To His Excellency Mr. David John Hurley, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia
AZERBAIJAN, January 26 - 26 January 2024, 11:00
Dear Mr. Governor-General,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia.
I believe that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Australia will continue to flourish in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation, serving the interests of our peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you good health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Australia peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 23 January 2024