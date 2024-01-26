Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  24A4000584

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson                           

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-7111

 

DATE/TIME:  1-25-24 at 1721 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  932 Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION(S):  Unlawful Trespass, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED:  Heather Whipple                                              

AGE:  30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  West Fairlee

 

VICTIM:  Sunoco Jiffy Mart

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/25/24, at approximately 1721 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to Sunoco Jiffy Mart located at 932 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT, after receiving reports of an individual refusing to vacate the property. Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with the female, Heather Whipple (30). Whipple was repeatedly instructed to leave the premises but refused. Troopers attempted to take Whipple into custody for the crime of Unlawful Trespass, however, she actively resisted arrest. Once detained, she was transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Whipple was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 3-4-24 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  3-4-24 at 0830 hours       

COURT:  Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  No    

BAIL:  No

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

