %     17.39 %     20.03 %  
                                 
Return on average total assets(1)     0.77 %     0.93 %     1.28 %     0.95 %     1.06 %  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)     0.81 %     0.97 %     1.34 %     0.99 %     1.11 %  
                                 


                 
    As of   As of   As of  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)      2023      2023      2022     
Balance Sheet Data:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 2,486,066   $ 2,351,009   $ 2,269,005  
Less: goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Tangible stockholders' equity   $ 1,490,574   $ 1,355,517   $ 1,273,513  
                     
Total assets   $ 24,926,474   $ 24,912,524   $ 24,577,223  
Less: goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Tangible assets   $ 23,930,982   $ 23,917,032   $ 23,581,731  
                     
Shares outstanding     127,618,761     127,609,934     127,363,327  
                     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.97 %     9.44 %     9.23 %  
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     6.23 %     5.67 %     5.40 %  
                     
Book value per share   $ 19.48   $ 18.42   $ 17.82  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 11.68   $ 10.62   $ 10.00  

                                                                     

(1)   Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. 


