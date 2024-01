Europe Road Freight Transport Market to Hit USD 596.92 Billion by 2025, with a 6.5% CAGR | Allied Market Research

Europe Road Freight Transportation Industry Size

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Europe Road Freight Transportation Market by End-Use Industry and Destination: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015-2025," ๐"๐ก๐ž ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐ซ๐จ๐š๐ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ž๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $๐Ÿ'๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ'.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ" ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ", ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $๐Ÿ"๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ".๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ", ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐' ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ".๐Ÿ"% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ".๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐' ๐Ž๐ ๐"๐‡๐„ ๐'๐"๐"๐ƒ๐˜ :By end-use industry, the healthcare segment is expected to register a significant growth rate in the Europe road freight transportation market analysis during the forecast period.Based on destination, the international or cross border segment is expected to register a significant growth rate in the Europe road freight transportation market analysis during the forecast period.Spain is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This study includes analytical depiction of the market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐'๐จ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐"๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ :๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ :ManufacturingFood and beveragesRetailAgricultureMetal and MiningHealthcareOthers๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง :International and Cross BorderDomestic๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ :GermanyFranceUKItalySpainRest of EuropePresently, Germany dominates the market, followed by France and the UK in terms of revenue. However, Spain is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Factors, such as increase in trading activities due to globalization, rise in focus of manufacturers & retailers on core competencies, and development of the e-commerce industry, drive the growth of the market.However, risk toward goodwill of manufacturers and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service hamper the growth of the Europe road freight transportation market. Moreover, strategic partnership with end users, surge in use of IT solutions & software, and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Europe road freight transportation market size Efficient and continuous services are required by customers in the freight transportation industry, which enable the operating companies to enhance their services as per the demand. This provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the market players as well as supports the market toward a positive growth.Moreover, road freight transportation offers numerous advantages such as flexibility and convenience for door-to-door delivery services and speedy delivery of products for shorter & medium distances. Road freight transportation is implemented mainly in domestic countries as they share a common border through which transportation activities can be carried out at a much cheaper cost. Moreover, several trade agreements between neighboring countries & governments have also supplemented the growth of road freight transportation across different locations.๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :CMA CGM SA,Deutsche Bahn AG,DHL,DSV,Kuehne + Nagel,AP Moller Maersk,PRIMAFRIO SL,Turners (Soham) Ltd.,UPS,Wincanton Plc.