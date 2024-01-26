BullFrog AI Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with the Addition of Dr. Gwenn Smith and Dr. Jeremiah Wala

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced the appointment of two distinguished scientific advisors to its advisory board: Gwenn S. Smith, PhD, and Jeremiah Wala, MD, PhD.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Smith and Dr. Wala to our advisory board,” said Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI. “Their remarkable achievements and deep knowledge in their respective fields will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of AI in biotechnology, and their insights will be instrumental in guiding our mission to develop breakthrough therapies and improve patient outcomes.”

Dr. Smith, the Richman Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Radiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, brings a wealth of expertise in brain imaging and neuropsychiatry. With a career spanning over two decades, Dr. Smith has made significant contributions to understanding the neurochemical mechanisms of cognitive deficits and neuropsychiatric symptoms in aging and neurodegenerative disease. Her extensive research in late-life depression, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions adds value to and aligns seamlessly with BullFrog AI’s collaborative partnership with the Lieber Institute for Brain Development.

“I am honored to join the advisory board of BullFrog AI, a company that stands at the forefront of a transformative wave in the biopharma industry,” said Dr. Smith. “BullFrog AI’s partnership with the Lieber Institute is poised to revolutionize our understanding and treatment of psychiatric and neurological conditions. I look forward to contributing my expertise to BullFrog AI's innovative endeavors, leveraging my research experience to enhance our joint efforts in improving patient care.”

Dr. Wala, a physician-scientist, computational biologist, and senior medical oncology fellow at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, adds a unique blend of clinical insight and computational expertise to BullFrog AI’s scientific advisory board. His research in structural variation in cancer genomes and spatial tissue profiling is at the forefront of oncology. Dr. Wala's background in Applied Physics, Biomedical Informatics, and his current focus on genitourinary cancers, ideally positions him to contribute to BullFrog AI’s pioneering work in AI-driven biopharma solutions.

Dr. Wala commented, “I’m excited to work with BullFrog AI and to apply their novel AI platform in the oncology space. The rapid growth of deep bulk, single-cell and now spatial molecular tumor data carries an enormous potential for drug discovery and more focused clinical trial design but will need new AI insights to fully realize. I’m looking forward to converting insights from BullFrog AI’s unique approach to molecular data analysis into new clinical and pharmacological advances for cancer patients.”

