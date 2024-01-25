PRESS RELEASE – Ministry of Customs & Revenue Thanksgiving Service and International Customs Day 2024 Commemoration.

The Ministry of Customs and Revenue held a combined Thanksgiving Service and International Customs Day 2024 commemoration earlier today, the 26th of January 2023. Namulauulu Apelu Ioasa, Assistant Chief Executive of the Ministry’s Internal Audit Division led the service with an encouraging message on keeping the spiritual fire lit, by adding faithfulness, integrity and honesty in all dealings as public servants followed with a dedication of this year to the Lord for his blessings and guidance.

His Honourable Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio in his key note address conveyed his gratitude to Gods guidance and for the Ministry’s effortless commitment shown through its achievement in the previous year 2023 and noting a $60million surplus in the first half of the current Financial Year. He further challenged the Ministry to work with confidence and pride in their respective roles knowing that they are serving the greater good and that they belong to a Ministry that is making a significant impact on the people of Samoa. He concluded by encouraging Staff to never be tired of working faithfully and honestly in the service for Samoa to uphold its Vision and Mission to ensure that its goals are achieved in the coming year. Hon. Tuala rounded up his address with best wishes to all Customs officers in Samoa a Happy International Customs Day

Following on the key note address, the Chief Executive Officer, Afioga Fonoti Talaitupu Lia Taefu officially launched the International Customs Day theme for 2024; “Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose” the theme focuses on the importance of engaging and maintaining partnerships for mutually beneficial working relationships and success, starting with the most traditional partnership of all, that is colleagues working side by side to get the job done on a daily basis.

The International Customs Day is an annual event celebrated by the World Customs Organisation to commemorate and further value the role of Customs in Border Security around the world. The launch follows a series of activities held by Samoa Customs in the spirit of the theme and according to Afioga Fonoti, this year will see a focus on strengthening stakeholder relationships both locally and internationally through agency consultations, awareness sessions and roll out of relevant frameworks that govern customs work to stakeholders. These planned activities aim to increase transparency and collaboration between the Ministry and its key stakeholders and partners.

Afioga Fonoti’s address concluded with reference from the bible reading this morning, that in order to keep the proverbial fire lit, the Ministry must start 2024 without the ashes of the past.

END