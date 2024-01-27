Zil Money Corporation Releases Malappuram Marathon Mobile App

The participants can use the Malappuram Marathon mobile app to get all event details.

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money Corporation has announced the launch of the Malappuram Marathon mobile app. The unveiling ceremony took place at Malappuram Civil Station by V R Vinod, the District Collector of Malappuram. The marathon is scheduled for February 18, 2024, under the theme 'Run for the Future.'

The Malappuram marathon mobile app is now available to download on Android and iOS smartphones. The app provides all details about the event and will have regular updates to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all participants.

Malappuram marathon, conducted by Zil Money Corporation in collaboration with Malayala Manorama, promises rewards worth two lakhs rupees and an unforgettable experience for seasoned runners and emerging talents. Participants are allowed to register for only one category, and only registered participants will be eligible to participate in this exciting event. Registration is currently open and is free, and interested individuals are encouraged to sign up early to avail of exclusive benefits.

The marathon has three categories, each offering exciting rewards, including cash prizes, T-shirts, medals, certificates, gifts, and sports kits. The Half Marathon (21 KM) welcomes individuals aged 18 and above, with cash prizes of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000 for the first, second, and third-place winners, respectively. The Mini Marathon (10 KM), exclusively for women aged 18 and above, offers cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 for the top three winners.

The Half and Mini marathons extend rewards to participants securing positions four to ten and a premium sports kit for the top ten athletes over 50 years.

The Zil Run (3 KM) category is open to all participants with no age limit, with a cash prize of ₹5,000 for the first-place finisher. Additionally, the next 30 best athletes will be recognized with various rewards.