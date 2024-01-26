Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,663 in the last 365 days.

Statement from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Director Wang Yi

 

JANUARY 25, 2024

 

On January 26-27, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, Thailand. This meeting continues the commitment by both sides at the November 2023 Woodside Summit between President Biden and President Xi to maintain strategic communication and responsibly manage the relationship.

###

You just read:

Statement from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Director Wang Yi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more