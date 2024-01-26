UM organises science activity for secondary students to enhance their laboratory skills

MACAU, January 26 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) organised the 7th instalment of its science popularisation activity ‘The Pursuit of Research’ for local secondary school students. The activity provided an opportunity for students to conduct health science-related experiments, allowing them to experience the fun of scientific research and enhance their practical laboratory skills.

Under the guidance of Lei Chon Lok, assistant professor at FHS and other FHS members, a total of 50 students from Chan Sui Ki Perpetual Help College, Hou Kong Middle School, Escola Estrela do Mar, Escola Secundária Luso-Chinesa de Luís Gonzaga Gomes, Zheng Guanying Official School and Colégio Diocesano de São José—3 Escola participated in the activity. Each student individually conducted several experiments about biomedical sciences, pharmaceutical technology and bioinformatics. The experiments enabled them to grasp the related scientific theories, acquire practical laboratory skills, and understand the practical significance of health sciences in real life. The students also attended an admission talk to learn about FHS’s programmes, faculty, research achievements, teaching facilities and developments.

Sun Weng Yan, a teacher from Colégio Diocesano de São José—3 Escola, agreed that the activity broadened students’ scientific horizons. She said that the hands-on experiments enhanced students’ understanding and acquisition of learned knowledge, while also increasing their interest in scientific research. Students were also given an opportunity to combine theoretical knowledge with practical experience and develop their proficiency in laboratory skills.

Leong Weng Yin, a student from Chan Sui Ki Perpetual Help College, expressed appreciation for the activity, which allowed him to acquire new skills. He acknowledged his initial shortcomings during the experiments, under the careful guidance of the faculty members, he successfully mastered the basic techniques and produced pills.

Yip Wa Huen, a student from Escola Estrela do Mar with a keen interest in biomedicine, expressed that the activity enabled her to experience university life in advance and gain a better understanding of UM’s state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and resources. Furthermore, she believed that advanced facilities play an important role in researchers’ work, adding that she hoped to become a researcher herself.

In addition to ‘The Pursuit of Research’ series, FHS regularly organises various science popularisation activities for local secondary school students, including science talks, the Health Sciences Summer Camp, and a one-day camp for students in the Principals’ Recommended Admission Scheme. These activities aim to foster students’ interest in science, expand their horizons and stimulate their curiosity in science. Committed to the sustainable development of scientific research, FHS is dedicated to promoting science education and fostering a strong integration of science and education, thus contributing to the cultivation of scientific research talent.