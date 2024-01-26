Hydraulic Hammer Market Size to Reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2032, According to Persistence Market Research

The Hydraulic Hammer Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing construction and mining activities worldwide. With advancements in technology and a rising focus on durability and environmental sustainability, hydraulic hammers are becoming indispensable tools in various industries

New York, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hydraulic Hammer Market is experiencing notable growth driven by the construction and mining industries' demand for efficient and powerful equipment. The Global Hydraulic Hammer Market was valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2022. Worldwide sales of hydraulic hammers are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% and reach a value of US$ 2.1 billion by the end of 2033.



These hydraulic hammers, also known as rock breakers or hydraulic breakers, play a crucial role in breaking and demolishing hard materials like rocks and concrete, making them essential tools for various applications. With ongoing infrastructure development and urbanization projects worldwide, the demand for hydraulic hammers is expected to continue rising. Advancements in technology, improved durability, and eco-friendly options are further propelling market growth. Moreover, expanding construction activities in emerging economies are contributing to the global expansion of the hydraulic hammer market.

Modernization and development of infrastructure in the construction industry have boosted the demand for hydraulic hammers on a global scale. Hydraulic hammers are employed in construction activities such as excavation and demolition, making them essential tools for infrastructure development and renovation. In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in safety concerns among end-use industries when using heavy equipment such as hydraulic hammers. Despite the challenges faced by businesses, including labor and time, the advantages of using hydraulic hammers have made work much easier. The higher operational efficiency of hydraulic hammers is a key factor that is driving their demand across industries and regions.

Hydraulic Hammer: Market Dynamics

The global population growth and urbanization trends have led to a surge in demand for housing, infrastructure, and industrial developments, driving an increased need for hydraulic hammers in construction activities.

Furthermore, the growing mining industry and exploration activities are expected to boost the demand for hydraulic hammers during the forecast period. Additionally, the focus on sustainability and adherence to environmental regulations is becoming a driving force in the market, as governments worldwide prioritize eco-friendly equipment for sustainable development.

Manufacturers are actively developing advanced technologies like automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence, which are anticipated to significantly enhance the efficiency, speed, and accuracy of hydraulic hammers. This, in turn, will result in substantial benefits in terms of cost savings, productivity, and safety.

The introduction of hybrid hydraulic hammers that combine both hydraulic and pneumatic technologies offers improved performance, increased efficiency, and reduced noise levels. Manufacturers are also embracing online platforms to expand their product reach and reduce operational costs, further contributing to the market's growth.

The growth in the construction and mining industries is driving the demand for high-performance hydraulic hammers. The expanding construction sector, fueled by population growth, necessitates the development of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and tunnels. Hydraulic hammers are sought after for their ability to boost productivity and reduce energy consumption, making them a cost-effective choice for various applications.

Rising urbanization and population growth are spurring the construction of commercial spaces, with government support and investments driving projects like highways and railways. This surge in construction activities further propels the need for hydraulic hammers.

The global demand for minerals is on the rise, leading to increased exploration and mining activities worldwide. Mining companies are investing in advanced machinery, including hydraulic hammers, to enhance mineral extraction processes, especially in underground and deep-sea mining projects.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of hydraulic hammers are Caterpillar, Volvo AB, John Deere, Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Soosan heavy industries, Montabert, Hyundai Everdigm, Furukawa, Astec Industries, Inc., and Stanley Infrastructure.

To gain a competitive advantage in the industry, key manufacturers are developing innovative hydraulic hammers. Market players are also heavily investing in expansions, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to expand their global footprint.

For instance:

In December 2021, Caterpillar introduced two new Cat® Performance Series Hammers designed to deliver high production and low maintenance operation on large excavators.

In July 2020, Astec Industries’ Materials Solutions Group released the BreakerBOSS 5D, its latest mobile rock breaker.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology entered into an agreement to acquire Allied Construction Products LLC (Allied), a hydraulic hammer distributor that serves the construction and mining industries.



Region-wise Insights

How is Demand for Hydraulic Hammers Shaping Up in Asia Pacific?

Increasing Government Funding for Infrastructure and Mining Projects

Demand for hydraulic hammers is expected to increase due to factors such as rapid urbanization and the rapidly expanding economies that are the result of significant investments in infrastructure, including highways and bridges.

The Asia Pacific region has a large population. As the population continues to grow, the demand for housing, commercial buildings, and public infrastructure is also increasing. Hydraulic hammers play a critical role in construction activities such as demolition, excavation, and rock breaking, making them an essential tool for the industry.

The implementation of infrastructure development policies by governments in the Asia Pacific region is contributing to the growing demand for hydraulic hammers.

For example, the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative launched by the Chinese government to improve infrastructure connectivity across Asia, Europe, and Africa is creating new opportunities for hydraulic hammer manufacturers to expand their business in the region.



The Asia Pacific region has vast mineral resources, and many countries are investing in mining activities to exploit these resources. Hydraulic hammers are essential in mining operations as they are used for breaking rocks and excavating minerals.

Hydraulic Hammer Industry Segmentation

By Weight:

2 to 3 Tonnes

3.1 to 6 Tonnes

Above 6 Tonnes



By End-use Industry:

Mining

Quarries

Construction

Others

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia, East Asia, and Pacific

Middle East

Africa

India

China

