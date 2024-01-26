RSIPF denies receiving complaints against PNG diplomat

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) deny receiving any complaint to be investigated as stated in the post carrier page tarnishing Papua New Guinea (PNG) diplomat of sexual harassment.

The statement released in the post courier saying, Solomon Islands police confirm that they had received several complaints against the PNG diplomat of sexual harassment and assault are not true.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau was stated in the press to have said the diplomat is protected by diplomatic immunity so they are mindful as they go about their investigation is also not true.

Commissioner Mangau and the heads of the RSIPF investigation department confirms that no complaint was filed against the diplomat and no investigation has been carried out related to the report.

RSIPF Commissioner Mangau urges reporters to be professional when reporting on such issues. RSIPF Media should be the proper channel for reporters to get proof to any media enquiries related to RSIPF.

