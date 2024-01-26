Europe Road Freight Transport Market to Hit USD 596.92 Billion by 2025, with a 6.5% CAGR | Allied Market Research
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Europe Road Freight Transportation Market by End-Use Industry and Destination: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015-2025," 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟗𝟒.𝟏𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓𝟗𝟔.𝟗𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.
𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :
By end-use industry, the healthcare segment is expected to register a significant growth rate in the Europe road freight transportation market analysis during the forecast period.
Based on destination, the international or cross border segment is expected to register a significant growth rate in the Europe road freight transportation market analysis during the forecast period.
Spain is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
This study includes analytical depiction of the market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 :
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 :
Manufacturing
Food and beverages
Retail
Agriculture
Metal and Mining
Healthcare
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :
International and Cross Border
Domestic
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 :
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Presently, Germany dominates the market, followed by France and the UK in terms of revenue. However, Spain is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Factors, such as increase in trading activities due to globalization, rise in focus of manufacturers & retailers on core competencies, and development of the e-commerce industry, drive the growth of the market.
However, risk toward goodwill of manufacturers and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service hamper the growth of the Europe road freight transportation market. Moreover, strategic partnership with end users, surge in use of IT solutions & software, and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Europe road freight transportation market size.
Efficient and continuous services are required by customers in the freight transportation industry, which enable the operating companies to enhance their services as per the demand. This provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the market players as well as supports the market toward a positive growth.
Moreover, road freight transportation offers numerous advantages such as flexibility and convenience for door-to-door delivery services and speedy delivery of products for shorter & medium distances. Road freight transportation is implemented mainly in domestic countries as they share a common border through which transportation activities can be carried out at a much cheaper cost. Moreover, several trade agreements between neighboring countries & governments have also supplemented the growth of road freight transportation across different locations.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :
CMA CGM SA,
Deutsche Bahn AG,
DHL,
DSV,
Kuehne + Nagel,
AP Moller Maersk,
PRIMAFRIO SL,
Turners (Soham) Ltd.,
UPS,
Wincanton Plc.
