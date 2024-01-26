Vsign system provides more features to support businesses in declaring C/O of goods

VIETNAM, January 26 -

HÀ NỘI — The E-commerce Development Centre, Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), has developed the Vsign system to help import-export businesses reduce the time looking up information to perform work easier and faster.

Vsign (at www.vsign.vn) is a website that provides solutions to support businesses using digital signatures and printing Certificate of Origin (C/O) form AI according to the standards of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. C/O form AI is a preferential C/O type issued for goods originating from Việt Nam when exported to India and ASEAN member countries based on the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (AIFTA). Goods with C/O form AI will enjoy preferential import/export tax policies under the AIFTA.

The Vsign system recently has added more convenient management features for businesses when printing forms on A4 paper automatically, printing C/O applications or looking up the electronic C/O, C/O fees or fee payment receipts.

According to the centre's representative, on January 9, 2024, the MoIT’s Import-Export Department announced the issuance of a C/O form AI within the framework of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) for Việt Nam's export goods. Therefore, at the request of Indian customs authorities, C/O issuing organisations continue to issue C/O paper form AI for goods exported to member countries of the AITIGA Agreement. The process and procedures for issuing C/O comply with the provisions of Article 16 of Decree 31/2018/ND-CP dated March 8, 2018, detailing the Law on Foreign Trade Management on goods origin.

Specifically, after being approved electronically on the ecosys system, traders print C/O form AI stated in Notice No 257/TB-BCT dated October 10, 2022, of the Ministry of Industry and Trade on printing Certificates of Origin on regular A4 paper and submit the paper copy to the agency or organisation issuing the C/O.

For shipments that have been issued electronic C/O form AI from January 1, 2024, to the present, the MoIT’s Department of Import and Export has requested Indian authorities to temporarily accept them so that Vietnamese exports can enjoy preferential tariffs and the department will reissue a paper C/O with the ink signature and stamp of the C/O issuing organisation.

Therefore, the issuance of electronic AI form C/O will be announced by the MoIT's Import-Export Department after reaching an agreement with India and ASEAN member countries at the upcoming AITIGA Agreement Implementation Session.

In 2023, the E-commerce Development Centre supported more than 30,000 businesses with 100,000 declarations and printing of C/O forms from the Vsign system.

The E-commerce Development Center recommends that if businesses encounter problems related to electronic C/O issues, they can send a request to Vsign.vn website for in-depth support through three support phone numbers, including (024) 62705538; Hà Nội (024) 22205513; HCM City (028) 39152880 and email: dangkyca@ecomviet.vn. — VNS