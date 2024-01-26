IAM introduces second phase of South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade to associations and continues to collect opinions for further project design

MACAU, January 26 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) plans to construct the second phase of South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade, which covers a total area of about 60,000 square metres extending from Ponte Governador Nobre de Carvalho to Portas do Entendimento, so as to provide a high-quality and large scale waterfront leisure and recreational space for the public. IAM recently introduced the mentioned project proposal to the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, the Community Service Consultative Councils of three districts, multiple associations and relevant professional sectors respectively and listened to their opinions. The attendees generally agreed with the project and believed that the variety of functional zones can provide more high-quality leisure and play space for the public.

IAM recently held meetings to introduce the project proposal of the second phase of South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade to the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, the Community Service Consultative Councils of three districts, União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau, Macao Federation of Trade Unions, The Women’s General Association of Macau, Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau, Macau Economic and Livelihood Alliance, Macao New Chinese Youth Association, Macao Youth Federation, Architects Association of Macau and The Macau Institute of Engineers, etc. respectively. The attendees generally welcomed and agreed to the content of the proposal. They believed that the project can provide a more diversified landmark for the public to carry out their leisure, recreational and parent-child activities, which can also beautify the coastline and urban landscape. The attendees focused on the layout of the functional zones, the connectivity of the whole South Shore Leisure Area project and the ancillary transport facilities, etc. They also suggested the integration of elements for sustainable development, such as carbon neutrality, greening and energy conservation, into future construction projects. Some attendees hoped that more open spaces, such as large lawns, can be planned for the public to use freely for activities to soothe their bodies and minds. Furthermore, some attendees also offered suggestions regarding facility management and safety, facilities for shade and maintenance of environmental hygiene and blending greening elements into the micro-topographical design, etc.

IAM representatives thanked the attendees for their valuable opinions and carried out discussions about the project content with the attendees. They stated that project design of Macao Peninsula South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade will be carried out in phases and must complement the planning of the whole city. After integrating the opinions of all the competent authorities, the current area of “second phase of South Shore” is the most viable location for implementation. After the detailed information of the planning of Outer Harbour District-2 is complete, IAM will launch efforts within its competency according to the plan. Currently, “Optimisation works of pavement in Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-sen” has been launched. The works include widening and re-paving the road surface of the pavement in Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-sen to facilitate the public’s passage. In terms of ancillary transport facilities, the project includes the addition of a temporary road in the northern end of the leisure area for vehicles to enter and exit the leisure area in the existing Rua da Torre de Macau, connecting the main and other various entrances and exits of the leisure area. At the same time, about 80 roadside parking spaces, a certain number of motorcycle parking spaces and a passenger drop-off area for buses are also planned. IAM will also act in close coordination with the transport and construction works authorities to optimise the ancillary transport facilitiesgradually, so as to facilitate the public’s access of the leisure area.

IAM will continue to listen to the society and the public’s opinions through different channels, such as the community affairs symposia in different districts. IAM will also enhance the project according to the actual situation and feasibility and endeavour to launch the construction works in late 2024. IAM hopes that the creation of Macao Peninsula South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade can provide the public with a multipurpose waterfront recreational and leisure space while optimising the waterfront scenery of the city.