St Albans Barracks/ Possession of Stolen Property

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000451

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802)-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/24/24 at approximately 1600 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION(S): Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Perry Harness

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VICTIM: Tractor Supply Co of Enosburg

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 24th, 2024, at approximately 1600 hours dispatch received a report of a theft at the Enosburg Tractor Supply Co. Further investigation revealed an unidentified male had been driven to the store, the male entered the store and returned to the vehicle with a stolen DeWalt electric chainsaw. With assistance from an anonymous tip replying to a request for information press release, the operator of the vehicle was found to be Perry Harness. Harness admitted to operating the vehicle knowing the item was stolen and disclosed the identity of the subject who stole the chainsaw.

Ultimately Harness was citied to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 03/26/2024 at 0830 hours for the charge of Possession of Stolen Property.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/26/24, 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993