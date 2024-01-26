Flash News: OKX DeFi Platform Launches 'Floki Bonus Event' Featuring Up to a 12% APR on Floki Tokens

SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 25, 2024.



OKX DeFi Platform Launches 'Floki Bonus Event' Featuring Up to a 12% APR on Floki Tokens

OKX today announced the launch of its 'Floki Bonus Event,' giving eligible users who stake Floki tokens (FLOKI) on OKX DeFi the opportunity to earn an additional APR of up to 12% on FLOKI, on top of any base APR. OKX DeFi is a powerful Web3 yield aggregator platform that supports earning and staking via 70+ protocols across more than 10 blockchains.



The 'Floki Bonus Event' began on January 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM (UTC) and ends on February 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM (UTC). The bonus pool for this campaign is 318,471,338 FLOKI, and is designed to reward long-term holders and believers in the Floki ecosystem.

To participate in the campaign, eligible users simply need to:

1. Open the OKX app or OKX Web3 website, and visit the DeFi page

2. Search for 'Floki,' and stake FLOKI for three months, one year, two years, and/or four years for the opportunity to earn bonus rewards in the form of Floki tokens



FLOKI is a cryptocurrency that began as a dog-inspired memecoin. Over time, it has evolved into a comprehensive Web3 project, spanning DeFi, NFTs and the metaverse.

*Note: Not all products are available in all regions. OKX reserves the right to determine and amend the rules of the campaign at any time without further notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, or terminating this campaign, modifying the eligibility conditions for users participating in the campaign, and adjusting the campaign and reward rules. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here .

