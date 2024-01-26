Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results
Total Deposits Grow By Over $276 Million on a Year-Over-Year Basis; Growth Driven By Deposit Gathering Group Hires
Capital Ratios Continue to Increase and Asset Quality Remains Stable
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $88.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, or $2.29 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $145.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, or $3.73 per diluted common share.
Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Our fourth quarter results were marked by a continued stabilization in our non-interest-bearing deposit base, a continued reduction in the pace of net interest margin compression, a steady build-up in our capital ratios and stable asset quality. As we close the book on 2023, we are pleased with the initial results of a number of initiatives that we undertook during the year. Specifically, we built out our Private and Commercial Bank via the hiring of several productive groups, we added a new Healthcare lending vertical that will help diversify our asset base over time and we upgraded numerous areas of our technology and treasury management capabilities. I would like to thank all of our employees for contributing to these achievements and look forward to continuing to grow our franchise. As we look forward to 2024, we have strategically positioned our balance sheet to benefit from projected Federal Reserve rate cuts.”
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $14.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, compared to $13.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $38.2 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 results included $1.0 million of pre-tax expense related to the FDIC special assessment for the recovery of losses related to the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Third quarter 2023 results included $8.6 million of pre-tax severance expense. The Company had an elevated effective tax rate in the second half of 2023 of approximately 35%; the tax rate is expected to normalize in 2024 to approximately 27%.
Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2023 Included:
- Total deposits increased $276 million on a year-over-year basis;
- The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the fourth quarter was 29%;
- The pace of NIM compression continued to slow in the fourth quarter; on a linked quarter basis, the NIM declined by 5 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a 16 basis point decline for the third quarter of 2023 and a 24 basis point decline for the second quarter of 2023;
- Loan originations increased to $195.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $153.4 million in the prior quarter;
- Credit quality continues to be stable with non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due representing only 0.21% of total assets as of December 31, 2023; and
- Capital ratios continue to build, with the Company’s Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio increasing to 10.94% at December 31, 2023.
Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $74.1 million compared to $76.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $96.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2022
|Net interest income
|$
|74,121
|$
|76,479
|$
|96,804
|Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")
|(55
|)
|186
|(390
|)
|Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|74,066
|$
|76,665
|$
|96,414
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|12,828,060
|$
|12,984,061
|$
|12,198,905
|NIM(1)
|2.29
|%
|2.34
|%
|3.15
|%
|Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)(2)
|2.29
|%
|2.34
|%
|3.14
|%
_______________________________
(1) NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2) Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PAA loans divided by average interest-earning assets.
Loan Portfolio
The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) (1) on the total loan portfolio was 5.29% at December 31, 2023, a 9 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.20% on the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2023.
Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|WAR
|Balance
|WAR
|Balance
|WAR
|Loans held for investment balances at period end:
|Business loans(2)
|$
|2,310,379
|6.81
|%
|$
|2,271,768
|6.72
|%
|$
|2,211,857
|6.05
|%
|One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment
|889,236
|4.47
|892,869
|4.39
|773,321
|3.96
|Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(3)(4)
|4,017,703
|4.53
|4,102,024
|4.45
|4,026,826
|4.08
|Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate
|3,381,842
|5.19
|3,374,281
|5.09
|3,317,485
|4.68
|Acquisition, development, and construction
|168,513
|8.71
|203,402
|8.92
|229,663
|8.19
|Other loans
|5,755
|6.75
|6,267
|6.28
|7,679
|10.22
|Loans held for investment
|$
|10,773,428
|5.29
|%
|$
|10,850,611
|5.20
|%
|$
|10,566,831
|4.76
|%
_______________________________
(1) Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
(3) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.
Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.
|(Dollars in millions)
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2022
|Loan originations
|$
|195.9
|$
|153.4
|$
|638.3
Deposits and Borrowed Funds
Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at December 31, 2023 were $10.53 billion, compared to $10.64 billion at September 30, 2023 and $10.25 billion at December 31, 2022. CEO Lubow commented, “Despite the impacts of reduced liquidity in the banking system, we were pleased to grow deposits on a year-over-year basis. Hires that we made in the second quarter of 2023 have already generated approximately $333 million of deposits, with 50% of the balances being in non-interest-bearing deposits.”
Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $1.12 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.13 billion at December 31, 2022.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $8.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, $7.9 million during the third quarter of 2023, and $9.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense was $53.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, $59.5 million during the third quarter of 2023, and $50.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $52.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, $50.6 million during the third quarter of 2023, and $50.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).
The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.58% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.73% during the linked quarter and 1.56% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.54% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.48% during the linked quarter and 1.55% for the fourth quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).
The efficiency ratio was 65.0% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 70.5% during the linked quarter and 47.7% during the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of net loss on equity securities, net loss on sale of securities and other assets, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 63.6% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 59.7% during the linked quarter and 47.3% during the fourth quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).
Income Tax Expense
The reported effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 35.6% compared to 35.1% for the third quarter of 2023, and 27.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The tax rate for 2024 is expected to be approximately 27%.
Credit Quality
Non-performing loans were $29.1 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $23.3 million at September 30, 2023 and $34.2 million at December 31, 2022.
A credit loss provision of $3.7 million was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a credit loss provision of $1.8 million during the third quarter of 2023, and a credit loss provision of $335 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2022. The credit loss provision in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily associated with provisioning for individually analyzed loans.
Capital Management
The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of December 31, 2023. All of the Company’s and the Bank’s risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the fourth and third quarters of 2023, respectively.
Book value per common share was $28.58 at December 31, 2023 compared to $28.03 at September 30, 2023.
Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $24.44 at December 31, 2023 compared to $23.87 at September 30, 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).
|
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|457,547
|$
|358,824
|$
|169,297
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|886,240
|869,879
|950,587
|Securities held-to-maturity
|594,639
|600,291
|585,798
|Loans held for sale
|10,159
|3,924
|—
|Loans held for investment, net:
|Business loans(1)
|2,310,379
|2,271,768
|2,211,857
|One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment
|889,236
|892,869
|773,321
|Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(2)(3)
|4,017,703
|4,102,024
|4,026,826
|Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate
|3,381,842
|3,374,281
|3,317,485
|Acquisition, development and construction
|168,513
|203,402
|229,663
|Other loans
|5,755
|6,267
|7,679
|Allowance for credit losses
|(71,743
|)
|(72,563
|)
|(83,507
|)
|Total loans held for investment, net
|10,701,685
|10,778,048
|10,483,324
|Premises and fixed assets, net
|44,868
|45,064
|46,749
|Premises held for sale
|905
|905
|—
|Restricted stock
|98,750
|90,085
|88,745
|Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")
|349,816
|347,400
|333,292
|Goodwill
|155,797
|155,797
|155,797
|Other intangible assets
|5,059
|5,409
|6,484
|Operating lease assets
|52,729
|55,600
|57,857
|Derivative assets
|122,132
|177,369
|154,485
|Accrued interest receivable
|55,666
|53,608
|48,561
|Other assets
|100,013
|109,202
|108,945
|Total assets
|$
|13,636,005
|$
|13,651,405
|$
|13,189,921
|Liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)
|$
|2,884,378
|$
|2,935,156
|$
|3,449,763
|Interest-bearing checking
|515,987
|630,686
|827,454
|Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)
|2,335,354
|2,309,440
|2,259,909
|Money market
|3,125,996
|3,211,197
|2,532,270
|Certificates of deposit
|1,607,683
|1,442,299
|1,115,364
|Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)
|10,469,398
|10,528,778
|10,184,760
|Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits
|61,121
|107,545
|69,455
|Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits
|136
|223
|192
|Total mortgage escrow deposits
|61,257
|107,768
|69,647
|FHLBNY advances
|1,313,000
|1,123,000
|1,131,000
|Other short-term borrowings
|—
|—
|1,360
|Subordinated debt, net
|200,196
|200,218
|200,283
|Derivative cash collateral
|108,100
|185,620
|153,040
|Operating lease liabilities
|55,454
|58,281
|60,340
|Derivative liabilities
|121,265
|160,712
|137,335
|Other liabilities
|81,110
|82,684
|82,573
|Total liabilities
|12,409,780
|12,447,061
|12,020,338
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, Series A
|116,569
|116,569
|116,569
|Common stock
|416
|416
|416
|Additional paid-in capital
|494,454
|494,470
|495,410
|Retained earnings
|813,007
|808,235
|762,762
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes
|(91,579
|)
|(106,913
|)
|(94,379
|)
|Unearned equity awards
|(8,622
|)
|(10,170
|)
|(8,078
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(98,020
|)
|(98,263
|)
|(103,117
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,226,225
|1,204,344
|1,169,583
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|13,636,005
|$
|13,651,405
|$
|13,189,921
_______________________________
(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.
|
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|
2023
|2022
|
2023
|2022
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|144,744
|$
|142,995
|$
|120,773
|$
|554,488
|$
|406,601
|Securities
|7,918
|7,916
|7,652
|32,179
|29,224
|Other short-term investments
|6,094
|6,930
|1,444
|22,693
|3,400
|Total interest income
|158,756
|157,841
|129,869
|609,360
|439,225
|Interest expense:
|Deposits and escrow
|66,650
|62,507
|22,017
|219,045
|38,433
|Borrowed funds
|15,617
|16,925
|9,783
|66,472
|19,117
|Derivative cash collateral
|2,368
|1,930
|1,265
|7,272
|1,812
|Total interest expense
|84,635
|81,362
|33,065
|292,789
|59,362
|Net interest income
|74,121
|76,479
|96,804
|316,571
|379,863
|Provision for credit losses
|3,720
|1,806
|335
|2,770
|5,374
|Net interest income after provision
|70,401
|74,673
|96,469
|313,801
|374,489
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges and other fees
|3,804
|3,963
|3,945
|16,437
|16,206
|Title fees
|466
|291
|453
|1,295
|2,031
|Loan level derivative income
|728
|783
|1,397
|7,081
|3,637
|BOLI income
|2,416
|2,317
|2,187
|9,748
|10,346
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
|531
|335
|621
|1,592
|1,797
|Gain on sale of residential loans
|12
|21
|55
|115
|448
|Net gain (loss) on equity securities
|321
|(299
|)
|—
|(758
|)
|—
|Net (loss) gain on sale of securities and other assets
|—
|(22
|)
|—
|(1,469
|)
|1,397
|Other
|594
|539
|809
|2,165
|2,294
|Total non-interest income
|8,872
|7,928
|9,467
|36,206
|38,156
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|30,383
|30,520
|31,632
|117,437
|120,108
|Severance
|25
|8,562
|5
|9,093
|2,198
|Occupancy and equipment
|7,261
|7,277
|7,356
|29,055
|30,220
|Data processing costs
|3,730
|4,309
|4,023
|16,474
|15,175
|Marketing
|1,765
|2,079
|1,559
|6,781
|5,900
|Professional services
|1,279
|1,277
|1,831
|6,155
|8,069
|Federal deposit insurance premiums(1)
|3,240
|1,866
|800
|8,853
|3,900
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|740
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|350
|349
|431
|1,425
|1,878
|Other
|5,911
|3,284
|3,065
|17,855
|12,542
|Total non-interest expense
|53,944
|59,523
|50,702
|213,128
|200,730
|Income before taxes
|25,329
|23,078
|55,234
|136,879
|211,915
|Income tax expense
|9,021
|8,093
|15,175
|40,785
|59,359
|Net income
|16,308
|14,985
|40,059
|96,094
|152,556
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,821
|1,822
|1,821
|7,286
|7,286
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|14,487
|$
|13,163
|$
|38,238
|$
|88,808
|$
|145,270
|Earnings per common share ("EPS"):
|Basic
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.99
|$
|2.29
|$
|3.73
|Diluted
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.99
|$
|2.29
|$
|3.73
|Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS
|38,216,476
|38,203,961
|38,123,221
|38,187,477
|38,538,834
_______________________________
(1) Fourth quarter of 2023 included $1.0 million of pre-tax expense related to the FDIC special assessment for the recovery of losses related to the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
|
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|At or For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Per Share Data:
|Reported EPS (Diluted)
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.99
|$
|2.29
|$
|3.73
|Cash dividends paid per common share
|0.25
|0.25
|0.24
|0.99
|0.96
|Book value per common share
|28.58
|28.03
|27.30
|28.58
|27.30
|Tangible common book value per share (1)
|24.44
|23.87
|23.09
|24.44
|23.09
|Common shares outstanding
|38,823
|38,811
|38,573
|38,823
|38,573
|Dividend payout ratio
|67.57
|%
|73.53
|%
|24.24
|%
|43.23
|%
|25.74
|%
|Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):
|Return on average assets
|0.48
|%
|0.44
|%
|1.23
|%
|0.71
|%
|1.22
|%
|Return on average equity
|5.32
|4.91
|13.72
|7.91
|13.05
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|6.20
|5.69
|17.34
|9.59
|16.49
|Net interest margin
|2.29
|2.34
|3.15
|2.46
|3.25
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|1.58
|1.73
|1.56
|1.56
|1.61
|Efficiency ratio
|65.0
|70.5
|47.7
|60.4
|48.0
|Effective tax rate
|35.62
|35.07
|27.47
|29.80
|28.01
|Balance Sheet Data:
|Average assets
|$
|13,630,096
|$
|13,759,493
|$
|12,985,203
|$
|13,625,215
|$
|12,466,762
|Average interest-earning assets
|12,828,060
|12,984,061
|12,198,905
|12,847,238
|11,684,501
|Average tangible common equity (1)
|948,024
|943,805
|888,973
|936,840
|889,026
|Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period (2)
|102.3
|102.0
|103.0
|102.3
|103.0
|Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|7.04
|%
|6.87
|%
|6.84
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
|7.91
|7.73
|7.73
|Tier 1 common equity ratio
|9.84
|9.67
|9.15
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|10.94
|10.76
|10.23
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|13.54
|13.33
|12.89
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|8.51
|8.38
|8.53
|Consolidated CRE concentration ratio (4)
|538
|547
|554
|Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans
|0.67
|0.67
|0.79
|Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans
|246.55
|311.16
|243.91
_______________________________
(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2) Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3) December 31, 2023 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(4) The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. December 31, 2023 is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
|
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Business loans(1)
|$
|2,264,401
|$
|38,740
|6.79
|%
|$
|2,260,203
|$
|38,384
|6.74
|%
|$
|2,070,440
|$
|30,387
|5.82
|%
|One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop
|893,008
|9,706
|4.31
|879,688
|9,165
|4.13
|750,849
|6,892
|3.64
|Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use
|4,070,327
|46,715
|4.55
|4,114,476
|46,099
|4.45
|3,998,478
|40,658
|4.03
|Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate
|3,376,581
|45,037
|5.29
|3,382,927
|44,184
|5.18
|3,263,917
|37,769
|4.59
|Acquisition, development, and construction
|188,022
|4,459
|9.41
|222,039
|5,075
|9.07
|243,512
|4,942
|8.05
|Other loans
|5,837
|87
|5.91
|6,156
|88
|5.67
|8,269
|125
|6.00
|Securities
|1,599,724
|7,918
|1.96
|1,619,960
|7,916
|1.94
|1,663,969
|7,652
|1.82
|Other short-term investments
|430,160
|6,094
|5.62
|498,612
|6,930
|5.51
|199,471
|1,444
|2.87
|Total interest-earning assets
|12,828,060
|158,756
|4.91
|%
|12,984,061
|157,841
|4.82
|%
|12,198,905
|129,869
|4.22
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|802,036
|775,432
|786,298
|Total assets
|$
|13,630,096
|$
|13,759,493
|$
|12,985,203
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking(2)
|$
|524,573
|$
|1,063
|0.80
|%
|$
|786,892
|$
|2,896
|1.46
|%
|$
|845,530
|$
|1,174
|0.55
|%
|Money market
|3,136,891
|27,541
|3.48
|2,975,267
|24,275
|3.24
|2,469,177
|6,620
|1.06
|Savings(2)
|2,295,882
|20,979
|3.63
|2,342,424
|20,316
|3.44
|2,234,968
|9,889
|1.76
|Certificates of deposit
|1,564,817
|17,067
|4.33
|1,494,491
|15,020
|3.99
|1,063,053
|4,334
|1.62
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|7,522,163
|66,650
|3.52
|7,599,074
|62,507
|3.26
|6,612,728
|22,017
|1.32
|FHLBNY advances
|1,174,848
|13,064
|4.41
|1,250,717
|14,370
|4.56
|724,902
|6,383
|3.49
|Subordinated debt, net
|200,210
|2,553
|5.06
|200,232
|2,553
|5.06
|200,298
|2,553
|5.06
|Other short-term borrowings
|—
|—
|—
|120
|2
|6.61
|90,275
|847
|3.72
|Total borrowings
|1,375,058
|15,617
|4.51
|1,451,069
|16,925
|4.63
|1,015,475
|9,783
|3.82
|Derivative cash collateral
|161,535
|2,368
|5.82
|156,795
|1,930
|4.88
|157,898
|1,265
|3.18
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|9,058,756
|84,635
|3.71
|%
|9,206,938
|81,362
|3.51
|%
|7,786,101
|33,065
|1.68
|%
|Non-interest-bearing checking(2)
|3,059,289
|3,065,186
|3,755,395
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|286,373
|265,559
|275,636
|Total liabilities
|12,404,418
|12,537,683
|11,817,132
|Stockholders' equity
|1,225,678
|1,221,810
|1,168,071
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|13,630,096
|$
|13,759,493
|$
|12,985,203
|Net interest income
|$
|74,121
|$
|76,479
|$
|96,804
|Net interest rate spread
|1.20
|%
|1.31
|%
|2.54
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.29
|%
|2.34
|%
|3.15
|%
|Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)(2)
|$
|10,581,452
|$
|66,650
|2.50
|%
|$
|10,664,260
|$
|62,507
|2.33
|%
|$
|10,368,123
|$
|22,017
|0.84
|%
_______________________________
(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2) Includes mortgage escrow deposits.
|
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|Asset Quality Detail
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Non-performing loans ("NPLs")
|Business loans (1)
|$
|18,574
|$
|19,555
|$
|27,787
|One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment
|3,248
|2,874
|3,203
|Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use
|—
|—
|—
|Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate
|6,620
|15
|2,491
|Acquisition, development, and construction
|657
|657
|657
|Other loans
|—
|219
|99
|Total Non-accrual loans
|$
|29,099
|$
|23,320
|$
|34,237
|Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")
|$
|29,099
|$
|23,320
|$
|34,237
|Loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")
|Business loans
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment
|—
|—
|—
|Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use
|—
|—
|—
|Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate
|—
|—
|—
|Acquisition, development, and construction
|—
|—
|—
|Other loans
|—
|—
|—
|90+ Delinquent
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|NPAs and 90+ Delinquent
|$
|29,099
|$
|23,320
|$
|34,237
|NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets
|0.21
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.26
|%
|Net charge-offs ("NCOs")
|$
|4,555
|$
|4,864
|$
|185
|NCOs / Average loans (2)
|0.17
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.01
|%
_______________________________
(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2) Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.
The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with net loss on equity securities, net loss on sale of securities and other assets, severance, the FDIC special assessment and loss on extinguishment of debt:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|
2023
|
2023
|2022
|
2023
|
2022
|Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|Reported net income available to common stockholders
|$
|14,487
|$
|13,163
|$
|38,238
|$
|88,808
|$
|145,270
|Adjustments to net income(1):
|Net (gain) loss on equity securities
|(321
|)
|299
|—
|758
|—
|Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets
|—
|22
|—
|1,469
|(1,397
|)
|Severance
|25
|8,562
|5
|9,093
|2,198
|FDIC special assessment
|999
|—
|—
|999
|—
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|740
|Income tax effect of adjustments
|(208
|)
|(176
|)
|—
|(1,193
|)
|145
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|14,982
|$
|21,870
|$
|38,243
|$
|99,934
|$
|146,956
|Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above)
|Adjusted EPS (Diluted)
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.99
|$
|2.58
|$
|3.77
|Adjusted return on average assets
|0.49
|%
|0.69
|%
|1.23
|%
|0.79
|%
|1.24
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity
|5.48
|7.76
|13.72
|8.82
|13.20
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|6.41
|9.38
|17.34
|10.77
|16.67
|Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets
|1.54
|1.48
|1.55
|1.48
|1.57
|Adjusted efficiency ratio
|63.6
|59.7
|47.3
|56.8
|47.0
_______________________________
(1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 30% unless otherwise noted.
The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported
|1.58
|%
|1.73
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.61
|%
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(0.01
|)
|Severance
|—
|(0.25
|)
|—
|(0.06
|)
|(0.02
|)
|FDIC special assessment
|(0.03
|)
|—
|—
|(0.01
|)
|—
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|(0.01
|)
|—
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.54
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.57
|%
The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|2023
|
2022
|Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP)(1)
|65.0
|%
|70.5
|%
|47.7
|%
|60.4
|%
|48.0
|%
|Non-interest expense - as reported
|$
|53,944
|$
|59,523
|$
|50,702
|$
|213,128
|$
|200,730
|Severance
|(25
|)
|(8,562
|)
|(5
|)
|(9,093
|)
|(2,198
|)
|FDIC special assessment
|(999
|)
|—
|—
|(999
|)
|—
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(740
|)
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|(350
|)
|(349
|)
|(431
|)
|(1,425
|)
|(1,878
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|52,570
|$
|50,612
|$
|50,266
|$
|201,611
|$
|195,914
|Net interest income - as reported
|$
|74,121
|$
|76,479
|$
|96,804
|$
|316,571
|$
|379,863
|Non-interest income - as reported
|$
|8,872
|$
|7,928
|$
|9,467
|$
|36,206
|$
|38,156
|Net (gain) loss on equity securities
|(321
|)
|299
|—
|758
|—
|Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets
|—
|22
|—
|1,469
|(1,397
|)
|Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|8,551
|$
|8,249
|$
|9,467
|$
|38,433
|$
|36,759
|Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|$
|82,672
|$
|84,728
|$
|106,271
|$
|355,004
|$
|416,622
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(2)
|63.6
|%
|59.7
|%
|47.3
|%
|56.8
|%
|47.0
|%
_______________________________
(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.
The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|13,636,005
|$
|13,651,405
|$
|13,189,921
|Goodwill
|(155,797
|)
|(155,797
|)
|(155,797
|)
|Other intangible assets
|(5,059
|)
|(5,409
|)
|(6,484
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|13,475,149
|$
|13,490,199
|$
|13,027,640
|Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,226,225
|$
|1,204,344
|$
|1,169,583
|Goodwill
|(155,797
|)
|(155,797
|)
|(155,797
|)
|Other intangible assets
|(5,059
|)
|(5,409
|)
|(6,484
|)
|Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|1,065,369
|1,043,138
|1,007,302
|Preferred stock, net
|(116,569
|)
|(116,569
|)
|(116,569
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|948,800
|$
|926,569
|$
|890,733
|Common shares outstanding
|38,823
|38,811
|38,573
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|7.04
|%
|6.87
|%
|6.84
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|7.91
|7.73
|7.73
|Book value per common share
|$
|28.58
|$
|28.03
|$
|27.30
|Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)
|24.44
|23.87
|23.09