Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Total Deposits Grow By Over $276 Million on a Year-Over-Year Basis; Growth Driven By Deposit Gathering Group Hires



Capital Ratios Continue to Increase and Asset Quality Remains Stable

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $88.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, or $2.29 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $145.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, or $3.73 per diluted common share.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Our fourth quarter results were marked by a continued stabilization in our non-interest-bearing deposit base, a continued reduction in the pace of net interest margin compression, a steady build-up in our capital ratios and stable asset quality. As we close the book on 2023, we are pleased with the initial results of a number of initiatives that we undertook during the year. Specifically, we built out our Private and Commercial Bank via the hiring of several productive groups, we added a new Healthcare lending vertical that will help diversify our asset base over time and we upgraded numerous areas of our technology and treasury management capabilities. I would like to thank all of our employees for contributing to these achievements and look forward to continuing to grow our franchise. As we look forward to 2024, we have strategically positioned our balance sheet to benefit from projected Federal Reserve rate cuts.”

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $14.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, compared to $13.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $38.2 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 results included $1.0 million of pre-tax expense related to the FDIC special assessment for the recovery of losses related to the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Third quarter 2023 results included $8.6 million of pre-tax severance expense. The Company had an elevated effective tax rate in the second half of 2023 of approximately 35%; the tax rate is expected to normalize in 2024 to approximately 27%.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2023 Included:

Total deposits increased $276 million on a year-over-year basis;

The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the fourth quarter was 29%;

The pace of NIM compression continued to slow in the fourth quarter; on a linked quarter basis, the NIM declined by 5 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a 16 basis point decline for the third quarter of 2023 and a 24 basis point decline for the second quarter of 2023;

Loan originations increased to $195.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $153.4 million in the prior quarter;

Credit quality continues to be stable with non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due representing only 0.21% of total assets as of December 31, 2023; and

Capital ratios continue to build, with the Company’s Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio increasing to 10.94% at December 31, 2023.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $74.1 million compared to $76.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $96.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

(Dollars in thousands) Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 Net interest income $ 74,121 $ 76,479 $ 96,804 Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA") (55 ) 186 (390 ) Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) $ 74,066 $ 76,665 $ 96,414 Average interest-earning assets $ 12,828,060 $ 12,984,061 $ 12,198,905 NIM(1) 2.29 % 2.34 % 3.15 % Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)(2) 2.29 % 2.34 % 3.14 %

_______________________________



(1) NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(2) Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PAA loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) (1) on the total loan portfolio was 5.29% at December 31, 2023, a 9 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.20% on the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2023.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance WAR Balance WAR Balance WAR Loans held for investment balances at period end: Business loans(2) $ 2,310,379 6.81 % $ 2,271,768 6.72 % $ 2,211,857 6.05 % One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment 889,236 4.47 892,869 4.39 773,321 3.96 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(3)(4) 4,017,703 4.53 4,102,024 4.45 4,026,826 4.08 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 3,381,842 5.19 3,374,281 5.09 3,317,485 4.68 Acquisition, development, and construction 168,513 8.71 203,402 8.92 229,663 8.19 Other loans 5,755 6.75 6,267 6.28 7,679 10.22 Loans held for investment $ 10,773,428 5.29 % $ 10,850,611 5.20 % $ 10,566,831 4.76 %

_______________________________

(1) Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.

(2) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

(3) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.

(4) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

(Dollars in millions) Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 Loan originations $ 195.9 $ 153.4 $ 638.3



Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at December 31, 2023 were $10.53 billion, compared to $10.64 billion at September 30, 2023 and $10.25 billion at December 31, 2022. CEO Lubow commented, “Despite the impacts of reduced liquidity in the banking system, we were pleased to grow deposits on a year-over-year basis. Hires that we made in the second quarter of 2023 have already generated approximately $333 million of deposits, with 50% of the balances being in non-interest-bearing deposits.”

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $1.12 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.13 billion at December 31, 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $8.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, $7.9 million during the third quarter of 2023, and $9.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $53.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, $59.5 million during the third quarter of 2023, and $50.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $52.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, $50.6 million during the third quarter of 2023, and $50.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.58% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.73% during the linked quarter and 1.56% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.54% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.48% during the linked quarter and 1.55% for the fourth quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 65.0% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 70.5% during the linked quarter and 47.7% during the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of net loss on equity securities, net loss on sale of securities and other assets, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 63.6% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 59.7% during the linked quarter and 47.3% during the fourth quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 35.6% compared to 35.1% for the third quarter of 2023, and 27.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The tax rate for 2024 is expected to be approximately 27%.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $29.1 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $23.3 million at September 30, 2023 and $34.2 million at December 31, 2022.

A credit loss provision of $3.7 million was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a credit loss provision of $1.8 million during the third quarter of 2023, and a credit loss provision of $335 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2022. The credit loss provision in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily associated with provisioning for individually analyzed loans.

Capital Management

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of December 31, 2023. All of the Company’s and the Bank’s risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the fourth and third quarters of 2023, respectively.

Book value per common share was $28.58 at December 31, 2023 compared to $28.03 at September 30, 2023.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $24.44 at December 31, 2023 compared to $23.87 at September 30, 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 26, 2024, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2023 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link: Webcast Link Here . To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this Registration Link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand for 12 months.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.6 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in deposit flows, the cost of funds, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, public health emergencies, international conflict, inflation, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact: Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

718-782-6200 extension 5909





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 457,547 $ 358,824 $ 169,297 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 886,240 869,879 950,587 Securities held-to-maturity 594,639 600,291 585,798 Loans held for sale 10,159 3,924 — Loans held for investment, net: Business loans(1) 2,310,379 2,271,768 2,211,857 One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment 889,236 892,869 773,321 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(2)(3) 4,017,703 4,102,024 4,026,826 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 3,381,842 3,374,281 3,317,485 Acquisition, development and construction 168,513 203,402 229,663 Other loans 5,755 6,267 7,679 Allowance for credit losses (71,743 ) (72,563 ) (83,507 ) Total loans held for investment, net 10,701,685 10,778,048 10,483,324 Premises and fixed assets, net 44,868 45,064 46,749 Premises held for sale 905 905 — Restricted stock 98,750 90,085 88,745 Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") 349,816 347,400 333,292 Goodwill 155,797 155,797 155,797 Other intangible assets 5,059 5,409 6,484 Operating lease assets 52,729 55,600 57,857 Derivative assets 122,132 177,369 154,485 Accrued interest receivable 55,666 53,608 48,561 Other assets 100,013 109,202 108,945 Total assets $ 13,636,005 $ 13,651,405 $ 13,189,921 Liabilities: Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) $ 2,884,378 $ 2,935,156 $ 3,449,763 Interest-bearing checking 515,987 630,686 827,454 Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) 2,335,354 2,309,440 2,259,909 Money market 3,125,996 3,211,197 2,532,270 Certificates of deposit 1,607,683 1,442,299 1,115,364 Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) 10,469,398 10,528,778 10,184,760 Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits 61,121 107,545 69,455 Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits 136 223 192 Total mortgage escrow deposits 61,257 107,768 69,647 FHLBNY advances 1,313,000 1,123,000 1,131,000 Other short-term borrowings — — 1,360 Subordinated debt, net 200,196 200,218 200,283 Derivative cash collateral 108,100 185,620 153,040 Operating lease liabilities 55,454 58,281 60,340 Derivative liabilities 121,265 160,712 137,335 Other liabilities 81,110 82,684 82,573 Total liabilities 12,409,780 12,447,061 12,020,338 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, Series A 116,569 116,569 116,569 Common stock 416 416 416 Additional paid-in capital 494,454 494,470 495,410 Retained earnings 813,007 808,235 762,762 Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes (91,579 ) (106,913 ) (94,379 ) Unearned equity awards (8,622 ) (10,170 ) (8,078 ) Treasury stock, at cost (98,020 ) (98,263 ) (103,117 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,226,225 1,204,344 1,169,583 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,636,005 $ 13,651,405 $ 13,189,921

_______________________________

(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.

(2) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.

(3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023

2022 2023

2022 Interest income: Loans $ 144,744 $ 142,995 $ 120,773 $ 554,488 $ 406,601 Securities 7,918 7,916 7,652 32,179 29,224 Other short-term investments 6,094 6,930 1,444 22,693 3,400 Total interest income 158,756 157,841 129,869 609,360 439,225 Interest expense: Deposits and escrow 66,650 62,507 22,017 219,045 38,433 Borrowed funds 15,617 16,925 9,783 66,472 19,117 Derivative cash collateral 2,368 1,930 1,265 7,272 1,812 Total interest expense 84,635 81,362 33,065 292,789 59,362 Net interest income 74,121 76,479 96,804 316,571 379,863 Provision for credit losses 3,720 1,806 335 2,770 5,374 Net interest income after provision 70,401 74,673 96,469 313,801 374,489 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 3,804 3,963 3,945 16,437 16,206 Title fees 466 291 453 1,295 2,031 Loan level derivative income 728 783 1,397 7,081 3,637 BOLI income 2,416 2,317 2,187 9,748 10,346 Gain on sale of SBA loans 531 335 621 1,592 1,797 Gain on sale of residential loans 12 21 55 115 448 Net gain (loss) on equity securities 321 (299 ) — (758 ) — Net (loss) gain on sale of securities and other assets — (22 ) — (1,469 ) 1,397 Other 594 539 809 2,165 2,294 Total non-interest income 8,872 7,928 9,467 36,206 38,156 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 30,383 30,520 31,632 117,437 120,108 Severance 25 8,562 5 9,093 2,198 Occupancy and equipment 7,261 7,277 7,356 29,055 30,220 Data processing costs 3,730 4,309 4,023 16,474 15,175 Marketing 1,765 2,079 1,559 6,781 5,900 Professional services 1,279 1,277 1,831 6,155 8,069 Federal deposit insurance premiums(1) 3,240 1,866 800 8,853 3,900 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 740 Amortization of other intangible assets 350 349 431 1,425 1,878 Other 5,911 3,284 3,065 17,855 12,542 Total non-interest expense 53,944 59,523 50,702 213,128 200,730 Income before taxes 25,329 23,078 55,234 136,879 211,915 Income tax expense 9,021 8,093 15,175 40,785 59,359 Net income 16,308 14,985 40,059 96,094 152,556 Preferred stock dividends 1,821 1,822 1,821 7,286 7,286 Net income available to common stockholders $ 14,487 $ 13,163 $ 38,238 $ 88,808 $ 145,270 Earnings per common share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.99 $ 2.29 $ 3.73 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.99 $ 2.29 $ 3.73 Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS 38,216,476 38,203,961 38,123,221 38,187,477 38,538,834

_______________________________

(1) Fourth quarter of 2023 included $1.0 million of pre-tax expense related to the FDIC special assessment for the recovery of losses related to the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Per Share Data: Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.99 $ 2.29 $ 3.73 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.25 0.25 0.24 0.99 0.96 Book value per common share 28.58 28.03 27.30 28.58 27.30 Tangible common book value per share (1) 24.44 23.87 23.09 24.44 23.09 Common shares outstanding 38,823 38,811 38,573 38,823 38,573 Dividend payout ratio 67.57 % 73.53 % 24.24 % 43.23 % 25.74 % Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Return on average assets 0.48 % 0.44 % 1.23 % 0.71 % 1.22 % Return on average equity 5.32 4.91 13.72 7.91 13.05 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 6.20 5.69 17.34 9.59 16.49 Net interest margin 2.29 2.34 3.15 2.46 3.25 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.58 1.73 1.56 1.56 1.61 Efficiency ratio 65.0 70.5 47.7 60.4 48.0 Effective tax rate 35.62 35.07 27.47 29.80 28.01 Balance Sheet Data: Average assets $ 13,630,096 $ 13,759,493 $ 12,985,203 $ 13,625,215 $ 12,466,762 Average interest-earning assets 12,828,060 12,984,061 12,198,905 12,847,238 11,684,501 Average tangible common equity (1) 948,024 943,805 888,973 936,840 889,026 Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period (2) 102.3 102.0 103.0 102.3 103.0 Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.04 % 6.87 % 6.84 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 7.91 7.73 7.73 Tier 1 common equity ratio 9.84 9.67 9.15 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.94 10.76 10.23 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.54 13.33 12.89 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.51 8.38 8.53 Consolidated CRE concentration ratio (4) 538 547 554 Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans 0.67 0.67 0.79 Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans 246.55 311.16 243.91

_______________________________



(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.

(2) Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.

(3) December 31, 2023 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.

(4) The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. December 31, 2023 is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Business loans(1) $ 2,264,401 $ 38,740 6.79 % $ 2,260,203 $ 38,384 6.74 % $ 2,070,440 $ 30,387 5.82 % One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop 893,008 9,706 4.31 879,688 9,165 4.13 750,849 6,892 3.64 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use 4,070,327 46,715 4.55 4,114,476 46,099 4.45 3,998,478 40,658 4.03 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 3,376,581 45,037 5.29 3,382,927 44,184 5.18 3,263,917 37,769 4.59 Acquisition, development, and construction 188,022 4,459 9.41 222,039 5,075 9.07 243,512 4,942 8.05 Other loans 5,837 87 5.91 6,156 88 5.67 8,269 125 6.00 Securities 1,599,724 7,918 1.96 1,619,960 7,916 1.94 1,663,969 7,652 1.82 Other short-term investments 430,160 6,094 5.62 498,612 6,930 5.51 199,471 1,444 2.87 Total interest-earning assets 12,828,060 158,756 4.91 % 12,984,061 157,841 4.82 % 12,198,905 129,869 4.22 % Non-interest-earning assets 802,036 775,432 786,298 Total assets $ 13,630,096 $ 13,759,493 $ 12,985,203 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking(2) $ 524,573 $ 1,063 0.80 % $ 786,892 $ 2,896 1.46 % $ 845,530 $ 1,174 0.55 % Money market 3,136,891 27,541 3.48 2,975,267 24,275 3.24 2,469,177 6,620 1.06 Savings(2) 2,295,882 20,979 3.63 2,342,424 20,316 3.44 2,234,968 9,889 1.76 Certificates of deposit 1,564,817 17,067 4.33 1,494,491 15,020 3.99 1,063,053 4,334 1.62 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,522,163 66,650 3.52 7,599,074 62,507 3.26 6,612,728 22,017 1.32 FHLBNY advances 1,174,848 13,064 4.41 1,250,717 14,370 4.56 724,902 6,383 3.49 Subordinated debt, net 200,210 2,553 5.06 200,232 2,553 5.06 200,298 2,553 5.06 Other short-term borrowings — — — 120 2 6.61 90,275 847 3.72 Total borrowings 1,375,058 15,617 4.51 1,451,069 16,925 4.63 1,015,475 9,783 3.82 Derivative cash collateral 161,535 2,368 5.82 156,795 1,930 4.88 157,898 1,265 3.18 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,058,756 84,635 3.71 % 9,206,938 81,362 3.51 % 7,786,101 33,065 1.68 % Non-interest-bearing checking(2) 3,059,289 3,065,186 3,755,395 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 286,373 265,559 275,636 Total liabilities 12,404,418 12,537,683 11,817,132 Stockholders' equity 1,225,678 1,221,810 1,168,071 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,630,096 $ 13,759,493 $ 12,985,203 Net interest income $ 74,121 $ 76,479 $ 96,804 Net interest rate spread 1.20 % 1.31 % 2.54 % Net interest margin 2.29 % 2.34 % 3.15 % Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)(2) $ 10,581,452 $ 66,650 2.50 % $ 10,664,260 $ 62,507 2.33 % $ 10,368,123 $ 22,017 0.84 %

_______________________________

(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.

(2) Includes mortgage escrow deposits.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

(Dollars in thousands)



At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Asset Quality Detail 2023 2023 2022 Non-performing loans ("NPLs") Business loans (1) $ 18,574 $ 19,555 $ 27,787 One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment 3,248 2,874 3,203 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use — — — Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 6,620 15 2,491 Acquisition, development, and construction 657 657 657 Other loans — 219 99 Total Non-accrual loans $ 29,099 $ 23,320 $ 34,237 Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 29,099 $ 23,320 $ 34,237 Loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent") Business loans $ — $ — $ — One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment — — — Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use — — — Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate — — — Acquisition, development, and construction — — — Other loans — — — 90+ Delinquent $ — $ — $ — NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $ 29,099 $ 23,320 $ 34,237 NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.26 % Net charge-offs ("NCOs") $ 4,555 $ 4,864 $ 185 NCOs / Average loans (2) 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.01 %

_______________________________



(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.

(2) Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with net loss on equity securities, net loss on sale of securities and other assets, severance, the FDIC special assessment and loss on extinguishment of debt:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023

2023

2022 2023

2022

Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders Reported net income available to common stockholders $ 14,487 $ 13,163 $ 38,238 $ 88,808 $ 145,270 Adjustments to net income(1): Net (gain) loss on equity securities (321 ) 299 — 758 — Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets — 22 — 1,469 (1,397 ) Severance 25 8,562 5 9,093 2,198 FDIC special assessment 999 — — 999 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 740 Income tax effect of adjustments (208 ) (176 ) — (1,193 ) 145 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 14,982 $ 21,870 $ 38,243 $ 99,934 $ 146,956 Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above) Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.39 $ 0.56 $ 0.99 $ 2.58 $ 3.77 Adjusted return on average assets 0.49 % 0.69 % 1.23 % 0.79 % 1.24 % Adjusted return on average equity 5.48 7.76 13.72 8.82 13.20 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 6.41 9.38 17.34 10.77 16.67 Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets 1.54 1.48 1.55 1.48 1.57 Adjusted efficiency ratio 63.6 59.7 47.3 56.8 47.0

_______________________________



(1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 30% unless otherwise noted.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 1.58 % 1.73 % 1.56 % 1.56 % 1.61 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (0.01 ) Severance — (0.25 ) — (0.06 ) (0.02 ) FDIC special assessment (0.03 ) — — (0.01 ) — Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.54 % 1.48 % 1.55 % 1.48 % 1.57 %



The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023

2023

2022

2023 2022

Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP)(1) 65.0 % 70.5 % 47.7 % 60.4 % 48.0 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 53,944 $ 59,523 $ 50,702 $ 213,128 $ 200,730 Severance (25 ) (8,562 ) (5 ) (9,093 ) (2,198 ) FDIC special assessment (999 ) — — (999 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (740 ) Amortization of other intangible assets (350 ) (349 ) (431 ) (1,425 ) (1,878 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 52,570 $ 50,612 $ 50,266 $ 201,611 $ 195,914 Net interest income - as reported $ 74,121 $ 76,479 $ 96,804 $ 316,571 $ 379,863 Non-interest income - as reported $ 8,872 $ 7,928 $ 9,467 $ 36,206 $ 38,156 Net (gain) loss on equity securities (321 ) 299 — 758 — Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets — 22 — 1,469 (1,397 ) Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 8,551 $ 8,249 $ 9,467 $ 38,433 $ 36,759 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 82,672 $ 84,728 $ 106,271 $ 355,004 $ 416,622 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(2) 63.6 % 59.7 % 47.3 % 56.8 % 47.0 %

_______________________________

(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.

(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):