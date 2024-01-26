Socks Market to Hit US$ 56 Billion by 2033 | Updated Insights Report by Persistence Market Research

The Socks Market is experiencing significant growth driven by evolving fashion trends, comfort-conscious consumers, and advancements in materials and technology. Socks, available in various styles and lengths, have become a versatile accessory for different age groups and activities

New York, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Socks Market is witnessing substantial growth as socks continue to be a staple in everyday attire, extending across various age groups and activities. The global socks market is projected to expand at ~6.0% CAGR and reach ~US$ 56.0 billion by the end of 2033, up from its current market size of ~US$ 33.1 billion. Socks are a type of clothing worn on the feet, offering various benefits such as comfort, moisture control, hygiene, and fashion. They come in different styles and lengths, catering to people of all ages and genders, and are suitable for various activities and occasions, including casual, sports, formal, and specialized uses like medical compression socks or athletic performance socks. The socks market is relatively open to new entrants, with moderate startup costs, making it accessible for entrepreneurs to begin with limited product offerings and expand as they establish a customer base.



The global Socks Market is witnessing substantial growth as socks continue to be a staple in everyday attire, extending across various age groups and activities. Factors contributing to this growth include evolving fashion trends, increasing awareness of comfort and moisture management, and advancements in materials and technology. With a wide range of styles and lengths available, socks cater to diverse preferences, making them a versatile accessory for casual wear, sports, formal attire, and specialized needs like compression socks. The market's accessibility and relatively low entry barriers also create opportunities for new players to innovate and expand their product portfolios.

Socks Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 ~US$ 35.1 billion Estimated Revenue 2033 ~US$ 56 billion Growth Rate – CAGR 6.0% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 300Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Product type

Material

Length

End User

Sales Channel

Region







Regions Covered



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Key Companies Profiled Adidas Group

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

Skechers Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

VF Corporation

Darn Tough

Recreational Equipment Inc.

Drymax Technologies Inc.

Socks: Market Dynamics:

The socks market exhibits dynamic and multifaceted market dynamics driven by various factors. First and foremost, the growing demand for socks as essential apparel items ensures a consistent market presence. Socks have transcended their functional role to become fashion statements, with consumers constantly seeking new styles, colors, and patterns, resulting in evolving fashion trends that influence market dynamics. Furthermore, the increasing interest in fitness and athletic activities has boosted the demand for sports and performance socks, emphasizing features such as moisture-wicking and support. This segment of the market responds to the evolving needs of health-conscious and active consumers.

Health and wellness considerations have also contributed to market growth, particularly in the healthcare sector, where medical compression socks offer therapeutic benefits. As consumers prioritize their well-being, this segment is expected to expand. The rise of e-commerce has revolutionized the socks market, making products easily accessible to a broader customer base. This shift in shopping behavior has allowed both established and new sock brands to reach a wider audience.

Sustainability is another significant factor influencing market dynamics. Consumers increasingly seek eco-friendly and sustainable sock options, driving the growth of brands that offer recycled materials and ethical manufacturing processes. Seasonal variations in demand are also evident, with warm and thermal socks in high demand during the winter months, reflecting changing consumer needs throughout the year.

Innovations in sock technology, such as odor-resistant and antibacterial properties, cater to health-conscious consumers and contribute to market growth. Moreover, customization and personalization options, including custom and personalized socks, are gaining popularity as consumers seek unique and distinctive fashion choices.

Finally, the global expansion of the socks market continues, with emerging markets witnessing increased demand as incomes rise and fashion trends spread. These dynamics collectively shape a competitive and ever-evolving market landscape, encouraging sock manufacturers and retailers to adapt and innovate to meet changing consumer preferences.

Country-wise Analysis:

Analysis by Country What's the Socks Market Opportunity Like in the United States?

Growing Participation in Outdoor and Sports Activities in the U.S.

The U.S. socks market presents a promising growth potential driven by shifting consumer preferences, material innovations, and a rising focus on sustainability. The opportunity for sock companies in the United States is substantial, driven by the increasing demand for comfort, functionality, eco-friendly materials, and long-lasting durability.

The U.S. boasts well-established sock brands, and as of June 30, 2021, with a population of approximately 332 million, data from Dowi Hosiery Mills indicates that the average person owns around 10 pairs of socks. This number has consistently risen over the years, fueled by the growing participation of Americans in outdoor and sports activities. The market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

What Factors Impact the Socks Market in China?

Surging Sock Demand Driven by Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income in China

The Chinese socks market is poised for rapid growth, with an impressive CAGR of ~8.7% expected during the forecast period. China has undergone significant urbanization, with urban areas witnessing higher living standards and increased income levels, leading to greater disposable income and consumer spending. As more individuals migrate to cities, the demand for socks, a fundamental clothing item, experiences a natural uptick.

Furthermore, the surge in e-commerce platforms and online shopping in China has made it more convenient for consumers to access a wide array of socks from both domestic and international brands. Online shopping offers advantages such as convenience, a diverse product selection, and price comparison, all contributing to the overall surge in sock sales in China.

What Appeals to Italy's Socks Market?

Fashion and Textile Industry Influence on Italy's Socks Market

Italy has a longstanding reputation for its fashion and design sector. Italian brands are celebrated for their craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and innovative sock designs, echoing the country's reputation for style. This reputation extends to the socks market, where Italian manufacturers and designers are known for producing stylish and high-quality socks that cater to a broad spectrum of consumer preferences.

Additionally, Italy plays a significant role in the global fashion and textile industry. Italian sock manufacturers export their products to markets worldwide, capitalizing on Italy's reputation for quality and fashion-forward designs. The international demand for Italian-made socks significantly contributes to the growth and recognition of the socks market in Italy. Furthermore, Italy's socks market holds a substantial market share, accounting for nearly 21.3% of the European market.

Competition Landscape:

The socks market is highly competitive, with a range of brands and models available at different price points. Some of the leading brands in the market include Adidas Group, Nike Inc., Puma SE, among others. These players have a major focus on research & development, they strive to introduce novel products with extra comfort and improved materials to enhance their market presence.

For Instance:

In 2023, Zhejiang Xenfang develop new graphene-enhanced antibacterial socks. Company entitlement that socks achieve 90% antibacterial effect with better performance and quality.

In 2023, HercLéon introduced 'HercSocks 5.0' a travel-focused sock built with durability, performance, and comfort in mind to keep the active adventurer supported throughout their entire journey.

In 2022, LYCRA Company Introduces Thermolite Everyday Warmth Technology for socks, which helps to keep feet warm.



Key Segments Covered in Socks Industry Research

Socks Market by Product Type

Speciality Socks

Sports and Athletic Socks

Casual Socks

Formal Socks

Others



Socks Market by Material:

Cotton

Wool

Polyester

Nylon

Spandex

Acrylic

Others



Socks Market by Length:

Ankle Socks

Crew Socks

Calf Socks

No-Show Socks

Others



Socks Market by End User:

Men

Women

Kids



Socks Market by Sales Channel:

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Retail Appraisal Chain

Independent Retail Outlet

Online Retailer

Multi-brand Store

Other Sales Channel

Socks Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East Africa



