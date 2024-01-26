Submit Release
Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 Full-Year Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and twelve-months ended December 31, 2023.

2023 Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income increased 10.8% to a record $17.4 million
  • Earnings were $2.14 per diluted share compared to $2.59 per diluted share, reflecting a 34.5% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 25.7% to a record $23.8 million(1)
  • Net interest income increased 29.9% to a record $65.2 million, supported by a strong net interest margin of 4.04%
  • Total loans were a record $1.48 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Total deposits were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Return on average assets was 0.99%, compared to 1.17%
  • Return on average equity was 8.83%, compared to 11.25%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 11.20%, compared to 12.95%
  • Strong asset quality continues with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.60% at year end
  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.47% of total loans, compared to 1.07%
  • Equity to assets remained strong at 11.28%
  • Book value increased 6.0% to $25.41 per share
  • Declared $0.85 per share in dividends, a 4.9% increase

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "By many accounts, 2023 was a historic year for Middlefield as we successfully integrated the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. (“Liberty”) merger and ended the year with record total assets, stockholders’ equity, and annual net income. Through the Liberty merger, we expanded Middlefield’s footprint into Western Ohio and deepened our exposure in Central Ohio – creating one of the leading independent community banks in the state. In addition, we enhanced our management team and added seasoned Ohio bankers with deep expertise across Commercial, Business, and Consumer Banking as we remain focused on developing talent from within the Company and attracting leading bankers from outside our organization. Finally, we added new resources to drive deposit growth in a more competitive environment, enhanced our small business lending capabilities, and made strategic adjustments to our operating structure to provide more value to our retail customers. These actions have significantly enhanced our infrastructure, which we believe will allow us to serve our communities better, provide our team members more opportunities, and support Middlefield’s growth."

"As we look to 2024, we are focused on executing against our long-term strategic plan, benefiting from the synergies of the Liberty merger, and realizing the value from the investments we have made across our business this past year. While we expect uncertainty about FOMC monetary policies and their impact on national economic conditions in 2024, economic activity and employment within our Ohio markets remain stable. We believe 2024 will be another good year of balance sheet growth and profitability, and we remain committed to creating long-term value for our customers, communities, team members, and shareholders," concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2023 twelve-month period increased 29.9% to $65.2 million, compared to $50.2 million for the same period last year. For the full year, the net interest margin was 4.04%, compared to 4.08% last year. Net interest income for the 2023 fourth quarter increased 9.2% to $15.4 million, compared to $14.1 million for the 2022 fourth quarter. The net interest margin for the 2023 fourth quarter was 3.70%, compared to 4.23% for the same period of 2022.

Pre-tax income for the 2022 twelve-month period benefited from $1.2 million of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

For the 2023 twelve-month period, noninterest income was $6.7 million, compared to $6.7 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2023 fourth quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period the previous year.

For the 2023 twelve-month period, noninterest expense was $48.1 million, compared to $38.0 million for the same period last year. Higher year-over-year expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023, were primarily associated with the Liberty merger and higher personnel expenses, partially offset by a decrease in merger-related costs. Noninterest expense in the 2023 fourth quarter was $12.2 million, compared to $12.3 million for the 2022 fourth quarter.

Net income for the 2023 twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $17.4 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, compared to $15.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income for the 2023 twelve-months was $23.8 million, an increase of 25.7% from $18.9 million last year. For the 2023 fourth quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $4.8 million, an increase of 15.7% from $4.2 million last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”).

Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2023, increased 8.0% to $1.82 billion, compared to $1.69 billion at December 31, 2022. Total loans at December 31, 2023, were $1.48 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022. The 9.3% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher commercial and industrial, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and construction and other loans.

Total liabilities at December 31, 2023, increased 8.5% to $1.62 billion, compared to $1.49 billion at December 31, 2022.   Total deposits at December 31, 2023, were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022. The 1.8% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market, interest-bearing demand, and time deposits, partially offset by declines in noninterest-bearing demand and savings accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 28.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 35.9% at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, the Company had brokered deposits of $90.3 million, compared to $5.0 million at December 31, 2022.

The investment securities available for sale portfolio was $170.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared with $165.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Asset quality remains historically strong due to our conservative underwriting standards and balanced portfolio composition, as well as steady economic trends across our Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio markets. During the fourth quarter, we sold an other real estate owned property that was on our balance sheet for $5.8 million for a loss of $173,000. In addition, during the fourth quarter, we downgraded one self-storage loan in the Southwest Ohio market, which resulted in an approximately $3.2 million increase in nonperforming loans since the 2023 third quarter. The issue is isolated to this borrower and does not indicate a trend in the market, our portfolio, or an issue in underwriting.”  

Mr. Ranttila continued, "We ended the quarter with $60.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, $170.8 million in available for sale investment securities, and $618.1 million of maximum borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank, demonstrating ample liquidity. In addition, market values associated with our securities available for sale improved during 2023, resulting in a lower level of unrealized losses, which were 7.8% of total stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2023, compared to 11.2% at December 31, 2022. We remain confident that we have sufficient liquidity to navigate a more complex economic environment while continuing to support our growth strategies and capital allocation priorities and maintain the available for sale investment portfolio."

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2023:



CRE Category 		  Balance
(in thousands)		   Percent of CRE Portfolio   Percent of Loan Portfolio
Multi-Family   $ 82,506   12.4 %   5.6 %
Office Space   $ 81,032   12.1 %   5.5 %
Shopping Plazas   $ 75,024   11.3 %   5.1 %
Self-Storage   $ 60,233   9.0 %   4.1 %
Hospitality   $ 40,155   6.0 %   2.7 %
Senior Living   $ 37,543   5.6 %   2.5 %
Other   $ 291,138   43.6 %   19.7 %
Total CRE   $ 667,631   100.0 %   45.2 %


Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At December 31, 2023, stockholders' equity was $205.7 million compared to $197.7 million at December 31, 2022. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to higher retained earnings and an improvement in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio, partially offset by acquisition of stock under the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023, was $25.41 compared to $23.98 at December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $162.7 million, compared to $158.3 million at December 31, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $20.10 at December 31, 2023, compared to $19.19 at December 31, 2022. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the 2023 full year, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.85 per share, a 4.9% increase from $0.81 per share for the same period last year. In the 2023 fourth quarter, the Company declared a $0.05 special cash dividend in addition to its regular cash dividend payment of $0.20. The Company declared a $0.10 special cash dividend in the 2022 fourth quarter.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets ratio of 11.28%, compared to 11.71% at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

For the 2023 twelve-month period and fourth quarter, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $3.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively, versus no provisions for credit losses for the same periods last year. The increase is due to the January 1, 2023 adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses – Topic (326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. Upon adoption, the reserve for credit losses increased by $5.4 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company had net recoveries of $31,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $96,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net recoveries were $117,000 or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $94,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, at December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023, were $10.9 million, compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023, were $10.9 million, compared to $7.9 million at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2023, stood at $21.7 million, or 1.47% of total loans, compared to $14.4 million, or 1.07% of total loans at December 31, 2022.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.82 billion at December 31, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                              
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                              
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                              
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,          
Balance Sheets (period end)     2023       2023       2023       2023       2022            
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 56,397     $ 56,228     $ 49,422     $ 59,609     $ 51,404            
Federal funds sold     4,439       9,274       9,654       7,048       2,405            
Cash and cash equivalents     60,836       65,502       59,076       66,657       53,809            
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     170,779       159,414       167,209       169,605       164,967            
Other investments     955       958       711       777       915            
Loans held for sale     -       632       171       104       -            
Loans:                              
Commercial real estate:                              
Owner occupied     183,545       185,593       187,919       185,661       191,748            
Non-owner occupied     401,580       382,676       385,846       400,314       380,580            
Multifamily     82,506       82,578       58,579       63,892       58,251            
Residential real estate     328,854       321,331       312,196       306,179       296,308            
Commercial and industrial     221,508       214,334       209,349       195,024       195,602            
Home equity lines of credit     127,818       127,494       126,894       126,555       128,065            
Construction and other     125,105       127,106       118,851       97,406       94,199            
Consumer installment     7,214       7,481       9,801       7,816       8,119            
Total loans     1,478,130       1,448,593       1,409,435       1,382,847       1,352,872            
Less allowance for credit losses     21,693       20,986       20,591       20,162       14,438            
Net loans     1,456,437       1,427,607       1,388,844       1,362,685       1,338,434            
Premises and equipment, net     21,339       21,708       21,629       21,775       21,961            
Goodwill     36,356       36,197       36,197       31,735       31,735            
Core deposit intangibles     6,642       6,906       7,171       7,436       7,701            
Bank-owned life insurance     34,349       34,153       34,235       34,015       33,811            
Other real estate owned     -       5,792       5,792       5,792       5,821            
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     35,190       34,551       30,472       27,258       28,528            
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,822,883     $ 1,793,420     $ 1,751,507     $ 1,727,839     $ 1,687,682            
                               
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,          
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022            
LIABILITIES                              
Deposits:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 401,384     $ 424,055     $ 441,102     $ 474,977     $ 503,907            
Interest-bearing demand     205,582       243,973       229,633       196,086       164,677            
Money market     274,682       275,766       241,537       221,723       187,498            
Savings     210,639       216,453       231,508       287,859       307,917            
Time     334,315       296,732       287,861       244,962       238,020            
Total deposits     1,426,602       1,456,979       1,431,641       1,425,607       1,402,019            
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     163,000       118,000       100,000       85,000       65,000            
Other borrowings     11,862       11,912       11,961       12,010       12,059            
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     15,738       12,780       10,678       10,057       10,913            
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,617,202       1,599,671       1,554,280       1,532,674       1,489,991            
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,930,704                            
shares issued, 8,095,252 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023   161,388       161,312       161,211       161,248       161,029            
Retained earnings     100,237       98,717       96,500       93,024       94,154            
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (16,090 )     (26,426 )     (20,630 )     (19,253 )     (22,144 )          
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of December 31, 2023     (39,854 )     (39,854 )     (39,854 )     (39,854 )     (35,348 )          
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     205,681       193,749       197,227       195,165       197,691            
                               
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,822,883     $ 1,793,420     $ 1,751,507     $ 1,727,839     $ 1,687,682            
                               
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                              
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                              
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                              
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
Statements of Income     2023       2023       2023       2023       2022       2023       2022    
                               
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                              
Interest and fees on loans   $ 22,027     $ 20,899     $ 20,762     $ 18,275     $ 14,368     $ 81,963     $ 48,513    
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions     370       300       369       250       240       1,289       472    
Federal funds sold     94       266       158       253       119       771       219    
Investment securities:                              
Taxable interest     479       477       479       458       477       1,893       1,811    
Tax-exempt interest     976       980       978       980       986       3,914       3,707    
Dividends on stock     144       148       91       88       68       471       184    
Total interest and dividend income     24,090       23,070       22,837       20,304       16,258       90,301       54,906    
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
Deposits     6,522       5,632       3,851       2,990       1,771       18,995       4,018    
Short-term borrowings     2,013       1,258       1,462       653       263       5,386       307    
Other borrowings     179       213       170       155       142       717       404    
Total interest expense     8,714       7,103       5,483       3,798       2,176       25,098       4,729    
                               
NET INTEREST INCOME     15,376       15,967       17,354       16,506       14,082       65,203       50,177    
                               
Provision for credit losses     554       1,127       814       507       -       3,002       -    
                               
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                              
FOR CREDIT LOSSES     14,822       14,840       16,540       15,999       14,082       62,201       50,177    
NONINTEREST INCOME                              
Service charges on deposit accounts     997       954       940       987       976       3,878       3,850    
Loss on equity securities     (4 )     48       (67 )     (138 )     (77 )     (161 )     (173 )  
(Loss) gain on other real estate owned     (172 )     -       -       2       -       (170 )     -    
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     196       207       220       200       137       823       459    
Gain (loss) on sale of loans     23       45       6       23       (4 )     97       24    
Revenue from investment services     193       190       174       186       147       743       674    
Gross rental income     132       110       77       102       951       421       951    
Other income     237       263       242       318       284       1,060       961    
Total noninterest income     1,602       1,817       1,592       1,680       2,414       6,691       6,746    
                               
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                              
Salaries and employee benefits     6,646       5,994       6,019       5,852       4,886       24,511       17,548    
Occupancy expense     512       699       659       696       487       2,566       2,033    
Equipment expense     273       297       354       317       252       1,241       1,074    
Data processing costs     1,348       1,209       1,137       1,070       1,050       4,764       3,701    
Ohio state franchise tax     397       398       398       385       279       1,578       1,157    
Federal deposit insurance expense     285       207       249       120       105       861       329    
Professional fees     660       545       550       538       382       2,293       1,500    
Other real estate owned writedowns     -       -       -       -       1,000       -       1,200    
Advertising expense     162       414       415       486       308       1,477       1,033    
Software amortization expense     22       24       23       26       28       95       143    
Core deposit intangible amortization     264       265       265       265       140       1,059       372    
Gross other real estate owned expenses     120       195       63       132       692       510       707    
Merger-related costs     -       22       206       245       1,413       473       2,382    
Other expense     1,483       1,849       1,716       1,661       1,321       6,709       4,851    
Total noninterest expense     12,172       12,118       12,054       11,793       12,343       48,137       38,030    
                               
Income before income taxes     4,252       4,539       6,078       5,886       4,153       20,755       18,893    
Income taxes     709       703       986       989       651       3,387       3,220    
                               
NET INCOME   $ 3,543     $ 3,836     $ 5,092     $ 4,897     $ 3,502     $ 17,368     $ 15,673    
                               
PTPP(1)   $ 4,806     $ 5,666     $ 6,892     $ 6,393     $ 4,153     $ 23,757     $ 18,893    
                               
(1)See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.              
                               
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                              
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                              
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)                          
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022       2023       2022    
Per common share data                              
Net income per common share - basic   $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.63     $ 0.60     $ 0.53     $ 2.14     $ 2.60    
Net income per common share - diluted   $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.63     $ 0.60     $ 0.53     $ 2.14     $ 2.59    
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.25     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.30     $ 0.85     $ 0.81    
Book value per share (period end)   $ 25.41     $ 23.94     $ 24.38     $ 24.13     $ 23.98     $ 25.41     $ 23.98    
Tangible book value per share (period end)(1) (2)   $ 20.10     $ 18.62     $ 19.02     $ 19.29     $ 19.19     $ 20.10     $ 19.19    
Dividends declared   $ 2,023     $ 1,619     $ 1,616     $ 1,605     $ 2,514     $ 6,864     $ 5,490    
Dividend yield     3.06 %     3.12 %     2.99 %     2.89 %     4.34 %     2.63 %     2.96 %  
Dividend payout ratio     57.10 %     42.21 %     31.74 %     32.78 %     71.79 %     39.52 %     37.23 %  
Average shares outstanding - basic     8,093,478       8,092,494       8,088,793       8,138,771       6,593,616       8,103,230       6,027,091    
Average shares outstanding - diluted     8,116,609       8,101,306       8,101,984       8,152,629       6,610,907       8,126,361       6,044,382    
Period ending shares outstanding     8,095,252       8,092,576       8,088,793       8,088,793       8,245,235       8,095,252       8,245,235    
                               
Selected ratios                              
Return on average assets (Annualized)     0.78 %     0.86 %     1.17 %     1.16 %     0.97 %     0.99 %     1.17 %  
Return on average equity (Annualized)     7.13 %     7.73 %     10.41 %     10.19 %     9.35 %     8.83 %     11.25 %  
Return on average tangible common equity(1) (3)     9.11 %     9.91 %     13.12 %     12.77 %     11.13 %     11.20 %     12.95 %  
Efficiency(4)     68.99 %     65.65 %     61.27 %     62.44 %     72.75 %     64.49 %     64.96 %  
Equity to assets at period end     11.28 %     10.80 %     11.26 %     11.30 %     11.71 %     11.28 %     11.71 %  
Noninterest expense to average assets     0.68 %     0.68 %     0.69 %     0.69 %     0.86 %     2.74 %     2.84 %  
                               
(1)See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.              
(2)Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.                          
(3)Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.                      
(4)The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.  
                               
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                              
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                              
(Unaudited)                              
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
Yields     2023       2023       2023       2023       2022       2023       2022    
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable(1)     6.01 %     5.82 %     5.96 %     5.45 %     5.11 %     5.82 %     4.79 %  
Investment securities(1)     4.26 %     4.09 %     4.08 %     4.11 %     3.83 %     4.13 %     3.73 %  
Interest-earning deposits with other banks     3.71 %     4.13 %     3.98 %     3.46 %     3.42 %     3.82 %     1.31 %  
Total interest-earning assets     5.76 %     5.58 %     5.69 %     5.22 %     4.88 %     5.57 %     4.45 %  
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand deposits     1.67 %     1.51 %     1.11 %     0.83 %     0.83 %     1.32 %     0.34 %  
Money market deposits     3.58 %     2.94 %     2.21 %     1.52 %     1.00 %     2.65 %     0.61 %  
Savings deposits     0.59 %     0.58 %     0.73 %     1.03 %     0.49 %     0.76 %     0.20 %  
Certificates of deposit     3.68 %     3.27 %     2.35 %     1.71 %     1.30 %     2.83 %     1.00 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2.56 %     2.16 %     1.60 %     1.28 %     0.87 %     1.92 %     0.51 %  
Non-Deposit Funding:                              
Borrowings     5.57 %     5.66 %     5.26 %     4.78 %     4.25 %     5.40 %     3.35 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.96 %     2.48 %     2.02 %     1.52 %     1.02 %     2.28 %     0.59 %  
Cost of deposits     1.81 %     1.53 %     1.09 %     0.84 %     0.57 %     1.32 %     0.34 %  
Cost of funds     2.18 %     1.80 %     1.43 %     1.02 %     0.68 %     1.62 %     0.40 %  
Net interest margin(2)     3.70 %     3.88 %     4.34 %     4.26 %     4.23 %     4.04 %     4.08 %  
                               
(1)Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.              
(2)Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                      
                               
    For the Three Months Ended          
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,          
Asset quality data     2023       2023       2023       2023       2022            
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                              
Nonperforming loans(1)   $ 10,877     $ 7,717     $ 7,116     $ 6,882     $ 2,111            
Other real estate owned     -       5,792       5,792       5,792       5,821            
Nonperforming assets   $ 10,877     $ 13,509     $ 12,908     $ 12,674     $ 7,932            
                               
Allowance for credit losses   $ 21,693     $ 20,986     $ 20,591     $ 20,162     $ 14,438            
Allowance for credit losses/total loans     1.47 %     1.45 %     1.46 %     1.46 %     1.07 %          
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                              
Quarter-to-date   $ (117 )   $ (16 )   $ 111     $ (8 )   $ 94            
Year-to-date     (31 )     87       103       (8 )     (96 )          
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                              
Quarter-to-date     (0.03 %)     0.00 %     0.03 %     0.00 %     0.03 %          
Year-to-date     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     (0.01 %)          
                               
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.74 %     0.53 %     0.50 %     0.50 %     0.16 %          
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans     199.44 %     271.95 %     289.36 %     292.97 %     683.94 %          
Nonperforming assets/total assets     0.60 %     0.75 %     0.74 %     0.73 %     0.47 %          
(1)On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. As a result, nonperforming loans for the periods after January 1, 2023, include certain loans which were modified to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Amounts prior to January 1, 2023, exclude nonperforming troubled debt restructurings that were performing in according with their terms over a prescribed period of time, for which accounting guidance was eliminated upon adoption of ASU 2022-02.          
                               
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                              
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations                              
                               
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                              
For the Three Months Ended          
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,          
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022            
                               
Stockholders' equity   $ 205,681     $ 193,749     $ 197,227     $ 195,165     $ 197,691            
Less goodwill and other intangibles     42,998       43,103       43,368       39,171       39,436            
Tangible common equity   $ 162,683     $ 150,646     $ 153,859     $ 155,994     $ 158,255            
                               
Shares outstanding     8,095,252       8,092,576       8,088,793       8,088,793       8,245,235            
Tangible book value per share   $ 20.10     $ 18.62     $ 19.02     $ 19.29     $ 19.19           0
                               
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                              
For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended  
                               
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022       2023       2022    
                               
Average stockholders' equity   $ 197,208     $ 196,795     $ 196,183     $ 194,814     $ 148,616     $ 196,602     $ 139,270    
Less average goodwill and other intangibles     42,972       43,232       40,522       39,300       23,731       41,507       18,200    
Average tangible common equity   $ 154,236     $ 153,563     $ 155,661     $ 155,514     $ 124,885     $ 155,095     $ 121,070    
                               
Net income   $ 3,543     $ 3,836     $ 5,092     $ 4,897     $ 3,502     $ 17,368     $ 15,673    
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)     9.11 %     9.91 %     13.12 %     12.77 %     11.13 %     11.20 %     12.95 %  
                               
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)                              
For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended  
                               
    December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022       2023       2022    
                               
Net income   $ 3,543     $ 3,836     $ 5,092     $ 4,897     $ 3,502     $ 17,368     $ 15,673    
Add income taxes     709       703       986       989       651       3,387       3,220    
Add provision for credit losses     554       1,127       814       507       -       3,002       -    
PTPP   $ 4,806     $ 5,666     $ 6,892     $ 6,393     $ 4,153     $ 23,757     $ 18,893    
                               
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                              
Average Balance Sheets                              
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                              
    For the Three Months Ended      
    December 31,   December 31,      
      2023       2022        
    Average       Average   Average       Average      
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost      
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable ⁽¹⁾   $ 1,454,688     $ 22,027       6.01 %   $ 1,117,221     $ 14,368       5.11 %      
Investment securities ⁽¹⁾     159,493       1,455       4.26 %     178,772       1,463       3.83 %      
Interest-earning deposits with other banks ⁽²⁾     64,989       608       3.71 %     49,569       427       3.42 %      
Total interest-earning assets     1,679,170       24,090       5.76 %     1,345,562       16,258       4.88 %      
Noninterest-earning assets     116,160               89,740                
Total assets   $ 1,795,330             $ 1,435,302                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 222,517     $ 935       1.67 %   $ 165,267     $ 344       0.83 %      
Money market deposits     276,354       2,493       3.58 %     172,437       435       1.00 %      
Savings deposits     211,997       317       0.59 %     266,613       330       0.49 %      
Certificates of deposit     299,427       2,777       3.68 %     201,972       662       1.30 %      
Short-term borrowings     144,344       2,013       5.53 %     25,750       263       4.05 %      
Other borrowings     11,890       179       5.97 %     12,086       142       4.66 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,166,529       8,714       2.96 %     844,125       2,176       1.02 %      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     422,151               428,155                
Other liabilities     9,442               14,406                
Stockholders' equity     197,208               148,616                
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,795,330             $ 1,435,302                
Net interest income       $ 15,376             $ 14,082            
Interest rate spread ⁽³⁾             2.80 %             3.86 %      
Net interest margin ⁽⁴⁾             3.70 %             4.23 %      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities             143.95 %             159.40 %      
                             
                               
(1)Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $282 and $278 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.      
(2)Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                              
(3)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.            
(4)Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                      
                               
    For the Three Months Ended      
    December 31,   September 30,      
      2023       2023        
    Average       Average   Average       Average      
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost      
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable ⁽¹⁾   $ 1,454,688     $ 22,027       6.01 %   $ 1,425,375     $ 20,899       5.82 %      
Investment securities ⁽¹⁾     159,493       1,455       4.26 %     166,671       1,457       4.09 %      
Interest-earning deposits with other banks ⁽²⁾     64,989       608       3.71 %     68,587       714       4.13 %      
Total interest-earning assets     1,679,170       24,090       5.76 %     1,660,633       23,070       5.58 %      
Noninterest-earning assets     116,160               115,353                
Total assets   $ 1,795,330             $ 1,775,986                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 222,517     $ 935       1.67 %   $ 256,153     $ 975       1.51 %      
Money market deposits     276,354       2,493       3.58 %     259,802       1,928       2.94 %      
Savings deposits     211,997       317       0.59 %     225,216       327       0.58 %      
Certificates of deposit     299,427       2,777       3.68 %     291,409       2,402       3.27 %      
Short-term borrowings     144,344       2,013       5.53 %     91,201       1,258       5.47 %      
Other borrowings     11,890       179       5.97 %     11,940       213       7.08 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,166,529       8,714       2.96 %     1,135,721       7,103       2.48 %      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     422,151               431,775                
Other liabilities     9,442               11,695                
Stockholders' equity     197,208               196,795                
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,795,330             $ 1,775,986                
Net interest income       $ 15,376             $ 15,967            
Interest rate spread ⁽³⁾             2.80 %             3.10 %      
Net interest margin ⁽⁴⁾             3.70 %             3.88 %      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities             143.95 %             146.22 %      
                             
                               
(1)Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $282 and $270 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.  
(2)Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                              
(3)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.            
(4)Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                      
                               
    For the Twelve Months Ended      
    December 31,   December 31,      
      2023       2022        
    Average       Average   Average       Average      
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost      
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable ⁽¹⁾   $ 1,410,251     $ 81,963       5.82 %   $ 1,014,896     $ 48,513       4.79 %      
Investment securities ⁽¹⁾     165,910       5,807       4.13 %     174,514       5,518       3.73 %      
Interest-earning deposits with other banks ⁽²⁾     66,295       2,531       3.82 %     67,030       875       1.31 %      
Total interest-earning assets     1,642,456       90,301       5.57 %     1,256,440       54,906       4.45 %      
Noninterest-earning assets     116,459               84,484                
Total assets   $ 1,758,915             $ 1,340,924                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 217,662     $ 2,870       1.32 %   $ 164,569     $ 554       0.34 %      
Money market deposits     244,765       6,498       2.65 %     174,377       1,055       0.61 %      
Savings deposits     253,962       1,925       0.76 %     259,225       527       0.20 %      
Certificates of deposit     272,443       7,702       2.83 %     188,617       1,882       1.00 %      
Short-term borrowings     101,088       5,386       5.33 %     8,576       307       3.58 %      
Other borrowings     11,965       717       5.99 %     12,626       404       3.20 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,101,885       25,098       2.28 %     807,990       4,729       0.59 %      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     449,102               386,296                
Other liabilities     11,326               7,368                
Stockholders' equity     196,602               139,270                
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,758,915             $ 1,340,924                
Net interest income       $ 65,203             $ 50,177            
Interest rate spread ⁽³⁾             3.29 %             3.86 %      
Net interest margin ⁽⁴⁾             4.04 %             4.08 %      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities             149.06 %             155.50 %      
                               
(1)Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $1,106 and $1,046 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.      
(2)Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                              
(3)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.            
(4)Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                      
                               


Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(419) 673-1217
rzimmerly@middlefieldbank.com 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com


