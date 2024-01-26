Trailbreaker Resources Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) announces that subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company has granted 800,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and certain consultants of the Company. All Options issued pursuant to this grant shall vest immediately, have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at $0.43.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

