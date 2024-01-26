Statement from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Director Wang Yi
JANUARY 25, 2024
On January 26-27, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, Thailand. This meeting continues the commitment by both sides at the November 2023 Woodside Summit between President Biden and President Xi to maintain strategic communication and responsibly manage the relationship.
###