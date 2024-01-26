Pharvaris to Present at the WSAAI Annual Meeting 2024

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentation at the Western Society of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (WSAAI) Annual Meeting 2024, to be held from February 4-8, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa in Koloa, Hawaii.



Presentation details:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonism with Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of RAPIDe-1 Phase 2 Trial

Presenter: Joshua S. Jacobs, M.D.

Date/Time: Sunday, February 4, 3:00-5:00 p.m. HST (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST)

Presentation Code: 15



Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.

Date/Time: Sunday, February 4, 3:00-5:00 p.m. HST (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST)

Presentation Code: 16

The posters will be made available throughout the conference and on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the poster session at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

