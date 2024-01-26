CMG Calls On DIRECTV to Stop Taking Away Local TV Stations and Attacking Local Broadcast Journalism

DIRECTV threatens to rob customers of access to vital local news, weather, traffic, sports

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (CMG) today called on DIRECTV to not block its customers’ access to breaking local news and weather, emergency information, live major sports and other entertainment programming provided by CMG’s local TV stations.



DIRECTV has yet to close a new carriage agreement with CMG and appears intent on pulling all of CMG’s local TV stations from its lineup, starting as early as February 2. This comes just as the Super Bowl and other marquee events are on the horizon. DIRECTV’s anti-consumer practice of repetitive, extended station drops is typical of DIRECTV – they dropped hundreds of other local stations over just the past few months.

“CMG is proud of our commitment to investing in best-in-class local news and investigative journalism,” said Marian Pittman, EVP of CMG. “We’re dismayed that DIRECTV is trying to force a deal that would harm local journalism and broadcast stations. This hurts consumers who rely on our high-quality local news, weather, and entertainment programming.”

DIRECTV’s strategy stands to threaten the viability of local journalism at a time when broadcast TV stations are often the last source of local news, emergency information, and consumer protection left in their communities. While DIRECTV aggressively tries to undermine the value of local broadcast stations, they know the truth. Local broadcast stations, including CMG’s stations, are consistently the most popular channels on DIRECTV’s lineup.

If DIRECTV continues to refuse carriage of CMG stations on a reasonable and fair basis, more than one million households could be negatively impacted. CMG continues to work in good faith to try to negotiate a new retransmission consent agreement with DIRECTV. The current agreement expires on Feb. 2 at 12 a.m. EDT.

“Our request of DIRECTV is simple,” said Pittman. “Don’t rob your customers of their access to the important news, sports and entertainment programming they need and want.”

Concerned viewers should call DIRECTV now at 1-800-531-5000 and demand that DIRECTV keep their local station on their lineup. To avoid disruption, they should also switch from DIRECTV to Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon/FIOS TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu+Live TV, where their local CMG stations are available.

