Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter 2023 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced that net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1,458,000 or $0.37 per share compared to fourth quarter 2022 net income of $1,912,000 or $0.48 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 13.34% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 19.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by $523,000 or 10.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. While interest income increased due to higher market interest rates, interest expense on deposits increased at a higher pace during 2023, which resulted in lower net interest margins and reduced income. Additionally, non-interest income decreased by $34,000 or 7.0%, as miscellaneous income was down, while operating expenses increased by $53,000 or 1.6%, as occupancy and equipment costs were higher.

Total loans increased by $6.1 million or 1.5% year-over-year, mainly due to new commercial loan originations. Total assets were $579.2 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $613.8 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings with excess liquidity and lower deposit balances. CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

               
Selected Financial Data (unaudited):            
  Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Return on Equity (ROE)   13.34 %     19.86 %     14.40 %     19.20 %
Return on Assets (ROA)   0.99 %     1.22 %     1.04 %     1.29 %
Net Interest Margin   3.28 %     3.41 %     3.26 %     3.44 %
               
  December 31,        
    2023       2022          
Non-performing Assets Ratio   0.16 %     0.11 %        
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)   9.63 %     8.68 %        
Total Risk-based Capital(1)   15.58 %     15.18 %        
Book Value Per Share $11.80     $9.91          
Market Value Per Share $9.26     $10.50          
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.              
               
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):        
  Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Interest Income $ 6,580,148     $ 6,190,953     $ 25,392,219     $ 23,422,328  
Interest Expense   2,014,110       1,101,926       7,026,000       3,005,219  
Net Interest Income   4,566,038       5,089,027       18,366,219       20,417,109  
Provision for loan losses   (57,494 )     -       (165,494 )     -  
Non-interest income   456,500       490,764       1,998,998       2,207,795  
Operating Expenses   3,281,896       3,229,000       13,005,407       12,747,566  
Income before taxes   1,798,136       2,350,791       7,525,304       9,877,338  
Income tax expense   340,000       439,000       1,352,663       1,796,000  
Net Income $ 1,458,136     $ 1,911,791     $ 6,172,641     $ 8,081,338  
Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.37     $ 0.48     $ 1.56     $ 2.04  
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.56     $ 0.56  
               
               
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):            
  December 31,        
    2023       2022          
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,942,957     $ 61,071,786          
Time deposits with other banks   3,735,000       8,960,000          
Securities   94,306,770       101,705,429          
Loans   417,403,567       411,293,661          
Allowance for loan losses   (3,570,271 )     (4,154,073 )        
Loans, net   413,833,296       407,139,588          
Premises and equipment, net   9,252,193       8,795,376          
Other assets   25,090,633       26,082,215          
Total Assets $ 579,160,849     $ 613,754,394          
               
Liabilities              
Deposits $ 501,646,583     $ 538,732,322          
FHLB borrowings   14,000,000       19,000,000          
Trust preferred   13,403,000       13,403,000          
Other liabilities   3,301,371       3,305,797          
Total Liabilities   532,350,954       574,441,119          
               
Equity              
Total Equity   46,809,895       39,313,275          
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 579,160,849     $ 613,754,394          
               

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


You just read:

