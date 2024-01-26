Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,677 in the last 365 days.

Summary of opinion: Retsevmo, 25/01/2024 Positive

On 25 January 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Retsevmo. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Eli Lilly Nederland B.V.

The CHMP adopted a new indication to include treatment of adults and adolescents with RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer that is radioactive iodine-refractory. For information, the full indications for Retsevmo will be as follows:1

Retsevmo as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adults with:

• advanced RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) not previously treated with a RET inhibitor

Retsevmo as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adults and adolescents 12 years and older with:

advanced RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer who are radioactive iodine-refractory (if radioactive iodine is appropriate)
• advanced RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer (MTC)

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1 New text in bold

 

You just read:

Summary of opinion: Retsevmo, 25/01/2024 Positive

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more