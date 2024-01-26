Flash News: OKX DeFi Now Offering an APR Boost of Up to 8% on SOL as Part of 'Solana Super Season' Campaign

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 26, 2024.



OKX DeFi Now Offering an APR Boost of Up to 8% on SOL as Part of 'Solana Super Season' Campaign



OKX today announced that, until April 1, 2024, eligible users who stake SOL on OKX DeFi via the following protocols will have the opportunity to earn an additional APR of up to 8% on their tokens (on top of any base APR):



This enhanced APR is part of OKX's ongoing 'Solana Super Season' campaign, which features a prize pool worth up to USD150,000 and aims to encourage users to interact with the Solana blockchain's ecosystem and trade Solana-based tokens and listings.



The campaign also includes the following promotions and trading competitions*:

Solana Futures Season : From January 18 at 04:00 (UTC) to January 31, 2024 at 03:59 (UTC), eligible users trading any of the following perpetual listings on OKX's centralized exchange will have the opportunity to claim a share of a 100,000 USDT reward pool: SOL/USDT, GMT/USDT, PYTH/USDT, BONK/USDT and JTO/USDT. The winners will be determined by ranking the top 50 users with the highest percentage of Profit and Loss (PnL). In addition, new users who sign up to OKX and join the competition within the campaign period will enjoy a 10% boost on their PnL percentage score on the competition's leaderboard. The first 3,500 eligible users who trade at least 25,000 USDT worth of SOL/USDT, GMT/USDT, PYTH/USDT, BONK/UST or JTO/USDT on OKX's perpetual futures market will also receive 350,000 BONK tokens.

From January 18 at 04:00 (UTC) to January 31, 2024 at 03:59 (UTC), eligible users trading any of the following perpetual listings on OKX's centralized exchange will have the opportunity to claim a share of a 100,000 USDT reward pool: SOL/USDT, GMT/USDT, PYTH/USDT, BONK/USDT and JTO/USDT. The winners will be determined by ranking the top 50 users with the highest percentage of Profit and Loss (PnL). Solana Ecosystem: Marinade Bonus Event: From January 2 to April 1, users who stake SOL into Marinade Finance's liquidity pool on Web3 DeFi will receive an enhanced APR of up to 2% on their staked funds, in addition to any base APR. Web3 DeFi users can further stake mSOL into Orca V3's 'SOL-mSOL' liquidity pool to earn extra rewards.

From January 2 to April 1, users who stake SOL into Marinade Finance's liquidity pool on will receive an enhanced APR of up to 2% on their staked funds, in addition to any base APR. Web3 DeFi users can further stake mSOL into Orca V3's 'SOL-mSOL' liquidity pool to earn extra rewards. Cryptopedia Solana Season: From January 10, users interacting with Solana ecosystem DApps MarginFi , Jupiter , Meteora , Sniper and Kamino Finance via OKX Wallet's Cryptopedia will have the opportunity to receive Solana-based airdrop rewards.

In the coming weeks, OKX is set to unveil additional promotions and a trading competition as part of its 'Solana Super Season' campaign. This includes the 'Solana Season Showdown,' offering OKX DEX users who trade eligible tokens the opportunity to claim rewards. Further details will be announced soon.

* Note: Not all products are available in all regions. OKX reserves the right to determine and amend the rules of the campaign at any time without further notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, or terminating this campaign, modifying the eligibility conditions for users participating in the campaign, and adjusting the campaign and reward rules. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here .

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer



