Global Reverse Logistics Market Surges to USD 958.3 Billion by 2028 with a 5.6% CAGR | Allied Market Research

reverse logistics market report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Reverse Logistics Market by Return Type (Recalls, Commercial & B2B returns, Repairable returns, End of use returns and End of life returns), End User (E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronic, Retail, Luxury Goods, and Reusable Packaging), and Service (Transportation, Warehousing, Reselling, Replacement Management, Refund Management Authorization, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". ๐€๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐š๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ $๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ” ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ซ $๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ‘ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ”% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5191

๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ž ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ :

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ง ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž :

Recalls

Commercial Returns

Repairable Returns

End-of-use Returns

End of life returns

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ :

E-commerce

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Electronic

Retail

Luxury goods

Reusable packaging

๐๐ฒ ๐’๐„๐‘๐•๐ˆ๐‚๐„ :

Transportation

Warehousing

Reselling

Replacement Management

Refund Management Authorization

Others

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜ :

By return type, the end of life returns segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By end user, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By service, the replacement management segment is expected to offer significant growth during the forecast timeframe.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reverse-logistics-market/purchase-options

In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Due to the booming e-commerce industry in emerging economies, infrastructural development, and increased adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region, China dominated the global reverse logistics market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In emerging and industrialized economies, reverse logistics services are increasingly being used to expedite the movement of returned and damaged items back to the producer. Reverse logistics services are used by the manufacturers to recapture value after a product has been sold or at the end of its lifecycle.

By return type, the reverse logistics market is categorized into the recalls, commercial returns and B2B returns, repairable returns, end of use returns, and end of life returns. The commercial returns segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the increase in adoption of reverse logistics by various manufacturers. The rise in demand for efficient reverse logistics services in the remote areas further increases the demand for commercial return reverse logistics segment around the world. Evolution of reverse logistics solutions such as IoT based reverse logistics services, automation of reverse logistics, and other technologies improves the agility of reverse logistics services. The rising global e-commerce market stimulates the growth of commercial returns necessitating the need for an effective reverse logistics services.

Based on end user, the reverse logistics market is segregated into e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer electronic, retail, luxury goods, and reusable packaging. In 2020, the e-commerce segment dominated the end-user segment, owing to rising consumer spending in developing and developed nations, as well as increased investment in transportation infrastructure around the world.

The expansion of e-commerce industry, increased product recall due to stringent government rules for product quality in the automotive industry, and rise of tech-driven reverse logistics services and growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, are expected to drive the global reverse logistics market growth over the forecast period. However, lack of control of manufacturers on reverse logistics service and uncertainty in the reverse logistics process is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, introduction of Blockchain technology and reduction in losses owing to adoption of a multi-modal system is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5191

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Core Logistic Private Limited

CCR Logistics Systems AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DB Schenker

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd

๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ :

Hazardous Goods Logistics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hazardous-goods-logistics-market-A11528

Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehousing-and-distribution-logistics-market-A11526

Automotive Logistics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-logistics-market-A31507