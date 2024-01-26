Wasabi Partner Network Awards Honors Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions awarded Distributor of the Year, North America and EMEA, as well as Climb employee awarded MVP

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) has been named Distributor of the Year in both North America and EMEA by Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, in the inaugural Wasabi Partner Network Awards. This new awards program recognizes Wasabi partners that have gone above and beyond in 2023, through outstanding growth, innovative solutions, and exceptional partnership.



The Distributor of the Year recognizes year-over-year growth and overall partnership from a Wasabi Value Added Distributor.

Additionally, Nathan Wysocki – Climb Director of National Accounts, has been named the Wasabi MVP for North America. This award honors a single team member at a partner who has gone above and beyond in championing Wasabi within their organization, creating innovative solutions, and ensuring customer success. Nathan’s contributions have played a key role in Climb’s development and overall success.

“It is an honor for Climb Channel Solutions to be awarded Distributor of the Year in both North America and EMEA by Wasabi,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “We pride ourselves in providing the best service to both vendors, resellers and MSPs, and awards like this are a testament to that commitment. We look forward to continuing the momentum built in 2023 with a more comprehensive focus on strategic vendor partners like Wasabi. Congratulations to our global teams dedicated to our Wasabi business, as well as Nathan Wysocki for his recognition.”

Climb Channel Solutions is a global distributor dedicated to enabling channel partners with the latest in emerging and disruptive technology. Providing services to VARs, MSPs and DMRs, Climb is committed to onboarding the best in emerging technology, allowing partners to answer their customers’ needs with a full-stack solution. Working in a fast, flexible, and agile model, Climb differentiates itself from other distributors by catering to the vendor and reseller partners across the globe.

“Partners are a key part of what we do here at Wasabi, and we feel honored to recognize ones that have become an integral part of our partner network, delivering predictably priced, reliable, and scalable cloud storage to their end users worldwide,” said Marty Falaro, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Wasabi Technologies. “We look forward to making this an annual event and recognizing our partners for their hard work and collaboration in delivering best-in-class cloud storage.”

Wasabi provides low-cost, fast, and reliable cloud storage on-demand. Its high-performance storage is 80% less expensive than traditional cloud providers with no fees for egress or API requests. The combination of Climb Channel Solutions and Wasabi cloud storage is a perfect match for global channel partners.

Climb Channel Solutions was selected among a wide number of Wasabi partners from across the globe. You can learn more about the 2023 Wasabi Partner Network Awards at https://wasabi.com/tech-partners/2023-partner-awards/

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

