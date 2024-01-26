Los Patios Foundation Announces Third Annual Los Patios Family Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Date: April 20, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: Los Patios, Salado Creek Lawn

Admission: Free to the public

The Los Patios Foundation, in collaboration with Community Partners, is excited to announce its third annual Los Patios Family Fiesta. This vibrant community event will be held on Saturday, April 20th, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM along the scenic Salado Creek.

Kristi Comuzzi, Interim Director of Los Patios Foundation, emphasizes the importance of community support: "We all have a stake in creating healthier, stronger, more resilient communities in Texas. Investing in our upstream prevention initiatives tackles substance use disorder and its adverse effects on children. A healthier Texas IS POSSIBLE! Your support creates better communities – a great return on investment."

Event Highlights:

Music and Fiesta-themed Performances: Celebrate San Antonio's rich cultural heritage with lively performances.

Petting Zoo and Pony Rides: Fun and engaging activities for children of all ages.

Variety of Family-Friendly Activities: Hosted on the lush lawn of Salado Creek, providing an idyllic setting for a day of enjoyment and community connection.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

The Los Patios Foundation invites businesses and individuals to participate as sponsors. Sponsorship levels include Los Milagros ($5,000), Las Lunas ($3,000), Las Estrellas ($1,000), and Los Cielos ($500), each offering unique benefits like speaking opportunities, logo displays, and more. Sponsors will be recognized in our event program, press releases, website, and during the festival.

About Los Patios Foundation:

Awarded 501(c)(3) charitable status, the Los Patios Foundation, is committed to providing financial support and community engagement for individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addictions. Our mission extends to offering life skills development, family therapy, trauma therapy, fellowship, support groups, and community engagement opportunities.

Join Us in Making a Difference:

Your support and sponsorship are pivotal in providing treatment resources and accessible services, promoting health and wellness in the spirit of San Antonio's Fiesta tradition.

For more information and to become a sponsor, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Contact:

Los Patios Foundation

210-588-0508

info@thelospatiosfoundation.com

https://thelospatiosfoundation.org/

