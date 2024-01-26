Nifty Alloys LLC Introduces a Comprehensive Range of Specialized Materials in Dubai
Nifty Alloys LLC, a prominent stockist of Special Steels, Engineering Steels, Carbon & Nickel Alloys expands with a new office in DubaiDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nifty Alloys LLC, a preeminent stockist headquartered in Dubai, proudly introduces a diverse and expansive portfolio of materials, solidifying its position as a leading supplier of Special Steels, Engineering Steels, Carbon & Nickel Alloys. This announcement comes in conjunction with the establishment of a new office in Dubai, marking a strategic move to expand the company's presence in the Middle East region.
Diverse Product Portfolio:
Nifty Alloys LLC stands out as a reliable source for a wide spectrum of high-quality materials. The product offerings encompass a variety of Stainless Steels, Tool Steels, Manganese Steels, Engineering Steels, Nickel Alloys, Non-Ferrous Metals, Aluminum, Cast Iron, Titanium, and Hydraulic Range Products. The company takes pride in sourcing its products from well-renowned and approved manufacturers, ensuring adherence to the highest quality standards.
Specialized Stainless Steels:
The Stainless Steel product line includes an array of grades such as
303/1.4305 Stainless Bar
304L/1.4307 Stainless Bar
304L/1.4307 Stainless Hollow Bar
310 Stainless Steel
321 Stainless Steel
316L/1.4404 Stainless Bar
316L/1.4404 Stainless Hollow Bar
1.4571 Stainless Bar 316Ti
15-5 PH Round Bars
17-4 PH Round Bars
410 Stainless Bar
416 Stainless Bar
420 Stainless Steel
431/1.4057 Stainless Bar
440B Stainless Bar
440C Stainless Bar, UNS S31803 Duplex, and exotic alloys like Inconel 625, Inconel 718, and Inconel 925.
These materials find applications across various industries, emphasizing Nifty Alloys LLC's commitment to meeting diverse customer needs.
Versatile Tool Steels:
From O1 to AISI 420 Tool Steel Bar, Nifty Alloys LLC provides an extensive range of Tool Steels, catering to the demands of precision engineering, tooling, and molding industries. The inclusion of high-speed steels like M2 and M42 showcases the company's dedication to offering cutting-edge solutions.
Engineering Steels for Varied Applications:
The Engineering Steels category encompasses a broad range, including EN8 / C45 / 1045 Bar, EN19 / 42CrMo4 / 4140 Bar, EN24 / 4340 / 34CrNiMo6 and S355JR & S355J2 Round Bar. These materials serve diverse applications in construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure development.
Robust Nickel Alloys and Non-Ferrous Metals:
Nifty Alloys LLC offers Nickel Alloy 400, Hastelloy C276, and various non-ferrous metals like Copper, Brass, Aluminum, and Titanium. These materials, known for their corrosion resistance and high-strength properties, cater to critical applications in aerospace, chemical processing, and marine industries.
Hydraulic Range and Cast Iron Bars:
The Hydraulic Range features Chrome Plated Bar Grade CK45 / C45E and Honed Tube E355, meeting the stringent requirements of hydraulic and pneumatic applications. Additionally, the inclusion of SG Ductile Iron Bar GGG40 and Cast Iron Bar G250 expands the company's offerings to cater to a broader industrial spectrum.
Manganese Steels
X120MN13
Aluminium 6082T6/T651
Aluminium Plates Impact-500 (EN AW 5083)
Aluminium Plates Impact-700 (EN AW 7021)
Aluminium Cast Plates Impact-506 (EN AW 5083)
Aluminium Cast Plates 2024 T7
Aluminium Bar 6082T6
Aluminium Bar 7075 T651
Aluminum 6061
Future Collaboration and Contact Information:
Nifty Alloys LLC expresses eagerness to establish strong business relationships with clients in the Middle East and beyond. The company invites inquiries and collaboration opportunities, encouraging prospective clients to reach out via the provided contact information at sales@niftyalloys.com. The sales representatives are poised to provide tailored solutions to meet specific requirements.
About Nifty Alloys LLC:
Nifty Alloys LLC has emerged as a prominent player in the global supply chain of specialized materials. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company's expansion into Dubai signifies a strategic move to better serve the growing demands of the Middle East market.
Ashwin Pillai
Nifty Alloys LLC
+971 55 522 7720
sales@niftyalloys.com
