AppTech Payments Announces Strategic Partnership with First Inning Ventures to Expand Commerse™ Suite in the International and Domestic Sports Market

Strategic Collaboration Set to Revolutionize Fintech Integration in the Sports Industry

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX) (“AppTech” or the “Company”), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce between business-to-business and business-to-consumer, announces a strategic partnership with First Inning Ventures (FIV), an international sports marketing and consulting agency.



Luke D’Angelo, AppTech CEO, commented, “The collaboration with First Inning aligns seamlessly with our vision to drive new revenue within addressable markets ripe for transformative growth. We look forward to working closely with FIV to leverage their extensive relationship infrastructure to help scale the user base of our Specialty Payments platform while building long-term shareholder value.”

FIV is a multi-faceted sports agency and consulting firm committed to helping professional teams develop their brands, establish relationships with sponsors, create high quality content, and fully capitalize on the individual marketability of its players with effective NIL brand management. First Inning’s leadership team is comprised of capital markets veterans, former professional athletes, tech entrepreneurs and seasoned branding experts, uniquely positioning the company to understand and serve the specific needs of professional sports teams and their athletes.

Ira Miller, First Inning Founder and CEO, stated, “AppTech is well positioned in the robust merchant payments space with dynamic intellectual property and proven execution capabilities. We see a strong opportunity to drive significant growth by leveraging our network of domestic and international sports teams which include commercial operations into a niche user vertical capable of evolving into an industry benchmark platform.”

First Inning COO, Kevin Owens, added, “We believe that our combined strengths will drive increased visibility and availability of the innovative CommerseTM suite. My experience as a professional athlete has afforded me great insight to the specific fintech requirements of A, B and C level sports organizations. We look forward to defining, serving, and amplifying this market alongside our trusted partners at AppTech.”

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”) and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

