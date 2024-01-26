To His Excellency Mr. David John Hurley, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

Dear Mr. Governor-General,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia.

I believe that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Australia will continue to flourish in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation, serving the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Australia peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 January 2024