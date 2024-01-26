Biomaterials Market to Touch USD 470 Billion at 14.5% CAGR by 2032, According to Persistence Market Research

Explore the dynamics propelling the growth of the Biomaterials Market, driven by factors such as increased demand in plastic surgery and wound healing, regulatory challenges, and emerging opportunities in healthcare markets of developing economies.

New York, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biomaterials industry encompasses the development and utilization of materials that interact with biological systems, with diverse applications in healthcare.The global biomaterials market was valued at US$ 112 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 470 Bn by 2032, advancing at a high-value CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032.



These materials, including biocompatible polymers, ceramics, and composites, serve specific purposes within the human body and are utilized in various medical fields, including implants, prosthetics, and tissue engineering. Biomaterials find extensive use in dental procedures, ophthalmology, cosmetic surgeries, drug delivery systems, and wound healing. Moreover, they play a pivotal role in crafting medical implants like artificial joints and cardiac stents. The biomaterials market is poised for growth due to advancements in medical technology, enhanced healthcare services, and substantial research and development initiatives driving expansion in the near future.

The biomaterials market is a dynamic and expanding industry that revolves around the development and application of materials designed to interact with biological systems. These materials play a crucial role in various healthcare applications, including the production of implants, prosthetics, and tissue engineering. The global biomaterials market offers a diverse range of materials such as polymers, ceramics, and composites, all engineered to be biocompatible and serve specific functions within the human body.

Biomaterials find widespread use in various medical fields, including dentistry, ophthalmology, cosmetic surgeries, drug delivery systems, and wound healing. They are instrumental in creating a wide array of medical implants, such as artificial joints and cardiac stents, which improve the quality of life for countless patients.

The biomaterials market is in a position of accelerated growth, driven by advancements in medical technology and the continuous enhancement of healthcare services. Extensive research and development activities are contributing to the expansion of this market, with promising opportunities on the horizon. Regional initiatives, favorable government regulations, and the presence of leading market players are further propelling the growth of the biomaterials market, making it a vital component of the global healthcare industry.

Seeking Deeper Insights into Competitor Analysis? Request a Sample of the Report Now! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2781

Biomaterials Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 112 Bn Estimated Revenue 2032 US$ 470 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 14.5 % Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 2somages



Key Market Segments Covered Material

Application

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Evonik Industries AG

Medtronic plc

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Invibio Ltd.

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

BASF SE

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Biomaterials: Market Dynamics

Surging Demand for Biomaterials in Plastic Surgery and Wound Healing Biomaterials have gained substantial traction, particularly in plastic surgery and wound healing applications, where they play pivotal roles in reconstructing, repairing, and safely covering soft tissue injuries, burns, or gaps within the human body. The increasing interest in aesthetic cosmetic procedures, complemented by ongoing technological advancements and innovations, is expected to propel the demand for biomaterials in plastic surgery and wound healing applications in the foreseeable future.

Challenge: Stringent Clinical and Regulatory Processes The regulatory landscape governing biomaterial-based medical devices is marked by rigorous oversight, particularly in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia, aimed at ensuring their quality and efficacy. Given that many biomaterial-based medical devices are implantable, rigorous scrutiny is imperative. New biomaterials must substantiate their safety and effectiveness before gaining marketing approval. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mandates stringent guidelines and regulations. Notably, implantable devices such as pacemakers, stents, and heart valves, all categorized as Class III devices with the highest potential risk, are subject to the most rigorous premarket approval application pathway.

Opportunity: Thriving Healthcare Markets in Emerging Economies The biomaterials market in emerging economies presents promising growth prospects, attributed to factors including an expanding patient population, increased adoption of implantable devices, heightened awareness of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), rising disposable incomes, improved healthcare infrastructure, and relatively less stringent regulatory frameworks compared to developed nations.

The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) stand out as some of the world's fastest-growing economies. The World Economic Forum has projected significant contributions from these emerging economies to global healthcare expenditure by 2020, accounting for one-third of the total. A surge in demand for surgical procedures, a growing elderly population, and an increasing incidence of target diseases are pivotal drivers fueling the demand for advanced healthcare services and innovative medical devices within the healthcare systems of these nations. This presents substantial growth opportunities for industry players in the coming years.

In terms of biomaterial types, metallic biomaterials currently hold the largest market share, primarily owing to their extensive use in the manufacture of medical devices for cardiovascular, dental, and orthopedic applications. Conversely, the polymeric biomaterials segment is poised for the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing utilization of polymers in soft-tissue applications such as plastic surgeries.

Regarding application, the cardiovascular segment commands the largest share in the biomaterials market, driven by the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the expanding elderly population, a rise in angiography procedures, and the surging adoption of cardiac stents, pacemakers, and implantable cardiac defibrillators.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/biomaterials-market.asp

Market Players:

Evonik Industries AG

Medtronic plc

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Corbion

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Invibio Ltd.

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

BASF SE

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

CoorsTek Inc.

DentsplySirona

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Regional Analysis:



North America is positioned to lead the global biomaterials market in the forecast period, driven by a multitude of private and public initiatives. Notably, organizations like The National Institute of Standards and Technology and The National Science Foundation provide expertise and guidance on the utilization of biomaterials in biomedical applications. Consequently, the adoption of biomaterials has surged in the region. Additionally, favorable government regulations and the presence of numerous prominent market players are expected to propel the growth of the biomaterials market in North America.

Following North America, Asia Pacific is poised to make significant strides in terms of revenue share. Several factors contribute to this, including the region's aging population, which has led to an increased demand for surgeries due to a rising incidence of bone fractures. Notably, China and India are two major countries expected to make substantial contributions to the biomaterials market in Asia Pacific. In India, the biomaterials market is rapidly expanding, with orthopedic, cardiovascular, and dental biomaterials projected to dominate. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of implanted devices and improvements in healthcare infrastructure across Asia Pacific are anticipated to further bolster market growth in the region.

Market Segmentation:



Biomaterials have a wide range of applications in dental, cardiovascular, orthopedic, wound healing, neurology, and surgery, among others.

The cardiovascular segment contributed substantially to the global biomaterials market, followed by the orthopedic segment. Owing to the developments, and changing lifestyles of people, the other segment such as plastic surgery and wound healing segments are expected to show the highest growth in the near future.

Biomaterials Industry Research Segmentation

By Material:

Metallic Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

By Application:

Dental

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Wound Healing

Neurology

Surgery

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045, India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com