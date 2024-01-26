Northway Financial, Inc. Announces 2023 Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Submit Release
NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $5.8 million, or $2.10 per basic common share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.97 per basic common share for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on February 12, 2024, to common stockholders of record on February 5, 2024.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “This past year was a difficult year for us as we dealt with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, which started in March 2022 and continued into 2023. These 11 rate increases significantly impacted our deposit and loan balances. We experienced a loss of deposits as customers used funds deposited with us to pay for the increases in food and energy as a result of inflation. We also lost some deposits, as competitors were offering high-rate CDs, which we were not willing to match. Loan production was down substantially from prior years as higher rates kept many borrowers on the sidelines and caused us to be highly selective in granting new loans. The instability in the economy negatively impacted our customers, our communities, and our Bank. We have taken actions like selling securities at a loss to improve future earnings without significantly impacting current capital. As we move into 2024, we are still operating under an uncertain economic environment. We will continue to seek opportunities to enhance profitability and increase shareholder value.”  

Financial Highlights

  • Year-to-Date Net Income increased $3 million from December 31, 2022.
  • Net Income was negatively impacted by a $1.8 million loss from the sale of fixed income securities.
  • The Year-to-Date Net Interest Margin decreased from 2.90% to 2.63% as funding costs increased 1.17% while the yield on earning assets increased .66%, when compared to year-to-date December 2022.
  • Total assets were $1.3 billion, loans, net, were $910 million, and total deposits were $996 million at December 31, 2023.
  • The loan portfolio contracted $18 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2022.
  • Residential mortgage loan balances decreased $5 million and commercial real estate loan balances decreased $12 million.
  • Securities available-for-sale decreased $42 million primarily due to the sale of $30 million of fixed income securities.
  • To reduce earnings volatility, Marketable Equity Securities were reduced by $8 million during the year.
  • Stockholders’ Equity increased $9 million compared to December 31, 2022, the result of an increase in Net Income and an increase in the market value of the securities available-for-sale.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.31% compared to 0.23% at December 31, 2022.
  • Total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.34% compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2022.
  • The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2023 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of January 25, 2024, was $18.70.
 
Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  12/31/2023   12/31/2022   12/31/2023   12/31/2022
               
Interest and Dividend Income $ 13,317     $ 11,579     $ 51,577     $ 39,917  
Interest Expense   5,038       2,237       17,040       4,307  
Net Interest and Dividend Income   8,279       9,342       34,537       35,610  
Provision for Loan Losses   (405 )     750       (405 )     1,800  
All Other Noninterest Income   1,436       1,324       4,971       3,662  
Noninterest Expense   7,532       7,837       31,562       32,020  
Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities   2,588       2,079       8,351       5,452  
Loss on Securities Available-for-Sale, net   (1,871 )     -       (1,871 )     -  
Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities   194       2,937       (115 )     (2,708 )
Income before Income Tax Expense (Benefit)   911       5,016       6,365       2,744  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)   (150 )     1,097       594       69  
Net Income $ 1,061     $ 3,919     $ 5,771     $ 2,675  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,061     $ 3,919     $ 5,771     $ 2,675  
Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.39     $ 1.42     $ 2.10     $ 0.97  
               


    12/31/2023   12/31/2022  
           
Balance Sheet          
Total Assets   $ 1,290,467   $ 1,302,602  
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits     68,887     26,520  
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value     246,756     288,576  
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value     2,589     10,586  
Loans Held-for-Sale     -     208  
Loans, Net     909,781     918,170  
Total Liabilities     1,217,230     1,238,166  
Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits     734,741     817,305  
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits     133,100     125,257  
Certificates of Deposit     127,726     119,079  
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase     55,353     78,793  
Short-Term Borrowings     15,000     55,000  
Long-Term Borrowings     110,000     -  
Junior Subordinated Debentures     20,620     20,620  
Stockholders' Equity     73,237     64,436  
Profitability and Efficiency          
Net Interest Margin     2.63 %   2.90 %
Yield on Earning Assets     3.90     3.24  
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities     1.63     0.46  
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding   $ 26.62   $ 23.42  
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding     22.83     19.63  
Common Shares Outstanding     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Capital Ratios for the Bank          
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets     8.33 %   8.15 %
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital     14.44     13.47  
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital     14.44     13.47  
Total Risk-Based Capital     15.70     14.72  
           

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and the public sector from its 17 banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.


Contact:        
Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377

