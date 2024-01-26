Global Reverse Logistics Market Surges to USD 958.3 Billion by 2028 with a 5.6% CAGR | Allied Market Research

reverse logistics market report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Reverse Logistics Market by Return Type (Recalls, Commercial & B2B returns, Repairable returns, End of use returns and End of life returns), End User (E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronic, Retail, Luxury Goods, and Reusable Packaging), and Service (Transportation, Warehousing, Reselling, Replacement Management, Refund Management Authorization, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟔𝟑𝟓.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 $𝟗𝟓𝟖.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5191

𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 :

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 :

Recalls

Commercial Returns

Repairable Returns

End-of-use Returns

End of life returns

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 :

E-commerce

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Electronic

Retail

Luxury goods

Reusable packaging

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐄 :

Transportation

Warehousing

Reselling

Replacement Management

Refund Management Authorization

Others

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By return type, the end of life returns segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By end user, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By service, the replacement management segment is expected to offer significant growth during the forecast timeframe.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reverse-logistics-market/purchase-options

In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Due to the booming e-commerce industry in emerging economies, infrastructural development, and increased adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region, China dominated the global reverse logistics market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In emerging and industrialized economies, reverse logistics services are increasingly being used to expedite the movement of returned and damaged items back to the producer. Reverse logistics services are used by the manufacturers to recapture value after a product has been sold or at the end of its lifecycle.

By return type, the reverse logistics market is categorized into the recalls, commercial returns and B2B returns, repairable returns, end of use returns, and end of life returns. The commercial returns segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the increase in adoption of reverse logistics by various manufacturers. The rise in demand for efficient reverse logistics services in the remote areas further increases the demand for commercial return reverse logistics segment around the world. Evolution of reverse logistics solutions such as IoT based reverse logistics services, automation of reverse logistics, and other technologies improves the agility of reverse logistics services. The rising global e-commerce market stimulates the growth of commercial returns necessitating the need for an effective reverse logistics services.

Based on end user, the reverse logistics market is segregated into e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer electronic, retail, luxury goods, and reusable packaging. In 2020, the e-commerce segment dominated the end-user segment, owing to rising consumer spending in developing and developed nations, as well as increased investment in transportation infrastructure around the world.

The expansion of e-commerce industry, increased product recall due to stringent government rules for product quality in the automotive industry, and rise of tech-driven reverse logistics services and growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, are expected to drive the global reverse logistics market growth over the forecast period. However, lack of control of manufacturers on reverse logistics service and uncertainty in the reverse logistics process is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, introduction of Blockchain technology and reduction in losses owing to adoption of a multi-modal system is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5191

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Core Logistic Private Limited

CCR Logistics Systems AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DB Schenker

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Hazardous Goods Logistics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hazardous-goods-logistics-market-A11528

Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehousing-and-distribution-logistics-market-A11526

Automotive Logistics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-logistics-market-A31507