Phunware Appoints Industry Veteran Elliot Han to its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), the leading provider of patented wayfinding and mobile engagement SaaS solutions that offer the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, announced the appointment of Elliot Han to its Board of Directors on January 21, 2024.



Han brings extensive experience to Phunware’s board. He currently serves as a Partner at PGP Capital Advisors, a boutique investment/merchant bank where he focuses on mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance both in the domestic and international arena. His expertise spans a range of areas, including corporate finance, strategy and development, corporate law, start-up operations, investments, and digital asset finance. Previously, Han held prominent positions at Cantor Fitzgerald as Head of FinTech/Blockchain, Crypto & Digital Assets Investment Banking, and Head of Technology Equity Capital Markets. He also worked at the New York Stock Exchange as the Head of FinTech and Consumer Tech Capital Markets. Han holds a B.A. from Columbia University, a Master’s degree from Oxford University, and law & M.A. degrees from Cambridge University.

“I am pleased to welcome Elliot to our Board of Directors,” said Phunware CEO Mike Snavely. “He’s a roll-up-his-sleeves and get-to-work kind of guy with great ideas on how to maximize the value of our digital asset ecosystem, including PhunCoin and PhunToken. As a cryptocurrency expert, Elliot will make a great addition to the Phunware team as we continue to expand and elevate our offerings.”

Han added: “I’m delighted to join the Board of Directors of Phunware. The company’s unprecedented potential in digital assets, along with my interest in this key area, drew me to Phunware, and I look forward to working closely with the management team to support the creation of a truly novel kind of business that drives innovation and growth.”

About Phunware, Inc.

Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through widespread adoption of Phunware technologies, by leveraging brands, mobile consumers, partners and digital asset holders and market participants. With the activation of Phunware 3.0, Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience and verticals, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property rights and interests, and update and reintroduce its digital asset ecosystem for existing holders and new market participants.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

