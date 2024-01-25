Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti's Meeting with Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy

SLIDESHOW | images | 240125-N-UD469-1562 PARIS (Jan. 25, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy, during the Paris Naval Conference, Jan. 25. During the engagement, they discussed opportunities to further strengthen interoperability and logistics cooperation through combined maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy during the Paris Naval Conference today.

The discussion was aimed at further strengthening navy to navy cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Additionally, they discussed opportunities to further strengthen interoperability and logistics cooperation through combined maritime operations.

The U.S. Navy and Indian Navy routinely operate together around the globe. In addition to integrated deployments and real-world operations, the navies regularly participate in regional exercises such as Malabar, which concluded its 27th edition in August 2023 and Exercise Milan, a biennial exercise which will be held in February. Most recently, U.S. Navy SEALs conducted a joint training exchange with the Indian Marine Commando Force.

Franchetti and Pendharkar are both in France for the Paris Naval Conference.