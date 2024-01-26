St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4000584
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-7111
DATE/TIME: 1-25-24 at 1721 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 932 Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION(S): Unlawful Trespass, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Heather Whipple
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee
VICTIM: Sunoco Jiffy Mart
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/25/24, at approximately 1721 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to Sunoco Jiffy Mart located at 932 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT, after receiving reports of an individual refusing to vacate the property. Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with the female, Heather Whipple (30). Whipple was repeatedly instructed to leave the premises but refused. Troopers attempted to take Whipple into custody for the crime of Unlawful Trespass, however, she actively resisted arrest. Once detained, she was transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Whipple was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 3-4-24 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-4-24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819