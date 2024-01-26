Blister Packaging Market worth $34.1 billion by 2025 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blister Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 24.1 billion in 2020 to USD 34.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Blister packaging is a transparent, portable packaging material, with a flat base and raised cover of plastic, which is tamper-evident and resistant to moisture, protecting the product from damage. The product to be packed is attached to the base substrate, which could be paperboard, rigid plastic, or aluminium foil. The blister packaging market is witnessing growing demand from end-use industries such as healthcare, food, consumer goods, and industrial goods. Its growth is attributed to cost-effectiveness and tamper-evident design for product protection.

List of Key Players in Blister Packaging Market:

Amcor Plc (Switzerland) DOW (US), WestRock Company (US) Sonoco Products Company (US) Constantia Flexibles (Austria) Klockner Pentaplast Group (Germany) E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US) Honeywell International Inc. (US) Tekni-Plex (US), and Display Pack (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Blister Packaging Market:

Drivers: Cost-effectiveness. Restraint: Not suitable for packaging heavy items Opportunity: Emerging economies offer high growth potential Challenge: Compliance with stringent regulations.

Key Findings of the Study:

Thermoforming is the largest technology segment of the blister packaging market Carded is the largest type of segment of the blister packaging market Plastic films is the largest material segment of the blister packaging market APAC is the fastest-growing market for the blister packaging market

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology into thermoforming and cold forming. Thermoforming holds the major market share of the overall blister packaging market owing to its wide applications in end-use sector such as healthcare and food. Thermoforming technology is preferred over cold forming technology for blister packaging and requires low initial tools and equipment costs. Thermoformed plastic film has a wide design scope and a visually pleasing appearance, leading to its rising demand for blister packaging market.

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of type into carded and clamshell. Carded blister packaging is projected to be the largest and faster-growing segment due to its ability to form different shapes, stack many products, and its ease of handling and excellent damage prevention properties. The increasing demand from food packaging and e-commerce industries supports the growth of carded blister packaging.

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of material into plastic films, paper & paperboard, and aluminium. Plastic films is projected to be the largest and fastest growing material segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to its excellent visibility to the product and secure & attractive packaging.

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period, owing to the rapid expansion of end-use sectors such as healthcare, food, and consumer & industrial goods sectors. Factors such as rising disposable income, growing middle-class population, rising consumption of high visibility products, and the growing healthcare industry will support the growth of the blister packaging market over the forecast period.

Dow (US) has a diversified product portfolio. The company deals with the supply of raw materials to manufacturers. It caters to the paints & coatings, advanced materials, agro sciences, feed stocks, and energy & plastics industries. It also serves other industries such as building & construction, electronics, automotive, furniture, and housewares.

