FEMA Announces New Application Period Opening for Emergency Manager Exchange Program, Invites Passionate Emergency Managers to Help Shape FEMA Programs and Policy

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced the new application opening for state, local, tribal and territorial emergency managers to apply for the Emergency Manager Exchange (EMX) program. Through this program, both federal and non-federal participants build relationships, explore different emergency management perspectives and influence procedures that have a direct impact on disaster survivors.

“Disaster management works best when all levels of government work together and use their experiences to make informed decisions throughout disaster response and recovery,” said Administrator Criswell. “We created FEMA’s Emergency Manager Exchange program to help more state and local emergency managers gain federal experience and for FEMA employees to learn from their counterparts. I am excited to announce this year’s application opportunity, and I invite all emergency managers to apply for this no cost opportunity to bring even more important perspectives to our development of programs and policies.”

During the exchange, non-federal emergency managers will work for six months in FEMA offices, engaging with decision makers to help shape policies and programs. FEMA staff will be sent to the emergency manager’s home office to help fill in gaps and learn about the participant’s work. The 2024 nomination period for EMX is open from Jan. 22 to Feb. 9, 2024. Exchange placements will last six months between March and September 2024.

Nearly 40 state emergency management programs already host FEMA staff through the FEMA Integration Teams. The EMX builds on that success by bringing state, local, tribal and territorial emergency managers into the federal space so their experiences can be incorporated into policy and program development.

In 2022 and 2023 FEMA hosted emergency managers from across the country at their headquarters in Washington, D.C. An exchange participant from Choctaw Nation worked with FEMA’s Resilience program to enhance the program’s approach to Tribal consultations. Other projects included improving the Building Resilient Infrastructures and Communities (BRIC) Direct Technical Assistance to better meet the needs of disadvantaged communities.

Emergency managers apply for EMX by submitting their resume and a nomination letter from their home office. Requirement details and submission information can be found online at Emergency Manager Exchange | FEMA.gov.