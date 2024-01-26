Body Contouring Devices Market to Touch USD 5,536.35 Million at 15% CAGR by 2032

Explore the burgeoning Body Contouring Devices Market driven by rising obesity rates, non-invasive treatments, and innovative technologies. Witness the transformative impact of body contouring procedures on the healthcare and cosmetic industry's future

New York, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The body contouring devices market is a rapidly growing industry that focuses on the development and production of medical devices used to reshape and sculpt the human body. These devices are used to remove excess fat, tighten skin, and improve body shape and contour.



The market for body contouring devices is driven by a growing demand for aesthetic treatments, particularly in developed countries, as well as advances in technology and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. The global body contouring devices market was valued at US$ 1,190 Million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2022 to 2032. Body contouring devices can be invasive and non-invasive or minimally invasive, which aim to reshape an area of the body. This can be done surgically via liposuction or through less invasive methods like cryo lipolysis, injection lipolysis, radiofrequency lipolysis, and laser lipolysis. The main goal of body contouring procedures is to eliminate unwanted and achieve firmness in the treatment area.

The Body Contouring Devices Market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving segment within the healthcare and cosmetic industry. These devices play a crucial role in helping individuals achieve their desired body shape and appearance. The market has seen substantial growth due to factors like the increasing prevalence of obesity, a growing emphasis on physical appearance and wellness, and technological advancements in non-invasive and minimally invasive body contouring procedures. These devices encompass a wide range of technologies, including radiofrequency, laser, ultrasound, cryolipolysis, and more. They are used to target and eliminate excess fat, tighten sagging skin, and improve overall body contours without the need for invasive surgeries.

The market is highly competitive, with various key players constantly innovating and launching new products. Major companies often engage in mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and market reach. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations between industry leaders and healthcare providers further drive market growth. As people become more health-conscious and body image-focused, the Body Contouring Devices Market is poised for continued expansion. The market's future is likely to witness innovations in device technologies, increased accessibility, and a growing demand for safe and effective body contouring solutions.

Seeking Deeper Insights into Competitor Analysis? Request a Sample of the Report Now! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33175

Body Contouring Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 1,368.50 Million Estimated Revenue 2032 US$ 5,536.35 Million Growth Rate – CAGR 15% Forecast Period 2023-2032 No. of Pages 302Pages



Key Market Segments Covered By Type

Application

Region



Regions Covered North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Procter & Gamble plc

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Estee Lauder Companies

L'Oréal S.A

Unilever PLC

Clarins Group

Kiehl's LLC

Susanne Kaufmann Company

Scotch Porter Company

Brickell Men's Products Company

Menaji Worldwide LLC

Others

Body Contouring Devices: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

One of the main drivers of the body contouring devices market is the rising demand for aesthetic treatments. With the increasing emphasis on physical appearance and body image, many people are turning to body contouring devices to improve their appearance and boost their self-esteem. This has led to an increase in demand for procedures such as liposuction, non-invasive fat removal, and skin tightening, which are all areas where body contouring devices can be used.

The growth of the body contouring devices market is being driven by a number of factors, including:

Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures: The global market for aesthetic procedures is growing at a rapid pace, and this is driving the demand for body contouring devices.

Rising prevalence of obesity: Obesity is a major risk factor for a number of chronic diseases, and it is also a major cause of body image dissatisfaction. This is driving the demand for body contouring procedures.

Growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures: Minimally invasive procedures are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer a number of advantages over traditional surgical procedures. This is driving the demand for body contouring devices that are minimally invasive.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/body-contouring-devices-market.asp

Challenges:

Despite the growth opportunities, the body contouring devices market also faces a number of challenges, including:

High cost of procedures: Body contouring procedures can be expensive, and this can be a barrier to some patients.

Risk of complications: Body contouring procedures, like any medical procedure, carry some risk of complications. This can be a concern for some patients.

Lack of insurance coverage: In some cases, insurance companies may not cover the cost of body contouring procedures. This can be a barrier to some patients. b

Opportunities:

Development of new technologies: There is a lot of research and development activity in the body contouring devices market, and this is leading to the development of new and innovative technologies.

Expansion into new markets: The body contouring devices market is still in its early stages of development in some regions, and there is potential for expansion into these markets.

Partnerships and collaborations: Partnerships and collaborations between companies in the body contouring devices market are expected.

Country-wise Insights

Why are Suppliers of Body Contouring Devices Investing in the U.S.?

Supportive Government Initiatives & High Spending on Healthcare R&D

The United States is known for its developed healthcare infrastructure and extensive research activity, which makes it a favorable market for body contouring devices. The presence of modern healthcare infrastructure and the presence of leading market players also make the U.S. a highly rewarding market for body contouring devices suppliers and manufacturers. Increasing support from the government of the U.S. is another factor that will uplift body contouring devices market potential over the coming years.

A large number of obesity cases in the United States of America is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. As per the article on Overweight and Obesity by the United States Centers for Disease Prevention and Control updated in May 2022, the National Health Statistics Reports 2021 indicated that the obesity prevalence had increased to 41.9% in 2020 from 30.5% in the year 2000. The article also stated that around 14.7 million children and adolescents were affected by obesity in the nation. This is likely to positively impact the market growth in the region.

How Will the China Body Contouring Devices Market Evolve?

Rising Awareness of Chronic Diseases & Growing Senescent Population

Focus on healthcare in China is increasing and this trend was particularly boosted by the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020, which is expected to primarily drive body contouring devices market potential in the country through 2032. Awareness of obesity related diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and favorable government policies to boost healthcare infrastructure development are other factors that positively impact body contouring devices market growth in China. Furthermore, numerous fat reduction procedures, cost-effective and high-quality treatments, rising disposable income, and growing obese & geriatric population are driving the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the body contouring devices market are focusing on advancing their research and fast-tracking the development of new body contouring devices to launch new products and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

Major players are channeling efforts toward expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market share and cater to the growing demand for fatty amides. Market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations among key players that are looking to increase their presence in the market.

In June 2020, InMode Ltd. received the Health Canada Certification of Evolve Tone. This certification will make Evolve platform Canada's only, all-in-one hands-free device consisting of three unique body remodeling technologies - Tite, Trim, and Tone.

In May 2022, Dominion Aesthetic Technologies received United States Food and Drug Administration Clearance for its EON Smarter Body Contouring device for noninvasive laser lipolysis of adipose tissue of the flanks.

In April 2022, VLCC announced the launch of a new non-invasive body contouring and slimming treatment in Oman, which uses United States Food and Drug Administration-approved laser technology to remove excess fat from the body without any surgical procedure.

Key Segments in Body Contouring Devices Industry Research

By Type

Non-invasive and Minimally Invasive Devices

Invasive Devices

By Application type

Nonsurgical skin Resurfacing

Nonsurgical skin tightening

Cellulite treatment

Liposuction

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA



About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045, India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com